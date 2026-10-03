Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im September. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte des zurückliegenden Monats im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im September 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.08.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -18,76 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -14,42 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 28: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -14,35 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -12,57 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 26: Ottobock
Ottobock: -11,65 Prozent
Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -11,59 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 24: IONOS
IONOS: -10,76 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: United Internet
United Internet: -10,24 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Bechtle
Bechtle: -9,26 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -8,45 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Kontron
Kontron: -8,18 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 19: freenet
freenet: -7,42 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 18: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -7,41 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 17: OHB SE
OHB SE: -6,12 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -3,92 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -3,78 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 14: SAP SE
SAP SE: -2,96 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 13: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 12: Siltronic
Siltronic: 0,25 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Nordex
Nordex: 1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 2,33 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 2,44 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 8: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 3,01 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 7: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 3,61 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 6: Infineon
Infineon: 4,24 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 4,58 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 4: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 4,72 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 3: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: 6,61 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 2: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 9,22 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 1: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 16,54 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag