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Performance der Tech-Werte

Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2026: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im September. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte des zurückliegenden Monats im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
4,081.92 EUR 102.44 EUR 2.57 %
News | Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im September 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im September 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.08.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

ATOSS Software

Platz 30: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -18,76 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Nemetschek SE

Platz 29: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -14,42 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

TeamViewer

Platz 28: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -14,35 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

HENSOLDT

Platz 27: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -12,57 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Ottobock

Platz 26: Ottobock

Ottobock: -11,65 Prozent

Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

Platz 25: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -11,59 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

IONOS

Platz 24: IONOS

IONOS: -10,76 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

United Internet

Platz 23: United Internet

United Internet: -10,24 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Bechtle

Platz 22: Bechtle

Bechtle: -9,26 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -8,45 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Kontron

Platz 20: Kontron

Kontron: -8,18 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

freenet

Platz 19: freenet

freenet: -7,42 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

EVOTEC SE

Platz 18: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -7,41 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

OHB SE

Platz 17: OHB SE

OHB SE: -6,12 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 16: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Eckert Ziegler

Platz 15: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -3,78 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

SAP SE

Platz 14: SAP SE

SAP SE: -2,96 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 13: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Siltronic

Platz 12: Siltronic

Siltronic: 0,25 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Nordex

Platz 11: Nordex

Nordex: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Sartorius vz

Platz 10: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 9: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

QIAGEN

Platz 8: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 3,01 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

AIXTRON SE

Platz 7: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 3,61 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Infineon

Platz 6: Infineon

Infineon: 4,24 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

JENOPTIK

Platz 5: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 4,58 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

SMA Solar

Platz 4: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 4,72 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

PVA TePla

Platz 3: PVA TePla

PVA TePla: 6,61 Prozent

Quelle: PVA TePla AG

Drägerwerk

Platz 2: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 9,22 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 1: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 16,54 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.