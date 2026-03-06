KW 10: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 10/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.02.2026 und dem 06.03.2026. Stand ist der 06.03.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -30,62 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 49: LANXESS
LANXESS: -29,29 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 48: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -18,01 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 47: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -13,13 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 46: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -13,10 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 45: TRATON
TRATON: -12,87 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 44: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -12,51 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 43: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -11,52 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: -11,25 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 41: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -10,74 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 40: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -10,65 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: TUI
TUI: -10,64 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -9,61 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -8,97 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -8,55 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 35: AUTO1
AUTO1: -8,14 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Fraport
Fraport: -8,05 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 33: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -7,99 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 32: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -7,70 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 31: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -7,67 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 30: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -7,38 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 29: KRONES
KRONES: -6,92 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 28: Evonik
Evonik: -6,83 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 27: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -6,49 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -6,37 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 25: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -5,72 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 24: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -5,54 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 23: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -5,49 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 22: Fielmann
Fielmann: -5,41 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 21: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -5,33 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 20: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -5,24 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 19: RTL
RTL: -4,71 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Aurubis
Aurubis: -4,63 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 17: Nordex
Nordex: -4,27 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -3,54 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 15: Talanx
Talanx: -3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 14: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -2,97 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,31 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 12: RENK
RENK: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 11: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,99 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 10: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: freenet
freenet: -1,23 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 8: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -0,94 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 7: United Internet
United Internet: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: K+S
K+S: 0,47 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 5: IONOS
IONOS: 1,94 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,06 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 3: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,67 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 4,42 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 1: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 4,61 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com