Performance

KW 10: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

07.03.26 04:21 Uhr
KW 10 im MDAX: Top-Performer und schwächste Werte der Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29.482,8 PKT -206,2 PKT -0,69%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 10 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 10/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.02.2026 und dem 06.03.2026. Stand ist der 06.03.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -30,62 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 49: LANXESS

LANXESS: -29,29 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 48: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -18,01 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 47: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -13,13 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 46: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -13,10 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 45: TRATON

TRATON: -12,87 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 44: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -12,51 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 43: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -11,52 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: -11,25 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Platz 41: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -10,74 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 40: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -10,65 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: TUI

TUI: -10,64 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -9,61 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -8,97 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -8,55 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 35: AUTO1

AUTO1: -8,14 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Fraport

Fraport: -8,05 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 33: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -7,99 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 32: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -7,70 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 31: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -7,67 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 30: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -7,38 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 29: KRONES

KRONES: -6,92 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 28: Evonik

Evonik: -6,83 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 27: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -6,49 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -6,37 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 25: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -5,72 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 24: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -5,54 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 23: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -5,49 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 22: Fielmann

Fielmann: -5,41 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 21: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -5,33 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 20: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -5,24 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 19: RTL

RTL: -4,71 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Aurubis

Aurubis: -4,63 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 17: Nordex

Nordex: -4,27 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -3,54 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 15: Talanx

Talanx: -3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 14: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -2,97 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,31 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 12: RENK

RENK: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 11: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 10: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: freenet

freenet: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 8: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 7: United Internet

United Internet: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: K+S

K+S: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 5: IONOS

IONOS: 1,94 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 3: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,67 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 4,42 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 1: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 4,61 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

