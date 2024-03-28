DAX18.492 +0,1%ESt505.083 ±0,0%MSCIW3.438 ±0,0%Dow39.807 +0,1%Nas16.379 -0,1%Bitcoin65.688 -0,5%Euro1,0789 ±-0,0%Öl87,14 -0,4%Gold2.257 +1,1%
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht nach neuem Rekordhoch fester ins lange Osterwochenende -- Erstes E-Auto von Xiaomi -- Gold gibt Gas -- Reddit, BMW, Infineon im Fokus
Top News
KW 13: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
Rohstoffe im 1. Quartal 2024: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Profil
Performance

KW 13: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

01.04.24 03:18 Uhr
Sturm und Stille auf dem MDAX-Parkett: Wem winkt der Erfolg, wer stolpert? | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.043,0 PKT -48,9 PKT -0,18%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 13 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 13/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 22.03.2024 und dem 28.03.2024. Stand ist der 28.03.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -5,21 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 49: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,60 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 48: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -4,51 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 47: Siltronic

Siltronic: -4,08 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -4,05 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 45: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -2,88 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 44: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -2,73 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 43: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 42: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -1,72 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 40: GEA

GEA: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 39: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 38: Nordex

Nordex: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 37: LANXESS

LANXESS: -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 36: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 35: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 34: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 33: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 32: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 31: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 30: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 29: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 28: United Internet

United Internet: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 26: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Aurubis

Aurubis: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 24: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 23: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 22: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Fraport

Fraport: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 20: RTL

RTL: 1,43 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: KRONES

KRONES: 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 18: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 17: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 2,03 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 16: Evonik

Evonik: 2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 15: Talanx

Talanx: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 14: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 2,55 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Scout24

Scout24: 2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 12: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,00 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 11: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 3,04 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,12 Prozent

Platz 9: freenet

freenet: 3,82 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 8: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 4,44 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 7: K+S

K+S: 5,24 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 6: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 5,36 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 5: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 6,20 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 4: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 7,19 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 3: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 10,75 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 2: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 14,80 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 17,09 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

