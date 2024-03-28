KW 13: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 13/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 22.03.2024 und dem 28.03.2024. Stand ist der 28.03.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -5,21 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 49: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,60 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 48: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -4,51 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 47: Siltronic
Siltronic: -4,08 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -4,05 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 45: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -2,88 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 44: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -2,73 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 43: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,07 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 42: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -1,95 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -1,72 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 40: GEA
GEA: -1,21 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 39: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 38: Nordex
Nordex: -0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 37: LANXESS
LANXESS: -0,76 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 36: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 35: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 34: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 33: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -0,27 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 32: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -0,21 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 31: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 30: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 29: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 28: United Internet
United Internet: 0,29 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 26: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0,47 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Aurubis
Aurubis: 0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 24: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 23: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 0,74 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 22: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Fraport
Fraport: 0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 20: RTL
RTL: 1,43 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: KRONES
KRONES: 1,49 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 18: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 1,98 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 17: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 2,03 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 16: Evonik
Evonik: 2,06 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 15: Talanx
Talanx: 2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 14: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 2,55 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Scout24
Scout24: 2,61 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 12: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,00 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 11: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 3,04 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,12 Prozent
Platz 9: freenet
freenet: 3,82 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 8: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 4,44 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 7: K+S
K+S: 5,24 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 6: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 5,36 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 5: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 6,20 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 4: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 7,19 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 3: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 10,75 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 2: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 14,80 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 17,09 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
