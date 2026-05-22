DAX24.889 +1,2%Est506.019 +1,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,3900 -3,9%Nas26.344 +0,2%Bitcoin64.950 -0,1%Euro1,1602 ±0,0%Öl103,5 -1,3%Gold4.506 -0,9%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Infineon 623100 Rheinmetall 703000 D-Wave Quantum A3DSV9 SAP 716460 NEL ASA A0B733 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Vonovia A1ML7J Lufthansa 823212 Amazon 906866 Plug Power A1JA81 RENK RENK73 Deutsche Bank 514000 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht knapp unter 25.000 Punkte ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen höher - Dow mit neuem Rekord -- ifo-Geschäftsklima verbessert -- NVIDIA, Lenovo, Infineon, Rüstungsaktien, Cavendish, Zoom im Fokus
Top News
KW 21: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche KW 21: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
KW 21 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt KW 21 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance

KW 21: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

23.05.26 03:26 Uhr
MDAX: Die stärksten und schwächsten Aktien in KW 21 | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
32.108,3 PKT 301,2 PKT 0,95%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 21 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 21/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.05.2026 und dem 22.05.2026. Stand ist der 22.05.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: LANXESS

LANXESS: -9,27 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 49: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -8,80 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: K+S

K+S: -4,91 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 47: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,87 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 46: Nordex

Nordex: -4,77 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 45: Aurubis

Aurubis: -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 44: Evonik

Evonik: -2,98 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 42: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -2,40 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 41: freenet

freenet: -1,76 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 40: United Internet

United Internet: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: DEUTZ

DEUTZ: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: DEUTZ

Platz 38: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 37: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: TRATON

TRATON: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 35: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 34: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 33: Schaeffler

Schaeffler: -0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Platz 32: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 31: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 30: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 29: IONOS

IONOS: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 27: KRONES

KRONES: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 26: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 1,26 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 25: Talanx

Talanx: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 24: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 1,85 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 23: TUI

TUI: 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 2,52 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 20: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 2,54 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 19: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 17: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 3,12 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 16: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 15: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,59 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 14: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: 3,60 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Platz 13: RTL

RTL: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 4,57 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Salzgitter

Salzgitter: 4,97 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Fraport

Fraport: 5,03 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 9: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 5,67 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 8: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 7,12 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 8,56 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 6: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 10,42 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: AUTO1

AUTO1: 11,35 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: RENK

RENK: 11,69 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 3: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 13,47 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 13,86 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 20,16 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

03:26KW 21: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
22.05.26Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsende mit Kursplus
22.05.26Europäische Gewerkschaften erhöhen Druck auf Lufthansa, Air France, Virgin Atlantic und Co. wegen Vorwürfen gegen US-Caterer
22.05.26Lufthansa Cargo erhält umfassende Pharma-Zertifizierung der Iata
22.05.26Titel: Lufthansa Cargo erhält umfassende Pharma-Zertifizierung der Iata
22.05.26Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen am Aktienmarkt waren in dieser Woche wichtig für Börsenanleger
22.05.26Zuversicht in Frankfurt: MDAX nachmittags mit Zuschlägen
22.05.26Ex-Lufthansa-Boss soll Chefaufseher der Deutschen Bahn werden
mehr