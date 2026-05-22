KW 21: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 21/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.05.2026 und dem 22.05.2026. Stand ist der 22.05.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: LANXESS
LANXESS: -9,27 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 49: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -8,80 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: K+S
K+S: -4,91 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 47: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,87 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 46: Nordex
Nordex: -4,77 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 45: Aurubis
Aurubis: -3,07 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 44: Evonik
Evonik: -2,98 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 42: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -2,40 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 41: freenet
freenet: -1,76 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 40: United Internet
United Internet: -1,50 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: DEUTZ
DEUTZ: -1,47 Prozent
Quelle: DEUTZ
Platz 38: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -1,19 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 37: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: TRATON
TRATON: -0,86 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 35: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -0,78 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 34: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -0,74 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 33: Schaeffler
Schaeffler: -0,52 Prozent
Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Platz 32: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 31: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -0,19 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
Platz 30: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,13 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 29: IONOS
IONOS: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,85 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 27: KRONES
KRONES: 0,86 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 26: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 1,26 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 25: Talanx
Talanx: 1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 24: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 1,85 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 23: TUI
TUI: 1,99 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 2,18 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 2,52 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 20: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 2,54 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 19: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 17: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 3,12 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 16: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 3,27 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 15: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,59 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 14: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: 3,60 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 13: RTL
RTL: 3,85 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 4,57 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Salzgitter
Salzgitter: 4,97 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Fraport
Fraport: 5,03 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 9: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 5,67 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 8: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 7,12 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 8,56 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 6: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 10,42 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: AUTO1
AUTO1: 11,35 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: RENK
RENK: 11,69 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 3: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 13,47 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 13,86 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 20,16 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
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Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com