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KW 24: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

14.06.26 03:06 Uhr
MDAX: Die stärksten und schwächsten Aktien in KW 24 | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
32.083,1 PKT 627,0 PKT 1,99%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 24 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 24/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.06.2026 und dem 12.06.2026. Stand ist der 12.06.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: IONOS

IONOS: -13,45 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -12,65 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 48: RENK

RENK: -10,88 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 47: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -7,72 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 46: Aurubis

Aurubis: -7,30 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 45: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -7,09 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Salzgitter

Salzgitter: -6,29 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -6,06 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: Bechtle

Bechtle: -5,02 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 41: DEUTZ

DEUTZ: -4,71 Prozent

Quelle: DEUTZ AG

Platz 40: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -4,57 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -4,10 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 38: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -4,01 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 37: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -3,98 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 36: K+S

K+S: -3,80 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 35: KRONES

KRONES: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 34: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -2,32 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: United Internet

United Internet: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -1,95 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 29: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 28: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -1,85 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 27: Nordex

Nordex: -1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Platz 25: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 24: Schaeffler

Schaeffler: -1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Platz 23: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 22: LANXESS

LANXESS: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 21: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 20: Evonik

Evonik: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: TRATON

TRATON: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 17: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,67 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 16: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 15: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 14: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 13: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Talanx

Talanx: 2,43 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 11: RTL

RTL: 2,85 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 10: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 3,12 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 9: TUI

TUI: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Fraport

Fraport: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 7: freenet

freenet: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 6: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 4,32 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 5: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 4,78 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 4: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 4,90 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 3: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 6,61 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: AUTO1

AUTO1: 6,68 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 10,46 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

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