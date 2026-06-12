KW 24: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 24/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.06.2026 und dem 12.06.2026. Stand ist der 12.06.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: IONOS
IONOS: -13,45 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -12,65 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 48: RENK
RENK: -10,88 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 47: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -7,72 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 46: Aurubis
Aurubis: -7,30 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 45: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -7,09 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: Salzgitter
Salzgitter: -6,29 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -6,06 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: Bechtle
Bechtle: -5,02 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 41: DEUTZ
DEUTZ: -4,71 Prozent
Quelle: DEUTZ AG
Platz 40: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -4,57 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -4,10 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 38: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -4,01 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 37: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -3,98 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 36: K+S
K+S: -3,80 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 35: KRONES
KRONES: -2,46 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 34: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -2,32 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -2,29 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: United Internet
United Internet: -2,15 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -1,95 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 29: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -1,85 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 28: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -1,85 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 27: Nordex
Nordex: -1,76 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: -1,14 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 25: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -1,14 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 24: Schaeffler
Schaeffler: -1,13 Prozent
Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Platz 23: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,11 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 22: LANXESS
LANXESS: -1,05 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 21: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 20: Evonik
Evonik: -0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 0,12 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: TRATON
TRATON: 0,41 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 17: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,67 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 16: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 15: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,19 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 14: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 1,83 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 13: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 2,10 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Talanx
Talanx: 2,43 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 11: RTL
RTL: 2,85 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 10: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 3,12 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 9: TUI
TUI: 3,45 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Fraport
Fraport: 3,45 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 7: freenet
freenet: 3,83 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 6: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 4,32 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 5: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 4,78 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 4: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 4,90 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 3: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 6,61 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: AUTO1
AUTO1: 6,68 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 10,46 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
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Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com