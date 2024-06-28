KW 26: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 26/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 21.06.2024 und dem 28.06.2024. Stand ist der 28.06.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -13,88 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 49: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -7,09 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 48: Nordex
Nordex: -6,46 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -3,38 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 46: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -3,33 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 45: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -3,17 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 44: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -3,14 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -2,90 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -2,75 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 41: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -2,73 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 40: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -2,68 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 39: RTL
RTL: -2,41 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Bechtle
Bechtle: -2,40 Prozent
Platz 37: TUI
TUI: -2,34 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Aurubis
Aurubis: -1,81 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 35: Fraport
Fraport: -1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 34: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -1,53 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 33: KRONES
KRONES: -1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 32: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -0,91 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 30: GEA
GEA: -0,82 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 29: freenet
freenet: -0,80 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 28: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -0,71 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 27: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 26: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 25: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 24: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -0,28 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Scout24
Scout24: -0,07 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 22: Siltronic
Siltronic: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 0,41 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 20: Evonik
Evonik: 0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 19: Talanx
Talanx: 0,74 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 18: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,83 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 17: United Internet
United Internet: 0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 1,13 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 15: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 1,25 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 14: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 13: K+S
K+S: 1,49 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 12: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,86 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 11: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,93 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 10: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 2,33 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 9: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,66 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 8: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 3,09 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: TRATON
TRATON: 4,09 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 6: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 5,15 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 5: LANXESS
LANXESS: 5,27 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 4: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 5,47 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 3: Befesa
Befesa: 5,86 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 2: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 7,06 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 7,74 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
