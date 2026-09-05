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KW 36: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

KW 36: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
32,355.32 EUR 98.23 EUR 0.3 %
News | Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 36 aus
Das Ranking

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 36/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.08.2026 und dem 04.09.2026. Stand ist der 04.09.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Nemetschek SE

Platz 50: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -10,67 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

RENK

Platz 49: RENK

RENK: -9,25 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

HENSOLDT

Platz 48: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -8,60 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

Platz 47: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -7,14 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

PUMA SE

Platz 46: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -7,02 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Sartorius vz

Platz 45: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -6,43 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

TAG Immobilien

Platz 44: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -6,02 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

flatexDEGIRO

Platz 43: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -5,19 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

TUI

Platz 42: TUI

TUI: -4,68 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Bechtle

Platz 41: Bechtle

Bechtle: -4,63 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Nordex

Platz 40: Nordex

Nordex: -4,52 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Porsche vz

Platz 39: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -3,76 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Siltronic

Platz 38: Siltronic

Siltronic: -3,76 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Aroundtown SA

Platz 37: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -3,70 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

RATIONAL

Platz 36: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -3,16 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

KRONES

Platz 35: KRONES

KRONES: -3,15 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Aurubis

Platz 34: Aurubis

Aurubis: -2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Bilfinger SE

Platz 33: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -2,71 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

LEG Immobilien

Platz 32: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Knorr-Bremse

Platz 31: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Fraport

Platz 30: Fraport

Fraport: -2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Lufthansa

Platz 29: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -1,83 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

IONOS

Platz 28: IONOS

IONOS: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Delivery Hero

Platz 27: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

CTS Eventim

Platz 26: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Schaeffler

Platz 25: Schaeffler

Schaeffler: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

AIXTRON SE

Platz 24: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Evonik

Platz 23: Evonik

Evonik: -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

AUTO1

Platz 22: AUTO1

AUTO1: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

WACKER CHEMIE

Platz 21: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

DEUTZ

Platz 20: DEUTZ

DEUTZ: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: DEUTZ AG

freenet

Platz 19: freenet

freenet: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

DWS Group GmbH

Platz 18: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

JENOPTIK

Platz 17: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

HUGO BOSS

Platz 16: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

United Internet

Platz 15: United Internet

United Internet: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

TRATON

Platz 14: TRATON

TRATON: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

KION GROUP

Platz 13: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 12: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Porsche Automobil

Platz 11: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: 1,26 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Talanx

Platz 10: Talanx

Talanx: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

RTL

Platz 9: RTL

RTL: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

HELLA GmbH

Platz 8: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 2,85 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

K+S

Platz 7: K+S

K+S: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

thyssenkrupp

Platz 6: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

AUMOVIO

Platz 5: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: 4,29 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Salzgitter

Platz 4: Salzgitter

Salzgitter: 4,32 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 3: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 5,11 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

FUCHS SE VZ

Platz 2: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 6,66 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

LANXESS

Platz 1: LANXESS

LANXESS: 7,11 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Information

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