KW 36: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 36/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.08.2026 und dem 04.09.2026. Stand ist der 04.09.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -10,67 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 49: RENK
RENK: -9,25 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 48: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -8,60 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 47: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -7,14 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -7,02 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 45: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -6,43 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -6,02 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 43: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -5,19 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: TUI
TUI: -4,68 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: Bechtle
Bechtle: -4,63 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 40: Nordex
Nordex: -4,52 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 39: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -3,76 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 38: Siltronic
Siltronic: -3,76 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -3,70 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -3,16 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 35: KRONES
KRONES: -3,15 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 34: Aurubis
Aurubis: -2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 33: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -2,71 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 32: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -2,11 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 31: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -2,07 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 30: Fraport
Fraport: -2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 29: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -1,83 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: IONOS
IONOS: -1,64 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 26: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,51 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Schaeffler
Schaeffler: -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Platz 24: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -1,23 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 23: Evonik
Evonik: -1,01 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: AUTO1
AUTO1: -0,99 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,86 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 20: DEUTZ
DEUTZ: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: DEUTZ AG
Platz 19: freenet
freenet: -0,65 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 18: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -0,59 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 16: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0,28 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 15: United Internet
United Internet: 0,29 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: TRATON
TRATON: 0,37 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 13: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 0,49 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 12: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 1,05 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 11: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: 1,26 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 10: Talanx
Talanx: 1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 9: RTL
RTL: 1,56 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 8: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 2,85 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 7: K+S
K+S: 3,06 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 6: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 3,19 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 5: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: 4,29 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 4: Salzgitter
Salzgitter: 4,32 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 5,11 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 2: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 6,66 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 1: LANXESS
LANXESS: 7,11 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com