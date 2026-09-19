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KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
31,083.97 EUR -364.15 EUR -1.16 %
News | Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 38 aus
Das Ranking

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 38/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 11.09.2026 und dem 18.09.2026. Stand ist der 18.09.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Bilfinger SE

Platz 50: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -24,82 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

AIXTRON SE

Platz 49: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -7,22 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Salzgitter

Platz 48: Salzgitter

Salzgitter: -7,21 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

AUTO1

Platz 47: AUTO1

AUTO1: -6,95 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Bechtle

Platz 46: Bechtle

Bechtle: -5,96 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

KION GROUP

Platz 45: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -5,93 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

LANXESS

Platz 44: LANXESS

LANXESS: -5,89 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

DEUTZ

Platz 43: DEUTZ

DEUTZ: -5,23 Prozent

Quelle: DEUTZ

flatexDEGIRO

Platz 42: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -5,20 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

freenet

Platz 41: freenet

freenet: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

AUMOVIO

Platz 40: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: -4,89 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 39: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -4,69 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

JENOPTIK

Platz 38: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -4,22 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

TUI

Platz 37: TUI

TUI: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

DWS Group GmbH

Platz 36: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -4,05 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

RATIONAL

Platz 35: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Schaeffler

Platz 34: Schaeffler

Schaeffler: -3,62 Prozent

Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Aroundtown SA

Platz 33: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -3,62 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Aurubis

Platz 32: Aurubis

Aurubis: -3,58 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

HELLA GmbH

Platz 31: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Evonik

Platz 30: Evonik

Evonik: -3,08 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

FUCHS SE VZ

Platz 29: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -3,06 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

CTS Eventim

Platz 28: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

KRONES

Platz 27: KRONES

KRONES: -2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

LEG Immobilien

Platz 26: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Porsche Automobil

Platz 25: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

WACKER CHEMIE

Platz 24: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

United Internet

Platz 23: United Internet

United Internet: -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

IONOS

Platz 22: IONOS

IONOS: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Lufthansa

Platz 21: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

TAG Immobilien

Platz 20: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

TRATON

Platz 19: TRATON

TRATON: -1,58 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

K+S

Platz 18: K+S

K+S: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

RTL

Platz 17: RTL

RTL: -1,41 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 16: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

thyssenkrupp

Platz 15: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -1,40 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Delivery Hero

Platz 14: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

HUGO BOSS

Platz 13: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Nordex

Platz 12: Nordex

Nordex: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Talanx

Platz 11: Talanx

Talanx: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Fraport

Platz 10: Fraport

Fraport: 1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

RENK

Platz 9: RENK

RENK: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

PUMA SE

Platz 8: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

HENSOLDT

Platz 7: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Porsche vz

Platz 6: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 2,56 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Siltronic

Platz 5: Siltronic

Siltronic: 3,15 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Nemetschek SE

Platz 4: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 3,68 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Knorr-Bremse

Platz 3: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 3,73 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

Platz 2: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Sartorius vz

Platz 1: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 6,18 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Information

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