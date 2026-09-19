KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 38/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 11.09.2026 und dem 18.09.2026. Stand ist der 18.09.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -24,82 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 49: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -7,22 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 48: Salzgitter
Salzgitter: -7,21 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: AUTO1
AUTO1: -6,95 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: Bechtle
Bechtle: -5,96 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 45: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -5,93 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 44: LANXESS
LANXESS: -5,89 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 43: DEUTZ
DEUTZ: -5,23 Prozent
Quelle: DEUTZ
Platz 42: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -5,20 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: freenet
freenet: -5,00 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 40: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: -4,89 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 39: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -4,69 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 38: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -4,22 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 37: TUI
TUI: -4,15 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -4,05 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -3,85 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 34: Schaeffler
Schaeffler: -3,62 Prozent
Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Platz 33: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -3,62 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Aurubis
Aurubis: -3,58 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 31: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -3,09 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 30: Evonik
Evonik: -3,08 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -3,06 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 28: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -2,37 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: KRONES
KRONES: -2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 26: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -2,29 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 25: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -2,20 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 24: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -2,11 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 23: United Internet
United Internet: -2,10 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: IONOS
IONOS: -1,96 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -1,81 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 20: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -1,73 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 19: TRATON
TRATON: -1,58 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 18: K+S
K+S: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 17: RTL
RTL: -1,41 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 16: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -1,40 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 15: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -1,40 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 14: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -1,03 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 13: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -0,65 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 12: Nordex
Nordex: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Talanx
Talanx: 0,08 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 10: Fraport
Fraport: 1,08 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 9: RENK
RENK: 1,29 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 8: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 7: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 1,93 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 6: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 2,56 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 5: Siltronic
Siltronic: 3,15 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 3,68 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 3: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 3,73 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 2: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 3,85 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 6,18 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com