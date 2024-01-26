DAX16.961 +0,3%ESt504.635 +1,2%MSCIW3.216 +0,1%Dow38.109 +0,2%Nas15.455 -0,4%Bitcoin38.787 +0,1%Euro1,0853 +0,1%Öl83,69 +1,6%Gold2.019 ±0,0%
KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

28.01.24 02:43 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.174,6 PKT 99,0 PKT 0,38%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 4 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 04/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 19.01.2024 und dem 26.01.2024. Stand ist der 26.01.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -9,35 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 49: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -5,23 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 48: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: -3,61 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 47: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -2,85 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,72 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 45: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 44: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 43: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 42: Talanx

Talanx: 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 41: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 40: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 39: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 38: freenet

freenet: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 37: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 36: KRONES

KRONES: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 35: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 34: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Siltronic

Siltronic: 1,77 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Aurubis

Aurubis: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 31: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 30: Scout24

Scout24: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 29: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: RTL

RTL: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 26: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 25: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 2,59 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 2,69 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 23: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 2,70 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 2,71 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 21: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 20: Nordex

Nordex: 3,00 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 19: Evonik

Evonik: 3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 18: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 3,68 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 17: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 16: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 15: K+S

K+S: 4,06 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 14: GEA

GEA: 4,71 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 13: LANXESS

LANXESS: 4,79 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 12: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 5,19 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 11: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 6,00 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 10: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 6,12 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 9: Fraport

Fraport: 6,36 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 8: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 6,45 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 7: Bechtle

Bechtle: 6,53 Prozent

Platz 6: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 7,24 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: United Internet

United Internet: 7,85 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 8,86 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 3: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 9,50 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 2: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 9,74 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 1: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 16,16 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

