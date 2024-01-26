KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 04/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 19.01.2024 und dem 26.01.2024. Stand ist der 26.01.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -9,35 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 49: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -5,23 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 48: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: -3,61 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 47: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -2,85 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,72 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 45: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 44: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 43: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -0,21 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 42: Talanx
Talanx: 0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 41: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 40: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,37 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 39: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 0,71 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 38: freenet
freenet: 0,92 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 37: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 0,98 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 36: KRONES
KRONES: 1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 35: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 1,66 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 34: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,67 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Siltronic
Siltronic: 1,77 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Aurubis
Aurubis: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 31: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 1,90 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 30: Scout24
Scout24: 1,93 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 29: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,14 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 2,14 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: RTL
RTL: 2,16 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 26: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 2,37 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 25: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 2,59 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 2,69 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 23: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 2,70 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 2,71 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 21: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 20: Nordex
Nordex: 3,00 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 19: Evonik
Evonik: 3,17 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 18: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 3,68 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 17: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 3,87 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 16: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 3,87 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 15: K+S
K+S: 4,06 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 14: GEA
GEA: 4,71 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 13: LANXESS
LANXESS: 4,79 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 12: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 5,19 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 11: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 6,00 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 10: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 6,12 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 9: Fraport
Fraport: 6,36 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 8: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 6,45 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 7: Bechtle
Bechtle: 6,53 Prozent
Platz 6: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 7,24 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: United Internet
United Internet: 7,85 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 8,86 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 3: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 9,50 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 2: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 9,74 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 1: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 16,16 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
