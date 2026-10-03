KW 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 40/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 25.09.2026 und dem 02.10.2026. Stand ist der 02.10.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: AUTO1
AUTO1: -10,25 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -9,30 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 48: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -8,79 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 47: RENK
RENK: -8,18 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 46: Salzgitter
Salzgitter: -7,94 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -7,89 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 44: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -7,14 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: Aurubis
Aurubis: -6,91 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 42: United Internet
United Internet: -6,81 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: IONOS
IONOS: -6,71 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -6,26 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Schaeffler
Schaeffler: -6,03 Prozent
Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Platz 38: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -5,76 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 37: RTL
RTL: -5,62 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 36: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -5,54 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -5,46 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: -5,43 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 33: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -4,81 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 32: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -4,34 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 31: freenet
freenet: -3,54 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 30: Nordex
Nordex: -3,52 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 29: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -3,23 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 28: K+S
K+S: -3,13 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 27: TRATON
TRATON: -3,08 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 26: Talanx
Talanx: -2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 25: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -2,67 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: LANXESS
LANXESS: -1,87 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 23: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -1,29 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 22: Fraport
Fraport: -1,04 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 21: DEUTZ
DEUTZ: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: DEUTZ
Platz 20: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -0,89 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 19: KRONES
KRONES: -0,75 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 18: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 16: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 15: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,72 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 14: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 13: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,91 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 11: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 1,66 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 10: Bechtle
Bechtle: 2,15 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 9: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 2,25 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 8: TUI
TUI: 4,45 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 4,59 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 6: Evonik
Evonik: 6,56 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 7,77 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 4: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 10,0 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 3: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 13,99 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 2: Siltronic
Siltronic: 14,47 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 14,58 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com