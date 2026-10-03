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KW 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

KW 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30,450.00 EUR 198.63 EUR 0.66 %
News | Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 40 aus
Das Ranking

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 40/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 25.09.2026 und dem 02.10.2026. Stand ist der 02.10.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

AUTO1

Platz 50: AUTO1

AUTO1: -10,25 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

KION GROUP

Platz 49: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -9,30 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

thyssenkrupp

Platz 48: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -8,79 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

RENK

Platz 47: RENK

RENK: -8,18 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Salzgitter

Platz 46: Salzgitter

Salzgitter: -7,94 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Knorr-Bremse

Platz 45: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -7,89 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

Platz 44: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -7,14 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Aurubis

Platz 43: Aurubis

Aurubis: -6,91 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

United Internet

Platz 42: United Internet

United Internet: -6,81 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

IONOS

Platz 41: IONOS

IONOS: -6,71 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Aroundtown SA

Platz 40: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -6,26 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Schaeffler

Platz 39: Schaeffler

Schaeffler: -6,03 Prozent

Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Porsche vz

Platz 38: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -5,76 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

RTL

Platz 37: RTL

RTL: -5,62 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

flatexDEGIRO

Platz 36: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -5,54 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

DWS Group GmbH

Platz 35: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -5,46 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

AUMOVIO

Platz 34: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: -5,43 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Porsche Automobil

Platz 33: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -4,81 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Ströer SE

Platz 32: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -4,34 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

freenet

Platz 31: freenet

freenet: -3,54 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Nordex

Platz 30: Nordex

Nordex: -3,52 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

TAG Immobilien

Platz 29: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -3,23 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

K+S

Platz 28: K+S

K+S: -3,13 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

TRATON

Platz 27: TRATON

TRATON: -3,08 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Talanx

Platz 26: Talanx

Talanx: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Sartorius vz

Platz 25: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -2,67 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

LANXESS

Platz 24: LANXESS

LANXESS: -1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Nemetschek SE

Platz 23: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Fraport

Platz 22: Fraport

Fraport: -1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

DEUTZ

Platz 21: DEUTZ

DEUTZ: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: DEUTZ

PUMA SE

Platz 20: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

KRONES

Platz 19: KRONES

KRONES: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Lufthansa

Platz 18: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

LEG Immobilien

Platz 17: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

RATIONAL

Platz 16: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

HELLA GmbH

Platz 15: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,72 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

FUCHS SE VZ

Platz 14: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

CTS Eventim

Platz 13: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Delivery Hero

Platz 12: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

WACKER CHEMIE

Platz 11: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Bechtle

Platz 10: Bechtle

Bechtle: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Bilfinger SE

Platz 9: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

TUI

Platz 8: TUI

TUI: 4,45 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

HENSOLDT

Platz 7: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 4,59 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Evonik

Platz 6: Evonik

Evonik: 6,56 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

JENOPTIK

Platz 5: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 7,77 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 4: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 10,0 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

AIXTRON SE

Platz 3: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 13,99 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Siltronic

Platz 2: Siltronic

Siltronic: 14,47 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 1: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 14,58 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Information

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