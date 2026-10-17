KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 42/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.10.2026 und dem 16.10.2026. Stand ist der 16.10.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Siltronic
Siltronic: -16,79 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -14,36 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 48: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -12,31 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 47: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -9,67 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 46: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -7,05 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 45: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -4,12 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: Aurubis
Aurubis: -4,11 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 43: K+S
K+S: -3,90 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 42: Salzgitter
Salzgitter: -3,40 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -2,23 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Schaeffler
Schaeffler: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Platz 38: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,56 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 37: DEUTZ
DEUTZ: -0,55 Prozent
Quelle: DEUTZ
Platz 36: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -0,36 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 35: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,35 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 34: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 33: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 32: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 31: Evonik
Evonik: 0,28 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: TUI
TUI: 0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 1,49 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 28: TRATON
TRATON: 1,61 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 27: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 2,24 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 26: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 25: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 2,47 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 24: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 23: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: 2,79 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 22: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 3,16 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: IONOS
IONOS: 3,21 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 3,37 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 19: United Internet
United Internet: 3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 3,79 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 17: freenet
freenet: 3,83 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 16: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 3,88 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 15: RTL
RTL: 4,24 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 14: Talanx
Talanx: 4,34 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 13: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 4,61 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 12: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 4,78 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 11: Fraport
Fraport: 4,96 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 10: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 5,11 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: LANXESS
LANXESS: 5,20 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 8: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 5,48 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 7: KRONES
KRONES: 6,23 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 6: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 9,12 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 5: Nordex
Nordex: 10,50 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 4: AUTO1
AUTO1: 11,60 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 11,85 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: RENK
RENK: 12,59 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 1: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 15,27 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com