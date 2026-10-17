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KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30,656.65 EUR 440.22 EUR 1.46 %
News | Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 42 aus
Das Ranking

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 42/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 09.10.2026 und dem 16.10.2026. Stand ist der 16.10.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Siltronic

Platz 50: Siltronic

Siltronic: -16,79 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 49: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -14,36 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 48: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -12,31 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

AIXTRON SE

Platz 47: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -9,67 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

JENOPTIK

Platz 46: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -7,05 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Aroundtown SA

Platz 45: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Aurubis

Platz 44: Aurubis

Aurubis: -4,11 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

K+S

Platz 43: K+S

K+S: -3,90 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Salzgitter

Platz 42: Salzgitter

Salzgitter: -3,40 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

flatexDEGIRO

Platz 41: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

DWS Group GmbH

Platz 40: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Schaeffler

Platz 39: Schaeffler

Schaeffler: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

WACKER CHEMIE

Platz 38: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

DEUTZ

Platz 37: DEUTZ

DEUTZ: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: DEUTZ

Porsche Automobil

Platz 36: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Knorr-Bremse

Platz 35: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Lufthansa

Platz 34: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Bechtle

Platz 33: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

KION GROUP

Platz 32: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Evonik

Platz 31: Evonik

Evonik: 0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

TUI

Platz 30: TUI

TUI: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Porsche vz

Platz 29: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

TRATON

Platz 28: TRATON

TRATON: 1,61 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

TAG Immobilien

Platz 27: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 2,24 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

FUCHS SE VZ

Platz 26: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

HELLA GmbH

Platz 25: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 2,47 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Bilfinger SE

Platz 24: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

AUMOVIO

Platz 23: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: 2,79 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Sartorius vz

Platz 22: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 3,16 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

IONOS

Platz 21: IONOS

IONOS: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Ströer SE

Platz 20: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

United Internet

Platz 19: United Internet

United Internet: 3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

RATIONAL

Platz 18: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 3,79 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

freenet

Platz 17: freenet

freenet: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Delivery Hero

Platz 16: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 3,88 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

RTL

Platz 15: RTL

RTL: 4,24 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Talanx

Platz 14: Talanx

Talanx: 4,34 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

LEG Immobilien

Platz 13: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 4,61 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

thyssenkrupp

Platz 12: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 4,78 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Fraport

Platz 11: Fraport

Fraport: 4,96 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

CTS Eventim

Platz 10: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 5,11 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

LANXESS

Platz 9: LANXESS

LANXESS: 5,20 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

PUMA SE

Platz 8: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 5,48 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

KRONES

Platz 7: KRONES

KRONES: 6,23 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Nemetschek SE

Platz 6: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 9,12 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Nordex

Platz 5: Nordex

Nordex: 10,50 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

AUTO1

Platz 4: AUTO1

AUTO1: 11,60 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

Platz 3: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 11,85 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

RENK

Platz 2: RENK

RENK: 12,59 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

HENSOLDT

Platz 1: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 15,27 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Information

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