KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 43/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.10.2026 und dem 23.10.2026. Stand ist der 23.10.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Siltronic
Siltronic: -15,02 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: Aurubis
Aurubis: -15,02 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 48: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -13,50 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 47: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -12,32 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -11,91 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 45: LANXESS
LANXESS: -11,54 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 44: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -11,02 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 43: DEUTZ
DEUTZ: -10,90 Prozent
Quelle: DEUTZ AG
Platz 42: Salzgitter
Salzgitter: -9,16 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: AUTO1
AUTO1: -7,74 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Schaeffler
Schaeffler: -7,55 Prozent
Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Platz 39: K+S
K+S: -7,54 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 38: Nordex
Nordex: -7,10 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: -7,00 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 36: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -5,62 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 35: RENK
RENK: -5,24 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 34: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -5,19 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 33: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -4,37 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 32: TRATON
TRATON: -4,12 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 31: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -3,78 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -3,72 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 29: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -3,11 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 28: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: TUI
TUI: -2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 25: KRONES
KRONES: -2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 24: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -1,87 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 23: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,56 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 22: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 21: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -1,31 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -1,12 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 19: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -1,05 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 18: Evonik
Evonik: -0,75 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -0,48 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 16: United Internet
United Internet: 0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Talanx
Talanx: 0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 14: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 13: freenet
freenet: 0,79 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 12: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 1,48 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Fraport
Fraport: 1,58 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 10: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 2,02 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,18 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 8: RTL
RTL: 2,28 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Bechtle
Bechtle: 2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 6: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 5: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 3,18 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 4: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 3,21 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 3: IONOS
IONOS: 4,88 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 7,97 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 8,38 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com