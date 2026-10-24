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KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29,876.31 EUR -209.56 EUR -0.7 %
News | Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 43 aus
Das Ranking

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 43/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 16.10.2026 und dem 23.10.2026. Stand ist der 23.10.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Siltronic

Platz 50: Siltronic

Siltronic: -15,02 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Aurubis

Platz 49: Aurubis

Aurubis: -15,02 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

AIXTRON SE

Platz 48: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -13,50 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

flatexDEGIRO

Platz 47: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -12,32 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 46: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -11,91 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

LANXESS

Platz 45: LANXESS

LANXESS: -11,54 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

WACKER CHEMIE

Platz 44: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -11,02 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

DEUTZ

Platz 43: DEUTZ

DEUTZ: -10,90 Prozent

Quelle: DEUTZ AG

Salzgitter

Platz 42: Salzgitter

Salzgitter: -9,16 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

AUTO1

Platz 41: AUTO1

AUTO1: -7,74 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Schaeffler

Platz 40: Schaeffler

Schaeffler: -7,55 Prozent

Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

K+S

Platz 39: K+S

K+S: -7,54 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Nordex

Platz 38: Nordex

Nordex: -7,10 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

AUMOVIO

Platz 37: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: -7,00 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 36: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -5,62 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

RENK

Platz 35: RENK

RENK: -5,24 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

thyssenkrupp

Platz 34: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -5,19 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

HENSOLDT

Platz 33: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -4,37 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

TRATON

Platz 32: TRATON

TRATON: -4,12 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

DWS Group GmbH

Platz 31: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -3,78 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Knorr-Bremse

Platz 30: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

KION GROUP

Platz 29: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -3,11 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Lufthansa

Platz 28: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

TUI

Platz 27: TUI

TUI: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Bilfinger SE

Platz 26: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

KRONES

Platz 25: KRONES

KRONES: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Delivery Hero

Platz 24: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

HELLA GmbH

Platz 23: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Porsche vz

Platz 22: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

Platz 21: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Porsche Automobil

Platz 20: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Ströer SE

Platz 19: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Evonik

Platz 18: Evonik

Evonik: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

FUCHS SE VZ

Platz 17: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

United Internet

Platz 16: United Internet

United Internet: 0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Talanx

Platz 15: Talanx

Talanx: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

RATIONAL

Platz 14: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

freenet

Platz 13: freenet

freenet: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Aroundtown SA

Platz 12: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Fraport

Platz 11: Fraport

Fraport: 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

CTS Eventim

Platz 10: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 2,02 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

JENOPTIK

Platz 9: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

RTL

Platz 8: RTL

RTL: 2,28 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Bechtle

Platz 7: Bechtle

Bechtle: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Nemetschek SE

Platz 6: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

PUMA SE

Platz 5: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 3,18 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

LEG Immobilien

Platz 4: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

IONOS

Platz 3: IONOS

IONOS: 4,88 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Sartorius vz

Platz 2: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 7,97 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

TAG Immobilien

Platz 1: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 8,38 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

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