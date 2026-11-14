KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 46/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.11.2026 und dem 13.11.2026. Stand ist der 13.11.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: AUTO1
AUTO1: -14,10 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -6,62 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 48: K+S
K+S: -4,94 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 47: RENK
RENK: -4,21 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 46: Nordex
Nordex: -4,14 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 45: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -4,09 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -3,53 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 43: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -3,50 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 42: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -3,48 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 41: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 40: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -2,48 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 39: RTL
RTL: -2,28 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -2,20 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 37: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 36: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,61 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 35: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 34: KRONES
KRONES: -1,26 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 33: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 32: TUI
TUI: -0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -0,36 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 29: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -0,15 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 28: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 27: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,08 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 26: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,17 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Fraport
Fraport: 0,37 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 24: LANXESS
LANXESS: 0,38 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 23: Schaeffler
Schaeffler: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Platz 22: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 0,84 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 21: Aurubis
Aurubis: 0,87 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 20: Evonik
Evonik: 0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 1,07 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 17: Salzgitter
Salzgitter: 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 1,59 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 15: DEUTZ
DEUTZ: 1,62 Prozent
Quelle: DEUTZ AG
Platz 14: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 1,64 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 13: TRATON
TRATON: 1,66 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 12: United Internet
United Internet: 2,11 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 2,52 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Talanx
Talanx: 2,54 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 9: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 3,60 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 8: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 3,85 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 7: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 4,71 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 6: freenet
freenet: 4,71 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 5: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 4,83 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 5,69 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 3: IONOS
IONOS: 7,72 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Siltronic
Siltronic: 9,24 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 9,28 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com