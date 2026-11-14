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Performance

KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30,699.96 EUR -158.17 EUR -0.51 %
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Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 46 aus
Das Ranking

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 46/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.11.2026 und dem 13.11.2026. Stand ist der 13.11.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

AUTO1

Platz 50: AUTO1

AUTO1: -14,10 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Porsche Automobil

Platz 49: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -6,62 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

K+S

Platz 48: K+S

K+S: -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

RENK

Platz 47: RENK

RENK: -4,21 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Nordex

Platz 46: Nordex

Nordex: -4,14 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

Platz 45: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Porsche vz

Platz 44: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -3,53 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

LEG Immobilien

Platz 43: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -3,50 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien

Platz 42: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -3,48 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

PUMA SE

Platz 41: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

KION GROUP

Platz 40: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

RTL

Platz 39: RTL

RTL: -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Bilfinger SE

Platz 38: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Nemetschek SE

Platz 37: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

CTS Eventim

Platz 36: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

AUMOVIO

Platz 35: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

KRONES

Platz 34: KRONES

KRONES: -1,26 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Delivery Hero

Platz 33: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

TUI

Platz 32: TUI

TUI: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Aroundtown SA

Platz 31: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

HELLA GmbH

Platz 30: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Ströer SE

Platz 29: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 28: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

RATIONAL

Platz 27: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Sartorius vz

Platz 26: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Fraport

Platz 25: Fraport

Fraport: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

LANXESS

Platz 24: LANXESS

LANXESS: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Schaeffler

Platz 23: Schaeffler

Schaeffler: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

JENOPTIK

Platz 22: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Aurubis

Platz 21: Aurubis

Aurubis: 0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Evonik

Platz 20: Evonik

Evonik: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

flatexDEGIRO

Platz 19: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Bechtle

Platz 18: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Salzgitter

Platz 17: Salzgitter

Salzgitter: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

thyssenkrupp

Platz 16: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

DEUTZ

Platz 15: DEUTZ

DEUTZ: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: DEUTZ AG

WACKER CHEMIE

Platz 14: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

TRATON

Platz 13: TRATON

TRATON: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

United Internet

Platz 12: United Internet

United Internet: 2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

DWS Group GmbH

Platz 11: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 2,52 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Talanx

Platz 10: Talanx

Talanx: 2,54 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

FUCHS SE VZ

Platz 9: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 3,60 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

HENSOLDT

Platz 8: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Knorr-Bremse

Platz 7: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 4,71 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

freenet

Platz 6: freenet

freenet: 4,71 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Lufthansa

Platz 5: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 4,83 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

AIXTRON SE

Platz 4: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 5,69 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

IONOS

Platz 3: IONOS

IONOS: 7,72 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Siltronic

Platz 2: Siltronic

Siltronic: 9,24 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 1: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 9,28 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.