KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 52/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 19.12.2025 und dem 24.12.2025. Stand ist der 24.12.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -3,88 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 49: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -2,45 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 48: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -2,03 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,89 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 46: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,77 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 45: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -1,72 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: TRATON
TRATON: -1,38 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 42: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 41: RENK
RENK: -1,09 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 40: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 39: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 38: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 37: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -0,94 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 36: Fielmann
Fielmann: -0,93 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 35: RTL
RTL: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -0,65 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 33: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,61 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 32: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -0,59 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 31: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -0,55 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 30: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -0,54 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 29: freenet
freenet: -0,54 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 28: Nordex
Nordex: -0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 27: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -0,46 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 26: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,37 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 25: Evonik
Evonik: -0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 23: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -0,11 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 22: KRONES
KRONES: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 21: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 20: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 18: TUI
TUI: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 16: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,39 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 15: LANXESS
LANXESS: 0,41 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 14: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 13: K+S
K+S: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 12: IONOS
IONOS: 0,75 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Talanx
Talanx: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 10: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Fraport
Fraport: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 8: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 1,21 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 1,44 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: United Internet
United Internet: 1,73 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: AUTO1
AUTO1: 1,80 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,08 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 2,25 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Aurubis
Aurubis: 2,27 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 1: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 3,04 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
