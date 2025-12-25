DAX24.340 +0,2%Est505.746 -0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,38 -1,7%Nas23.629 +0,1%Bitcoin74.171 +0,2%Euro1,1774 -0,1%Öl60,70 -2,5%Gold4.523 +1,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F DroneShield A2DMAA Rheinmetall 703000 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Lufthansa 823212 Allianz 840400 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Deutsche Telekom 555750 Bayer BAY001 D-Wave Quantum A3DSV9 BYD A0M4W9 Microsoft 870747 Siemens Energy ENER6Y
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt vor Weihnachten etwas höher -- Alphabet kauft Intersect -- Novo Nordisk, D-Wave, Lufthansa, Palantir, TUI, Microsoft, Bitcoin, Gold im Fokus
Top News
NVIDIA & Co.: Diese 10 Aktien empfiehlt Wedbush zum Jahresende 2025 NVIDIA & Co.: Diese 10 Aktien empfiehlt Wedbush zum Jahresende 2025
S&P 500: Was steckt hinter dem optimistischen Ziel der Deutschen Bank für das Jahr 2026? S&P 500: Was steckt hinter dem optimistischen Ziel der Deutschen Bank für das Jahr 2026?
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance

KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

25.12.25 18:58 Uhr
MDAX in KW 52: Diese Titel überzeugten, diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.302,8 PKT -134,5 PKT -0,44%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 52 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 52/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 19.12.2025 und dem 24.12.2025. Stand ist der 24.12.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -3,88 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 49: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 48: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,89 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Wer­bung

Platz 46: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 45: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -1,72 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: TRATON

TRATON: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 42: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Wer­bung

Platz 41: RENK

RENK: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 40: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 39: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 38: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 37: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Wer­bung

Platz 36: Fielmann

Fielmann: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 35: RTL

RTL: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 33: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 32: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Wer­bung

Platz 31: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -0,55 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 30: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 29: freenet

freenet: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 28: Nordex

Nordex: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 27: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 26: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 25: Evonik

Evonik: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 23: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 22: KRONES

KRONES: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 21: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 20: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 18: TUI

TUI: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 16: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 15: LANXESS

LANXESS: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 14: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 13: K+S

K+S: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 12: IONOS

IONOS: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Talanx

Talanx: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 10: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Fraport

Fraport: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 8: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: United Internet

United Internet: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: AUTO1

AUTO1: 1,80 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Aurubis

Aurubis: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 1: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 3,04 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

25.12.25KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
24.12.25Kion Group (KIGRY) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
24.12.25Das steht 2026 bei Lufthansa an
24.12.25Condor sieht sich weiterhin durch Lufthansa behindert - und schließt neue Beschwerde nicht aus
23.12.25Wizz Air baut Angebot in London-Luton deutlich aus - mit Tui-Slots
23.12.25Schwacher Handel: MDAX präsentiert sich letztendlich leichter
23.12.25Lufthansa schließt jeden zweiten Flughafen-Worldshop
23.12.25Lufthansa: Boeing 787-9 mit Jubiläumslackierung zum 100. Jahrestag
mehr