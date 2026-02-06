DAX24.721 +0,9%Est505.998 +1,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,1200 +9,5%Nas23.031 +2,2%Bitcoin59.179 -0,8%Euro1,1809 ±-0,0%Öl68,05 +1,1%Gold4.959 +3,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon 906866 Rheinmetall 703000 SAP 716460 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Microsoft 870747 NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Telekom 555750 DroneShield A2DMAA Stellantis A2QL01 RENK RENK73 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Strategy (ex MicroStrategy) 722713 Lufthansa 823212
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Amazon, PayPal, Rüstungsaktien, D-Wave, Super Micro, DroneShield, Bitcoin & Co., Novo Nordisk, Strategy, Reddit im Fokus
Top News
KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 6 im Überblick Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 6 im Überblick
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance

KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

07.02.26 02:15 Uhr
KW 6 im MDAX: Tops und Flops im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
31.662,8 PKT 228,3 PKT 0,73%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 6 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 06/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.01.2026 und dem 06.02.2026. Stand ist der 06.02.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Bechtle

Bechtle: -13,32 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 49: AUTO1

AUTO1: -12,19 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -7,99 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -7,05 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Wer­bung

Platz 46: IONOS

IONOS: -6,24 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -4,86 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -4,06 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 43: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -3,71 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 42: Nordex

Nordex: -3,14 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Wer­bung

Platz 41: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -2,91 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 39: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 38: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 37: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 36: RTL

RTL: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: RENK

RENK: 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 34: United Internet

United Internet: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Wer­bung

Platz 31: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 30: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 1,61 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 28: Fielmann

Fielmann: 1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 27: K+S

K+S: 1,95 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 26: KRONES

KRONES: 2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 25: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 24: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 2,38 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 23: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 22: Aurubis

Aurubis: 2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 21: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 20: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 3,04 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 3,23 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 18: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 3,31 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 17: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 16: TUI

TUI: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 3,88 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 14: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 13: Talanx

Talanx: 4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 12: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 4,63 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 4,90 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 10: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 4,93 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 9: freenet

freenet: 5,53 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 8: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 5,89 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Fraport

Fraport: 6,15 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 6: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 8,48 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 5: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 9,47 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 4: TRATON

TRATON: 9,84 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 3: LANXESS

LANXESS: 10,65 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 2: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 11,73 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 1: Evonik

Evonik: 13,36 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

02:15KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
06.02.26Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht letztendlich Gewinne
06.02.26Thyssenkrupp Steel: Verkauf der HKM-Anteile an Salzgitter bis Juni geplant
06.02.26Salzgitter AG führt HKM ohne Thyssenkrupp fort
06.02.26Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: Am Nachmittag Pluszeichen im MDAX
06.02.26US-Marktupdate: Amazon nach Zahlen unter Druck
06.02.26US-Marktupdate: Amazon nach Zahlen unter Druck
mehr