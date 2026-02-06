KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 06/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.01.2026 und dem 06.02.2026. Stand ist der 06.02.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Bechtle
Bechtle: -13,32 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 49: AUTO1
AUTO1: -12,19 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -7,99 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -7,05 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 46: IONOS
IONOS: -6,24 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -4,86 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -4,06 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 43: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -3,71 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 42: Nordex
Nordex: -3,14 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 41: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -2,91 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -2,75 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 39: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,37 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 38: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 37: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: RTL
RTL: 0,27 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: RENK
RENK: 0,63 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 34: United Internet
United Internet: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: 1,23 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 31: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 30: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 1,61 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 1,64 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 28: Fielmann
Fielmann: 1,69 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 27: K+S
K+S: 1,95 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 26: KRONES
KRONES: 2,21 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 25: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 2,26 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 24: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 2,38 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 23: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,39 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 22: Aurubis
Aurubis: 2,56 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 21: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 2,89 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 20: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 3,04 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 3,23 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 18: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 3,31 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 17: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 16: TUI
TUI: 3,37 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 3,88 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 14: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 3,99 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 13: Talanx
Talanx: 4,13 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 12: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 4,63 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 4,90 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 10: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 4,93 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 9: freenet
freenet: 5,53 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 8: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 5,89 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Fraport
Fraport: 6,15 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 6: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 8,48 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 5: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 9,47 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 4: TRATON
TRATON: 9,84 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 3: LANXESS
LANXESS: 10,65 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 2: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 11,73 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 1: Evonik
Evonik: 13,36 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
