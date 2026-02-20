DAX25.261 +0,9%Est506.131 +1,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,6500 +1,6%Nas22.886 +0,9%Bitcoin57.666 ±0,0%Euro1,1758 -0,1%Öl71,76 -0,3%Gold5.099 +2,1%
KW 8: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

21.02.26 02:33 Uhr
KW 8 im MDAX: Tops und Flops im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
31.823,4 PKT 344,4 PKT 1,09%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 8 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 08/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.02.2026 und dem 20.02.2026. Stand ist der 20.02.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -12,03 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: LANXESS

LANXESS: -7,89 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 48: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -7,40 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: freenet

freenet: -7,19 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -6,04 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 45: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: -5,33 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Platz 44: Evonik

Evonik: -3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 43: KRONES

KRONES: -3,43 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 42: TUI

TUI: -3,26 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Aurubis

Aurubis: -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 40: Fraport

Fraport: -1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 39: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 38: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 37: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 36: K+S

K+S: -1,02 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 35: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 34: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 33: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 31: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 30: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 29: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 27: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 26: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 25: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 24: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 23: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 22: TRATON

TRATON: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 21: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 1,86 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 20: Fielmann

Fielmann: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 19: IONOS

IONOS: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 3,32 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 17: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 3,46 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: RTL

RTL: 3,75 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 15: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 14: AUTO1

AUTO1: 3,77 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 3,77 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 12: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 4,15 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 11: Talanx

Talanx: 4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 10: Nordex

Nordex: 4,94 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 9: United Internet

United Internet: 5,18 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 5,40 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: RENK

RENK: 5,65 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 6: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 5,71 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 5: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 6,92 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 7,25 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 3: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 9,23 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 9,25 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 9,28 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

