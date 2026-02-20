KW 8: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 08/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.02.2026 und dem 20.02.2026. Stand ist der 20.02.2026.
Platz 50: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -12,03 Prozent
Platz 49: LANXESS
LANXESS: -7,89 Prozent
Platz 48: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -7,40 Prozent
Platz 47: freenet
freenet: -7,19 Prozent
Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -6,04 Prozent
Platz 45: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: -5,33 Prozent
Platz 44: Evonik
Evonik: -3,91 Prozent
Platz 43: KRONES
KRONES: -3,43 Prozent
Platz 42: TUI
TUI: -3,26 Prozent
Platz 41: Aurubis
Aurubis: -1,68 Prozent
Platz 40: Fraport
Fraport: -1,37 Prozent
Platz 39: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,36 Prozent
Platz 38: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -1,33 Prozent
Platz 37: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -1,13 Prozent
Platz 36: K+S
K+S: -1,02 Prozent
Platz 35: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -0,85 Prozent
Platz 34: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,48 Prozent
Platz 33: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -0,18 Prozent
Platz 32: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -0,15 Prozent
Platz 31: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,30 Prozent
Platz 30: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0,49 Prozent
Platz 29: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 0,60 Prozent
Platz 28: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0,71 Prozent
Platz 27: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 0,79 Prozent
Platz 26: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,90 Prozent
Platz 25: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 1,10 Prozent
Platz 24: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 1,29 Prozent
Platz 23: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 1,50 Prozent
Platz 22: TRATON
TRATON: 1,59 Prozent
Platz 21: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 1,86 Prozent
Platz 20: Fielmann
Fielmann: 2,14 Prozent
Platz 19: IONOS
IONOS: 3,28 Prozent
Platz 18: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 3,32 Prozent
Platz 17: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 3,46 Prozent
Platz 16: RTL
RTL: 3,75 Prozent
Platz 15: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 3,75 Prozent
Platz 14: AUTO1
AUTO1: 3,77 Prozent
Platz 13: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 3,77 Prozent
Platz 12: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 4,15 Prozent
Platz 11: Talanx
Talanx: 4,42 Prozent
Platz 10: Nordex
Nordex: 4,94 Prozent
Platz 9: United Internet
United Internet: 5,18 Prozent
Platz 8: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 5,40 Prozent
Platz 7: RENK
RENK: 5,65 Prozent
Platz 6: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 5,71 Prozent
Platz 5: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 6,92 Prozent
Platz 4: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 7,25 Prozent
Platz 3: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 9,23 Prozent
Platz 2: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 9,25 Prozent
Platz 1: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 9,28 Prozent
