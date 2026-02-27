DAX25.284 ±-0,0%Est506.138 -0,4%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto7,9600 -7,6%Nas22.668 -0,9%Bitcoin57.371 +1,2%Euro1,1815 ±0,0%Öl72,48 +2,2%Gold5.278 +1,9%
KW 9: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

01.03.26 02:14 Uhr
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
31.560,3 PKT 107,7 PKT 0,34%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 9 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 09/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.02.2026 und dem 27.02.2026. Stand ist der 27.02.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -14,53 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 49: AUTO1

AUTO1: -11,98 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -11,59 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 47: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -11,52 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 46: freenet

freenet: -9,95 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 45: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -6,85 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 44: RENK

RENK: -6,35 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 43: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -6,04 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 42: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -4,29 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -3,76 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 39: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -3,47 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 38: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 37: Evonik

Evonik: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: TRATON

TRATON: -2,70 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 35: LANXESS

LANXESS: -2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 34: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -2,24 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 33: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 32: IONOS

IONOS: -1,91 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: KRONES

KRONES: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 30: Talanx

Talanx: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 29: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: TUI

TUI: -0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 25: RTL

RTL: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 23: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 22: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Fraport

Fraport: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 20: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 19: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 17: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 16: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 15: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 14: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,98 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Aurubis

Aurubis: 2,01 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 12: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 11: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 10: Fielmann

Fielmann: 2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 9: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,59 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 8: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 7: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: 2,72 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Platz 6: United Internet

United Internet: 2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 2,98 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 4: K+S

K+S: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 3: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,64 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 2: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 19,90 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 1: Nordex

Nordex: 26,90 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

