KW 9: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 09/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.02.2026 und dem 27.02.2026. Stand ist der 27.02.2026.
Platz 50: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -14,53 Prozent
Platz 49: AUTO1
AUTO1: -11,98 Prozent
Platz 48: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -11,59 Prozent
Platz 47: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -11,52 Prozent
Platz 46: freenet
freenet: -9,95 Prozent
Platz 45: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -6,85 Prozent
Platz 44: RENK
RENK: -6,35 Prozent
Platz 43: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -6,04 Prozent
Platz 42: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -4,29 Prozent
Platz 41: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -3,76 Prozent
Platz 40: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -3,75 Prozent
Platz 39: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -3,47 Prozent
Platz 38: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -3,38 Prozent
Platz 37: Evonik
Evonik: -2,95 Prozent
Platz 36: TRATON
TRATON: -2,70 Prozent
Platz 35: LANXESS
LANXESS: -2,45 Prozent
Platz 34: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -2,24 Prozent
Platz 33: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -2,14 Prozent
Platz 32: IONOS
IONOS: -1,91 Prozent
Platz 31: KRONES
KRONES: -1,63 Prozent
Platz 30: Talanx
Talanx: -1,56 Prozent
Platz 29: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -0,83 Prozent
Platz 28: TUI
TUI: -0,59 Prozent
Platz 27: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -0,58 Prozent
Platz 26: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -0,54 Prozent
Platz 25: RTL
RTL: -0,54 Prozent
Platz 24: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -0,34 Prozent
Platz 23: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 0 Prozent
Platz 22: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 0,26 Prozent
Platz 21: Fraport
Fraport: 0,30 Prozent
Platz 20: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,30 Prozent
Platz 19: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,54 Prozent
Platz 18: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,58 Prozent
Platz 17: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,82 Prozent
Platz 16: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0,86 Prozent
Platz 15: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 1,64 Prozent
Platz 14: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,98 Prozent
Platz 13: Aurubis
Aurubis: 2,01 Prozent
Platz 12: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 2,10 Prozent
Platz 11: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 2,19 Prozent
Platz 10: Fielmann
Fielmann: 2,21 Prozent
Platz 9: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 2,59 Prozent
Platz 8: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 2,68 Prozent
Platz 7: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: 2,72 Prozent
Platz 6: United Internet
United Internet: 2,94 Prozent
Platz 5: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 2,98 Prozent
Platz 4: K+S
K+S: 3,45 Prozent
Platz 3: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,64 Prozent
Platz 2: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 19,90 Prozent
Platz 1: Nordex
Nordex: 26,90 Prozent
