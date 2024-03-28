DAX18.492 +0,1%ESt505.083 ±0,0%MSCIW3.438 ±0,0%Dow39.807 +0,1%Nas16.379 -0,1%Bitcoin64.769 +0,1%Euro1,0793 ±0,0%Öl87,50 +1,3%Gold2.233 ±0,0%
1. Quartal 2024: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel

30.03.24 03:02 Uhr
MDAX-Aktien auf dem Prüfstand: Gewinner und Verlierer im Quartalsduell | finanzen.net

Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.043,0 PKT -48,9 PKT -0,18%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im ersten Quartal 2024 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q1 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2023 und dem 28.03.2024. Stand ist der 28.03.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -53,93 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 49: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -36,63 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 48: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -32,00 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 47: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -21,20 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 46: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -21,01 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -19,03 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 44: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -16,83 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 43: LANXESS

LANXESS: -12,55 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 42: Aurubis

Aurubis: -12,23 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 41: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -11,64 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 40: Fraport

Fraport: -10,77 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 39: RTL

RTL: -10,53 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 38: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -9,53 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: United Internet

United Internet: -9,46 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -8,65 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -8,53 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 34: Siltronic

Siltronic: -7,07 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -6,09 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 32: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -4,38 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 31: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -3,94 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 30: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Evonik

Evonik: -0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 27: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 26: K+S

K+S: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 25: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 24: freenet

freenet: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 23: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 21: GEA

GEA: 3,98 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 20: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 4,93 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 19: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 6,02 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 18: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 7,38 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bechtle

Bechtle: 7,91 Prozent

Platz 16: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 8,11 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 15: Scout24

Scout24: 8,88 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 14: KRONES

KRONES: 9,75 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 13: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 10,65 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 12: Talanx

Talanx: 13,53 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 11: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 13,90 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 10: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 15,24 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 9: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 16,87 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 8: Nordex

Nordex: 16,92 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 7: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 17,16 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 6: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 19,22 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 5: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 24,35 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 4: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 26,14 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 3: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 31,71 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 78,03 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 97,65 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Bildquellen: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com, sergign / Shutterstock.com

