1. Quartal 2024: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q1 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.12.2023 und dem 28.03.2024. Stand ist der 28.03.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -53,93 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 49: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -36,63 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 48: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -32,00 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 47: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -21,20 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 46: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -21,01 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -19,03 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 44: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -16,83 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 43: LANXESS
LANXESS: -12,55 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 42: Aurubis
Aurubis: -12,23 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 41: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -11,64 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 40: Fraport
Fraport: -10,77 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 39: RTL
RTL: -10,53 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 38: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -9,53 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: United Internet
United Internet: -9,46 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -8,65 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -8,53 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 34: Siltronic
Siltronic: -7,07 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -6,09 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 32: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -4,38 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 31: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -3,94 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 30: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,81 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Evonik
Evonik: -0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,13 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 27: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 0,33 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 26: K+S
K+S: 1,05 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 25: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 24: freenet
freenet: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 23: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 3,19 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 3,27 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 21: GEA
GEA: 3,98 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 20: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 4,93 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 19: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 6,02 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 18: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 7,38 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Bechtle
Bechtle: 7,91 Prozent
Platz 16: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 8,11 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 15: Scout24
Scout24: 8,88 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 14: KRONES
KRONES: 9,75 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 13: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 10,65 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 12: Talanx
Talanx: 13,53 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 11: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 13,90 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 10: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 15,24 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 9: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 16,87 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 8: Nordex
Nordex: 16,92 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 7: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 17,16 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 6: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 19,22 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 5: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 24,35 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 4: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 26,14 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 3: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 31,71 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 78,03 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 97,65 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
