2. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q2 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.03.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: K+S
K+S: -19,01 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 49: LANXESS
LANXESS: -17,56 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 48: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -17,42 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 47: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -15,31 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 46: United Internet
United Internet: -15,25 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: RTL
RTL: -14,77 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 44: freenet
freenet: -14,36 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 43: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -12,95 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 42: RENK
RENK: -12,82 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 41: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -12,01 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 40: Evonik
Evonik: -5,02 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 39: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -4,43 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 38: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -2,46 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 37: KRONES
KRONES: -2,26 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 36: Fraport
Fraport: -2,15 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 35: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -1,34 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 34: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 2,14 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 2,38 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 3,10 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 30: DEUTZ
DEUTZ: 3,19 Prozent
Quelle: DEUTZ AG
Platz 29: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 3,39 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 28: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 4,44 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 27: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 4,85 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 26: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 5,05 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 25: Talanx
Talanx: 5,33 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 24: Nordex
Nordex: 5,82 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 23: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: 7,98 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 22: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 9,45 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 21: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 9,86 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: TRATON
TRATON: 10,60 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 19: TUI
TUI: 10,84 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Bechtle
Bechtle: 11,68 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 17: IONOS
IONOS: 14,21 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 14,44 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
Platz 15: Schaeffler
Schaeffler: 20,37 Prozent
Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Platz 14: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 22,14 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 23,17 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 12: Aurubis
Aurubis: 23,77 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 11: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 28,12 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 10: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 28,42 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Salzgitter
Salzgitter: 32,73 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 38,18 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 44,76 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 6: AUTO1
AUTO1: 51,17 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Siltronic
Siltronic: 54,50 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 61,66 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 3: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 72,32 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 90,36 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 1: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 120,66 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
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