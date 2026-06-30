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Performance-Ranking

2. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel

01.07.26 03:12 Uhr
MDAX-Aktien auf dem Prüfstand: Gewinner und Verlierer im Quartalsduell | finanzen.net

Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
31.809,1 PKT 325,5 PKT 1,03%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im zweiten Quartal 2026 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q2 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.03.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: K+S

K+S: -19,01 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 49: LANXESS

LANXESS: -17,56 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 48: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -17,42 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 47: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -15,31 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 46: United Internet

United Internet: -15,25 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: RTL

RTL: -14,77 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 44: freenet

freenet: -14,36 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 43: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -12,95 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 42: RENK

RENK: -12,82 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 41: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -12,01 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 40: Evonik

Evonik: -5,02 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 39: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -4,43 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 38: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 37: KRONES

KRONES: -2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 36: Fraport

Fraport: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 35: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 34: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 2,38 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 3,10 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 30: DEUTZ

DEUTZ: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: DEUTZ AG

Platz 29: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 28: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 4,44 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 27: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 4,85 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 26: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 5,05 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 25: Talanx

Talanx: 5,33 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 24: Nordex

Nordex: 5,82 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 23: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: 7,98 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Platz 22: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 9,45 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 21: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 9,86 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: TRATON

TRATON: 10,60 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 19: TUI

TUI: 10,84 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bechtle

Bechtle: 11,68 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 17: IONOS

IONOS: 14,21 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 14,44 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 15: Schaeffler

Schaeffler: 20,37 Prozent

Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Platz 14: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 22,14 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 23,17 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 12: Aurubis

Aurubis: 23,77 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 11: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 28,12 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 10: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 28,42 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Salzgitter

Salzgitter: 32,73 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 38,18 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 44,76 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 6: AUTO1

AUTO1: 51,17 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Siltronic

Siltronic: 54,50 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 61,66 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 3: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 72,32 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 2: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 90,36 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 1: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 120,66 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Bildquellen: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com, sergign / Shutterstock.com

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