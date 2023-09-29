3. Quartal 2023: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q3 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2023 und dem 29.09.2023. Stand ist der 29.09.2023.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -45,08 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 49: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: -34,23 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 48: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -32,76 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 47: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -25,01 Prozent
Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images
Platz 46: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -23,66 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 45: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -19,97 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -19,96 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: Befesa
Befesa: -17,37 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 42: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -16,38 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 41: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -16,24 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 40: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -15,68 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 39: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -15,38 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -14,00 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 37: Dürr
Dürr: -13,29 Prozent
Quelle: Dürr AG
Platz 36: LANXESS
LANXESS: -12,86 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 35: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -11,31 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 34: RTL
RTL: -11,25 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 33: Aurubis
Aurubis: -10,70 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 32: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -9,50 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 31: GEA
GEA: -8,74 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 30: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -8,30 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 29: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -7,11 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 28: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -7,07 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 27: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -6,91 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 26: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -6,69 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 25: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -5,39 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 24: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -3,81 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 23: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -3,54 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 22: freenet
freenet: -3,48 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 21: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -1,28 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 20: Evonik
Evonik: -0,60 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 19: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 0,81 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 18: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 1,66 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 17: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: 1,72 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 16: Fraport
Fraport: 2,82 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 15: Nordex
Nordex: 4,67 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 6,50 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 13: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 6,68 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 12: K+S
K+S: 7,68 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 11: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 7,87 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 10: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 8,50 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 12,00 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 8: Scout24
Scout24: 13,05 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 7: Talanx
Talanx: 14,18 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 6: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 14,66 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 5: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 20,90 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Bechtle
Bechtle: 21,81 Prozent
Platz 3: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 24,13 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 2: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 25,13 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 1: United Internet
United Internet: 57,05 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
