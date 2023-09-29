DAX15.387 +0,4%ESt504.175 +0,3%MSCIW2.853 -0,1%Dow33.508 -0,5%Nas13.219 +0,1%Bitcoin25.456 +0,1%Euro1,0589 +0,2%Öl95,34 +0,2%Gold1.849 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Commerzbank CBK100 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Bank 514000 SCHOTT Pharma A3ENQ5 Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 TUI TUAG50 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400 Plug Power A1JA81 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple 865985 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow tiefer -- Finanzinvestor Cinven will SYNLAB vollständig erwerben -- Commerzbank vor Dividendenerhöhung -- VW, thyssenkrupp, Allianz, Lufthansa im Fokus
Top News
September 2023: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
September 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance-Ranking

3. Quartal 2023: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel

30.09.23 02:03 Uhr
3. Quartal 2023: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel | finanzen.net

Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.075,1 PKT 356,7 PKT 1,39%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im dritten Quartal 2023 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q3 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2023 und dem 29.09.2023. Stand ist der 29.09.2023.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -45,08 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 49: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: -34,23 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 48: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -32,76 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 47: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat1 Media SE: -25,01 Prozent

Quelle: Jan Pitman/Getty Images

Platz 46: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -23,66 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 45: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -19,97 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -19,96 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: Befesa

Befesa: -17,37 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 42: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -16,38 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 41: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -16,24 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 40: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -15,68 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 39: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -15,38 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -14,00 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 37: Dürr

Dürr: -13,29 Prozent

Quelle: Dürr AG

Platz 36: LANXESS

LANXESS: -12,86 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 35: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -11,31 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 34: RTL

RTL: -11,25 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 33: Aurubis

Aurubis: -10,70 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 32: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -9,50 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 31: GEA

GEA: -8,74 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 30: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -8,30 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 29: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -7,11 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 28: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -7,07 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 27: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -6,91 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 26: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -6,69 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 25: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -5,39 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 24: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -3,81 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 23: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 22: freenet

freenet: -3,48 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 21: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -1,28 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 20: Evonik

Evonik: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 19: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 18: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 1,66 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 17: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 16: Fraport

Fraport: 2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 15: Nordex

Nordex: 4,67 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 6,50 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 13: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 6,68 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 12: K+S

K+S: 7,68 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 11: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 7,87 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 10: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 8,50 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 12,00 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 8: Scout24

Scout24: 13,05 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 7: Talanx

Talanx: 14,18 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 6: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 14,66 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 5: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 20,90 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Bechtle

Bechtle: 21,81 Prozent

Platz 3: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 24,13 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 2: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 25,13 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 1: United Internet

United Internet: 57,05 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com, sergign / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

02:12September 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
02:033. Quartal 2023: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
01:02Fraport-Chef Schulte sieht deutsche Flughäfen langfristig im Hintertreffen
29.09.23Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
29.09.23Wer ist Daniel Kretinsky?: Der tschechische Milliardär, der nach Thyssenkrupp greift
29.09.23Lufthansa Technik hit by $13m cost in detained assets
29.09.23Börse Frankfurt in Grün: MDAX beendet die Freitagssitzung mit Gewinnen
29.09.23Hella: Chef Michel Favre geht, Finanzvorstand Bernard Schäferbarthold bernimmt