3. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q3 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -30,30 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 49: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -29,16 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -27,94 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 47: Schaeffler
Schaeffler: -24,65 Prozent
Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Platz 46: AUTO1
AUTO1: -23,75 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -23,38 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 44: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -22,08 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -21,47 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 42: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -21,12 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 41: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -17,03 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 40: LANXESS
LANXESS: -16,89 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 39: Nordex
Nordex: -15,24 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Fraport
Fraport: -14,89 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 37: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -14,22 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 36: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -14,08 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 35: Aurubis
Aurubis: -11,20 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 34: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -11,16 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 33: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -10,57 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 32: RENK
RENK: -10,56 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 31: RTL
RTL: -7,22 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 30: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -5,01 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 29: KRONES
KRONES: -4,99 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 28: TUI
TUI: -4,56 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,54 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 26: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 25: Siltronic
Siltronic: -0,25 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: 0,69 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 23: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 22: freenet
freenet: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 21: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 20: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 2,45 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 19: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 3,72 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 18: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 3,99 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 17: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 4,57 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
Platz 16: TRATON
TRATON: 5,67 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 15: United Internet
United Internet: 6,00 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Talanx
Talanx: 6,24 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 13: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 8,00 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 9,79 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Bechtle
Bechtle: 11,30 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 10: Salzgitter
Salzgitter: 12,35 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 12,51 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 8: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 12,66 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 7: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 12,98 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 14,03 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 5: IONOS
IONOS: 15,64 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: K+S
K+S: 15,97 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 3: DEUTZ
DEUTZ: 28,19 Prozent
Quelle: DEUTZ AG
Platz 2: Evonik
Evonik: 28,34 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 1: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 40,70 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Bildquellen: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com, sergign / Shutterstock.com