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Performance-Ranking

3. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel

3. Quartal 2025: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel

Auch im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX wiesen die Einzelwerte im vergangenen Quartal größere Schwankungen aus. Wie sich die Anteilsscheine genau bewegten.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30,842.53 EUR -40.66 EUR -0.13 %
News | Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im dritten Quartal 2026 aus
Das Ranking

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in Q3 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Bilfinger SE

Platz 50: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -30,30 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Aroundtown SA

Platz 49: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -29,16 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

AIXTRON SE

Platz 48: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -27,94 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Schaeffler

Platz 47: Schaeffler

Schaeffler: -24,65 Prozent

Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

AUTO1

Platz 46: AUTO1

AUTO1: -23,75 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Lufthansa

Platz 45: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -23,38 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

flatexDEGIRO

Platz 44: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -22,08 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

TAG Immobilien

Platz 43: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -21,47 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 42: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -21,12 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

LEG Immobilien

Platz 41: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -17,03 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

LANXESS

Platz 40: LANXESS

LANXESS: -16,89 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Nordex

Platz 39: Nordex

Nordex: -15,24 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Fraport

Platz 38: Fraport

Fraport: -14,89 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

PUMA SE

Platz 37: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -14,22 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 36: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -14,08 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Aurubis

Platz 35: Aurubis

Aurubis: -11,20 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

RATIONAL

Platz 34: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -11,16 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

JENOPTIK

Platz 33: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -10,57 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

RENK

Platz 32: RENK

RENK: -10,56 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

RTL

Platz 31: RTL

RTL: -7,22 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Porsche Automobil

Platz 30: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -5,01 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

KRONES

Platz 29: KRONES

KRONES: -4,99 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

TUI

Platz 28: TUI

TUI: -4,56 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

HELLA GmbH

Platz 27: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

WACKER CHEMIE

Platz 26: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Siltronic

Platz 25: Siltronic

Siltronic: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

AUMOVIO

Platz 24: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Delivery Hero

Platz 23: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

freenet

Platz 22: freenet

freenet: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Knorr-Bremse

Platz 21: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

KION GROUP

Platz 20: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 2,45 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

CTS Eventim

Platz 19: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Ströer SE

Platz 18: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 3,99 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Porsche vz

Platz 17: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 4,57 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

TRATON

Platz 16: TRATON

TRATON: 5,67 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

United Internet

Platz 15: United Internet

United Internet: 6,00 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Talanx

Platz 14: Talanx

Talanx: 6,24 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

DWS Group GmbH

Platz 13: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 8,00 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

Platz 12: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 9,79 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Bechtle

Platz 11: Bechtle

Bechtle: 11,30 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Salzgitter

Platz 10: Salzgitter

Salzgitter: 12,35 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

HENSOLDT

Platz 9: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 12,51 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

FUCHS SE VZ

Platz 8: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 12,66 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Sartorius vz

Platz 7: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 12,98 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Nemetschek SE

Platz 6: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 14,03 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

IONOS

Platz 5: IONOS

IONOS: 15,64 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

K+S

Platz 4: K+S

K+S: 15,97 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

DEUTZ

Platz 3: DEUTZ

DEUTZ: 28,19 Prozent

Quelle: DEUTZ AG

Evonik

Platz 2: Evonik

Evonik: 28,34 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

thyssenkrupp

Platz 1: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 40,70 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Bildquellen: Who is Danny / Shutterstock.com, sergign / Shutterstock.com

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