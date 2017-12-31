02.04.2018 13:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Perion Receives Nasdaq Letter Regarding Bid Price Compliance

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) (the "Company), a global technology leader in advertising solutions for brands and publishers, today announced that it received a letter from NASDAQ indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing set forth in Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days.

The NASDAQ notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Companys shares on the NASDAQ Stock Market.

According to the letter from NASDAQ, the Company has a grace period of 180 calendar days, ending on September 24, 2018, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The Company can regain compliance if, at any time before the grace period ends, the bid price of its ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive business days. If the Company cannot demonstrate bid price compliance by the end of the 180-day grace period, the Company may become eligible for an additional 180-day grace period if the Company meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Global Select Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that delivers advertising solutions to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. More information about Perion may be found at www.perion.com, and follow Perion on Twitter @perionnetwork.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of Perion. The words "will, "believe, "expect, "intend, "plan, "should and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views, assumptions and expectations of Perion with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perion to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, or financial information, including, among others, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and businesses we acquired and may acquire in the future, risks entailed in integrating the companies and businesses we acquire, including employee retention and customer acceptance; the risk that such transactions will divert management and other resources from the ongoing operations of the business or otherwise disrupt the conduct of those businesses, potential litigation associated with such transactions, and general risks associated with the business of Perion including intense and frequent changes in the markets in which the businesses operate and in general economic and business conditions, loss of key customers, unpredictable sales cycles, competitive pressures, market acceptance of new products, inability to meet efficiency and cost reduction objectives, changes in business strategy and various other factors, whether referenced or not referenced in this press release. Various other risks and uncertainties may affect Perion and its results of operations, as described in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on March 27, 2018. Perion does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Perion Network Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13.03.18
Ausblick: Perion Network gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
07.11.17
Ausblick: Perion Network veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Perion Network News
RSS Feed
Perion Network zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Perion Network Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.11.2015Perion Network BuyChardan Capital Markets
31.12.2014Perion Network NeutralChardan Capital Markets
04.11.2015Perion Network BuyChardan Capital Markets
31.12.2014Perion Network NeutralChardan Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Perion Network Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Perion Network News

13.03.18Ausblick: Perion Network gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Weitere Perion Network News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Richtig für die Rente sparen
Ab in die Defensive!
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News & Analysen per WhatsApp!
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: WTI weiterhin mit Potential?
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 30. März bis 06. April 2018
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG - Einstelliger Kursbereich möglich
ING Markets: DAX - Effektive Gegenwehr oder letztes Aufgebot?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Perion Network-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Perion Network Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wohnungsbesichtigung auf dem Holodeck
Das ändert sich im April für die Verbraucher
Deutschlands Pendler-Problem verschärft sich
Das sollten Sie wissen, bevor Sie die Sommerreifen aufziehen
Tausende Leihfahrräder fluten deutsche Städte

News von

Max Otte: Jede Hausse hat ein Ende
Der große Check: Die besten Aktien aus dem TecDax
Tech-Aktien unter Druck: Warum Amazon, Google und Co. jetzt ins Depot gehören
Holper-Börse: Bei diesen sechs Aktien winken jetzt Einstiegskurse
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten

News von

Darum könnte der Datenskandal Facebook schon bald wirtschaftlich ruinieren
adidas hat eine App auf den deutschen Markt gebracht, die über die Zukunft des Unternehmens entscheiden kann
Darum sollten Sie Ihr iPhone nicht im Auto aufladen
Skandale und schlechte Nachrichten in der Wirtschaftswelt: Ein Experte verrät, was wirklich Sorgen machen sollte
Grafik zeigt: Die aggressive Werbestrategie von Facebook geht auf - zumindest derzeit

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht deutlich fester ins Osterwochenende -- So könnte Trump Amazon schwächen -- Nissan und Renault sprechen offenbar über Komplett-Fusion -- Tesla und Facebook im Fokus

Microsoft spaltet sich anscheinend auf. Barclays zahlt 2 Milliarden Dollar zur Beilegung von Rechtsstreit. Fusionspartner Linde und Praxair anscheinend wegen EU-Kartellprüfung in Sorge. Glencore sichert sich für Refinanzierung 9,09 Milliarden Dollar. S&T peilt Milliardenumsatz und Ergebnisplus an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 13: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 13: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 12: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der katalanische Separatistenführer Puigdemont ist in Deutschland festgenommen worden. Sollte er an Spanien ausgeliefert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.03.18
DAX geht deutlich fester ins Osterwochenende -- So könnte Trump Amazon schwächen -- Nissan und Renault sprechen offenbar über Komplett-Fusion -- Tesla und Facebook im Fokus
Sonstiges
13:08 Uhr
Offene Immobilienfonds haben sich deutlich verändert
Sonstiges
12:35 Uhr
Wer steckt eigentlich hinter der Kryptowährung Stellar?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BMW AG519000
E.ON SEENAG99
TeslaA1CX3T
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
AlibabaA117ME
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
adidas AGA1EWWW