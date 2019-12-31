Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) today announced that CodeFuel, its search technology division, has launched Privado Private Search Engine, offering new ways to protect users right for online privacy.

Privado (www.Privado.com) offers fast and rich search experience, using proprietary mechanisms to maximize user privacy and anonymity. To ensure a search query is not associated with a specific user, Privado generates an anonymous ID, and users are presented with contextual information to their search queries, powered by Bing.

"Search monetization is a core pillar in Perions strategy of delivering cross channel client value, said Doron Gerstel, CEO of Perion. "We are excited about the new level of cooperation with Microsoft Advertising, bringing to the market a new experience for consumers who are looking to protect their privacy. With this recent launch, we expect to amplify the reach of our search offering.

As of mid-2019, almost 60% of the global population has access to the internet and is potentially exposed to privacy and personal data abuse. As consumers become increasingly aware of how their data is being collected and used, their concern for its privacy has grown, with 78 percent taking action to limit the amount of personal information they share online (https://www.rsa.com/content/dam/en/e-book/rsa-data-privacy-report.pdf). This heightened awareness, specifically of the questionable privacy policies used by Internet companies and social networks, is expected to drive the rapid adoption of Privado.

"There is an enormous market need for this product among the privacy-conscious. Privado enables users to realize the benefits of internet search without anxiety about their most intimate behaviors being observed and tracked. said Tal Jacobson, General Manager of CodeFuel.

For more information about Privado, please visit https://www.privado.com/.

About CodeFuel:

CodeFuel delivers powerful search solutions for publishers. Its enterprise product suite equips publishers with tools to improve both user experience and revenues across desktop and mobile. To learn more, go to www.codefuel.com, or follow us on Twitter @Code_Fuel

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that provides agencies, brands and publishers with innovative solutions that cover the three pillars of digital advertising. From its data-driven Synchronized Digital Branding platform and high-impact ad formats in the display domain; to its powerful social media platform; to its branded search network, Perion is well-positioned to capitalize on any changes in marketers allocation of digital advertising spend. More information about Perion can be found at www.perion.com.

