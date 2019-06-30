Regulatory News:

Press release  5 August 2019

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI), through Pernod Ricard USA, announces the acquisition of Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co., owner of the TX brand, a leading whiskey portfolio headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

The TX brand range includes super-premium whiskey and bourbon. TX Blended Whiskey, launched in 2012, is a smooth-drinking, award-winning brand that has already garnered a passionate following. The full TX range espouses the brands rugged elegance; the bottle tops are hand made from boot leather, the canvas neck wraps are a nod to pioneer covered wagons and the silver band around the base of every bottle represents a polished symbol of Western culture. With this deal, Pernod Ricard once again is expanding its portfolio to include brands with unique and comprehensive value propositions.

The deal includes Whiskey Ranch, a state-of-the-art distillery minutes from downtown Fort Worth, where consumers can enjoy the full TX brand Experience, including tours and tastings.

For Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, "The addition of TX, which is an exceptional super premium whiskey blended by skilled Texan craftsmen, represents a very promising venture which strengthens our portfolio and footprint in the United States.

For Paul Duffy, Chairman & CEO of Pernod Ricard North America, "The TX Blended Whiskey distinguishes itself as a brand poised for tremendous growth. The team at Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. have done an excellent job developing the brand, and we are keen to build on this success. We will continue to reinforce the community of loyal TX brand ambassadors, both as we expand distribution and as we welcome consumers to the Whiskey Ranch.

For Leonard Firestone and Troy Robertson, Founders of Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co., "This is an exciting day for all of us at Firestone & Robertson. Building our company and producing award-winning whiskies has been a truly remarkable experience. We are so proud of our team, and grateful to the many people that supported our efforts over the years. It is an extraordinary opportunity to partner with Pernod Ricard, and we are confident this relationship will accelerate the growth of our brands while preserving our roots and shared core values.

This transaction is expected to close shortly. White & Case LLP and Deloitte Finance served as legal counsel and transaction services support to Pernod Ricard, respectively, and Nomura Securities International and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as exclusive financial advisor and counsel, respectively, to Firestone & Robertson with respect to the transaction.

About Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co.

Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co (F&R): Established in 2010 by Leonard Firestone and Troy Robertson, F&R is a premier artisanal whiskey distillery located in Fort Worth, Texas, crafting TX Whiskey and TX Straight Bourbon.

TX Whiskey was released in 2012 and quickly became renowned for its exceptionally smooth and flavorful taste, winning "Double Gold and "Best American Craft Whiskey honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The brand has become wildly popular throughout a growing number of states across the country not only for its taste but also for the handmade bottle tops adorned with leather the company sources from local cowboy boot makers.

Distilled and aged in the North Texas climate for approximately five years, TX Straight Bourbon gained industry notoriety for its Texas provenance by utilizing Texas grown corn and wheat, and a proprietary yeast captured from a Texas pecan nut. TX Straight Bourbon is the only bourbon in the world to utilize a wild Texas yeast strain, and is also award winning, securing a silver medal in the 2017 San Francisco competition.

