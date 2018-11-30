finanzen.net
Pernod Ricard Executive Appointments Fiscal Year 2019/20

Press Release  11 July 2019

The following moves have taken effect as of 1 July 2019:

Guillaume Girard-Reydet, Managing Director of Pernod Ricard South Asia, is appointed Managing Director of Pernod Ricard España and Iberia. Guillaume will report to Gilles Bogaert, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard EMEA & LATAM, and will be a member of the EMEA & LATAM Action Team (ELAT).

Thibault Cuny, President & Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Southern LATAM, is appointed Managing Director of Pernod Ricard South Asia. He will report to Philippe Guettat, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Asia, and will be a member of the Pernod Ricard Asia Executive Committee (AEC).

Benoit Laug, currently Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Argentina & Uruguay, is appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Southern LATAM. He will report to Gilles Bogaert, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard EMEA & LATAM and will be a member of the EMEA & LATAM Action Team (ELAT).

Paul-Robert Bouhier is appointed Managing Director of Pernod Ricard South Africa whilst retaining his responsibilities as Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Sub-Saharan Africa.

Constanza Bertorello, currently Human Resources and S&R Director of Pernod Ricard Argentina & Southern LATAM, is appointed Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Argentina & Uruguay. Constanza will report to Benoit Laug, President & Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Southern LATAM, and will be a member of the Pernod Ricard Southern LATAM Management Committee.

Mikkel Olsson, currently Marketing Director of Pernod Ricard Norway, is appointed Country Manager of Pernod Ricard Norway. Mikkel will report to Stéphanie Durroux, Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Sweden & Northern Europe, and will be a member of the Management Committee.

Narek Melkonyan, Head of Sales and Marketing of Pernod Ricard Armenia, is appointed Country Manager of Pernod Ricard Armenia. Narek will report to Ana Beriashvili, Chief Operating Officer of Yerevan Brandy Company, and will be a member of the Management Committee.

Biographies

Guillaume Girard-Reydet earned a Masters degree from Aix-Marseille University Law School, and a degree in Economics & Finance from SciencesPo (France). After an initial experience for PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1990, Guillaume joined the Group at Ricard in 1993 as Financial Controller, becoming Regional Sales Director in 1995 and National On-Trade Director in 1997. He went on to become Managing Director of Adrexo (Spir Communications) between 2000 and 2005, before coming back to Pernod Ricard as the Sales Director of Ricard, and then Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Poland / Managing Director Central Europe in 2010. Guillaume moved to India in his current role in 2015.

Thibault Cuny graduated from EDHEC Business School (France). He started his career in 1999 in Corporate Finance and Transaction Services respectively for Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young, before joining Pernod Ricard Headquarters in 2003 as Audit and Business Development Manager. Thibault became Executive Vice President Finance of Pernod Ricard India in 2006, and then Chief Financial Officer of Pernod Ricard USA in 2009. He moved to Brazil in 2012 to become President & Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Brasil and assumed his current position in 2016.

Benoit Laug holds a Marketing Degree from ESG Paris Business School. He joined the Group in 1997 at Pernod as Key Account Manager Off-Trade before being appointed Key Account Director in 2000 and Project Director in 2003. In 2004, he became Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Hungary before being appointed Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Austria in 2005. In 2010, Benoit was appointed Managing Director of the Pernod Ricard Southern Central Europe Cluster and has been in his current position since 2014.

Paul-Robert Bouhier is an HEC Business School graduate and started his career as Product Manager at Unilever. He joined the Group at Ricard in 1995 as Product Manager, Ricard and Pacific, becoming Group Marketing Manager in 1996. The Strategic Marketing Director of Orangina Pampryl from 1999, he came back to Ricard as On Trade National Sales Director in 2001 and became Ricards Marketing Director in 2002. He was then appointed International Marketing Director of Irish Distillers in 2007 and Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Singapore/Indochina-Thailand in 2008. He has been in his current position since July 2016.

Constanza Bertorello holds a Masters degree in Economy & Political Science from ESEADE (Buenos Aires), a Bachelors degree in Personnel Administration from Universidad del Salvador and a Bachelors degree in Literature from Universidad Católica Argentina. She started her career in 1994 as a Recruiting Specialist with Accenture, then she joined McDonalds Argentina as Communications & Development Supervisor before joining The Exxel Group as Planning & Development Corporate Manager. In 1999, she took on the same role with Molinos Rio de la Plata before joining Mars Incorporated in 2002 as Regional Human Resources & External Affairs Director. After 5 years she joined Reckitt Benckiser as HR Director Latin America. In 2009, Constanza joined Pernod Ricard as HR and S&R Director for Southern Cone and Andes and was appointed to her current role in 2017.

Mikkel Olsson holds a Masters degree in Business Administration and Economics from Copenhagen Business School. Mikkel started his career in 2002 as a Business Analyst for Deloitte. In 2004, he joined Carlsberg as a Research Assistant and then a Marketing Graduate, before joining V&S Distillers in 2007 as Brand Manager for Absolut Vodka. He became Senior Brand Manager in 2007 and in 2009 Nordic Senior Brand Manager for Aquavit. In 2010, he moved to the position of Area Manager, Travel Retail & Denmark for Arcus AS and in 2014 he was appointed to his current position.

Narek Melkonyan graduated from the Armenian State University of Economics and has a PhD in Economics. In 2002, Narek joined the Group as a Senior Financial Specialist at the Yerevan Brandy Company, then held the position of Export Coordinator and Export Manager from 2005. Narek has been in his current position since 2013.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of 8,987 million in FY18. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantines, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacobs Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricards brands are distributed via six Brand Companies through 87 direct affiliates across five continents. The Groups decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité. As reaffirmed by the Groups three-year strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate, deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricards strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics. As illustrated by the 2030 roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "We bring good times from a good place. In recognition of Pernod Ricards strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis and is ranked No. 1 in the beverage sector in Vigeo Eiris. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations Global Compact LEAD company.Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

