finanzen.net
12.09.2020 16:45

Pfizer and BioNTech Propose Expansion of Pivotal COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) announced today that they have submitted an amended protocol to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the enrollment of their Phase 3 pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trial to up to approximately 44,000 participants which also allows for the enrollment of new populations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200912005013/en/

Enrollment in the trial has been proceeding as planned and the company expects to reach its initial target of up to 30,000 participants next week. The proposed expansion would allow the companies to further increase trial population diversity, and include adolescents as young as 16 years of age and people with chronic, stable HIV (human immunodeficiency viruses), Hepatitis C, or Hepatitis B infection, as well as provide additional safety and efficacy data.

The pivotal trial is event-based and there are many variables that will ultimately impact read-out timing. As stated previously, based on current infection rates, the companies continue to expect that a conclusive readout on efficacy is likely by the end of October.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Pfizer Disclosure Notice: The information contained in this release is as of September 12, 2020. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about Pfizers efforts to combat COVID-19, the collaboration between BioNTech and Pfizer to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine, the BNT162 mRNA vaccine program, and modRNA candidate BNT162b2 (including expectations for clinical trials, a proposed amended protocol for its Phase 3 clinical trial and timing of clinical trial readouts and regulatory submissions), that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as risks associated with preliminary data, including the possibility of unfavorable new preclinical or clinical trial data and further analyses of existing preclinical or clinical trial data that may be inconsistent with the data used for selection of the BNT162b2 vaccine candidate and dose level for the Phase 2/3 study; whether and when the amended protocol will be approved by the FDA; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments, including during the peer review/publication process, in the scientific community generally, and by regulatory authorities; whether and when data from the BNT162 mRNA vaccine program will be published in scientific journal publications and, if so, when and with what modifications; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from these and future preclinical and clinical studies; whether and when any biologics license and/or emergency use authorization applications may be filed in any jurisdictions for BNT162b2 or any other potential vaccine candidates; whether and when any such applications may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the vaccine candidates benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the vaccine candidates efficacy and, if approved, whether it will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of a vaccine, including development of products or therapies by other companies; manufacturing capabilities or capacity, including whether the estimated numbers of doses can be manufactured within the projected time periods indicated; whether and when additional supply agreements will be reached; uncertainties regarding the ability to obtain recommendations from vaccine technical committees and other public health authorities and uncertainties regarding the commercial impact of any such recommendations; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizers Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.de.

BioNTech Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements of BioNTech within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be limited to, statements concerning: BioNTechs efforts to combat COVID-19; the timing to initiate clinical trials of BNT162, the size of its clinical trials of BNT162, and anticipated publication of data from these clinical trials; the potential safety and efficacy of BNT162; and the collaboration between BioNTech and Pfizer to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on BioNTech current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition to create a vaccine for COVID-19; the ability to produce comparable clinical results in larger and more diverse clinical trials; the ability to effectively scale our productions capabilities; and other potential difficulties. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see BioNTechs Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 31, 2020, which is available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and BioNTech undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10.09.20
Dermapharm soll BioNTech bei Corona-Impfstoffproduktion unterstützen (Reuters)
09.09.20
Wall Street Vorbericht: Kommt die Trendwende? Dow-Future steigt 130 Punkte; Tiffany; Lululemon, Slack, BioNTech, Pfizer, Activision Blizzard, Apple, Tesla, (Der Aktionär)
09.09.20
Impfstoffkandidat von Pfizer und Biontech vielversprechend in Tierversuchen (Dow Jones)
08.09.20
Biontech, Pfizer, AstraZeneca: Pharma-Bosse bilden Allianz bei Corona-Impfstoffen (manager magazin online)
07.09.20
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten deutsches OK für COVID-19-Impfstoffstudie (Dow Jones)
07.09.20
Biontech und Pfizer starten Testphase III (Tagesschau)
07.09.20
Biontech und Pfizer starten Corona-Impfstoffstudie in Deutschland (Reuters)
07.09.20
Biontech und Pfizer starten Corona-Impfstoffstudie in Deutschland (Börse Online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pfizer News
RSS Feed
Pfizer zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.09.2020Pfizer OutperformRBC Capital Markets
20.07.2020Pfizer OutperformRBC Capital Markets
28.01.2020Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.01.2020Pfizer OutperformRBC Capital Markets
29.10.2019Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.09.2020Pfizer OutperformRBC Capital Markets
20.07.2020Pfizer OutperformRBC Capital Markets
07.01.2020Pfizer OutperformRBC Capital Markets
18.06.2019Pfizer Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.06.2019Pfizer OutperformCredit Suisse Group
28.01.2020Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.10.2019Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.08.2019Pfizer HaltenDZ BANK
05.08.2019Pfizer NeutralUBS AG
01.08.2019Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.05.2018Pfizer VerkaufenDZ BANK
16.05.2017Pfizer SellCitigroup Corp.
27.11.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
28.08.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
10.01.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pfizer Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Videos zu Pfizer

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Pfizer News

21.08.20Aktien von Pfizer drehen ins Plus. BioNTech-Papier schießt hoch: Pfizer und BioNTech melden Erfolg bei Corona-Impfstoff
07.09.20BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten deutsches OK für COVID-19-Impfstoffstudie
28.08.20Bayer. Pfizer und Co: Corona-Durchbruch?
18.08.20Bayer. Pfizer und Co: Jetzt werden die Kräfte gebündelt
25.08.20Dow Jones: Exxon Mobile und Pfizer raus. Salesforce rein
11.08.20Verlust von Biontech steigt - Covid-Impfstoffdaten für Oktober erwartet
09.09.20Wall Street Vorbericht: Kommt die Trendwende? Dow-Future steigt 130 Punkte; Tiffany; Lululemon. Slack. BioNTech. Pfizer. Activision Blizzard. Apple. Tesla.
26.08.20Begrenzter Rechtsschutz für Corona-Impfstoffhersteller bremst Deals mit der EU
09.09.20Impfstoffkandidat von Pfizer und Biontech vielversprechend in Tierversuchen
08.09.20Biontech. Pfizer. AstraZeneca: Pharma-Bosse bilden Allianz bei Corona-Impfstoffen
Weitere Pfizer News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit mit Victoria Arnold von BlackRock: Nachhaltige ETFs - mehr als ein Trend?
extraETF Risikorechner  so rüsten Sie sich für Krisenzeiten
DZ BANK - Danone: mit nachhaltiger Effizienz zum Ziel
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones zurückgerutscht
Goldman Sachs einigt sich in Korruptionsskandal mit Milliardenbetrag
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Sind kurzfristige Kursschwankungen ein Grund zur Sorge?
ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Ginmon: Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
Inflation vs. Deflation - Was ist schlimmer?
Wichtig ist, früh anzufangen.
Nicht blamieren, Zinsen kassieren!
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Pfizer-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Pfizer Peer Group News

16:53 UhrOxford. AstraZeneca to resume coronavirus vaccine trial
16:25 UhrOxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial
16:07 UhrEntwarnung: AstraZeneca nimmt Tests zur Covid-19-Impfung wieder auf
14:27 UhrAbbott Laboratories: Neue Maßstäbe in der Corona-Diagnostik - die Details!
14:00 UhrZertifikat auf Qualitätsaktien: Die Zeit ist reif für Aktien mit Qualität
08:00 UhrAstraZeneca setzt Impfstudie aus
08:00 UhrElanco Animal Health: "COVID-19 hat uns die Bedeutung von Tieren vor Augen geführt"
11.09.20Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
11.09.20Abbott (ABT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
11.09.20Final Deadline Notice: Rosen. A Globally Recognized Law Firm. Reminds Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Investors of Important September 14 Deadline in Securities Class Action - BAYRY. BAYZF

News von

Die Jahrhundert-Bilanz liefert eine goldene Regel für Ihr Geld
Null Pendlerpauschale wegen Homeoffice? Streit um den Steuerbonus
Magierin der Märkte? Lagarde stiftet wieder nur Verwirrung
Davor haben die meisten Deutschen Angst
Die Tesla-Taktik offenbart die riskante Wette der Schweizer

News von

Schwere Betrugsvorwürfe gegen Nikola: Nikola schlägt zurück, bleibt aber Beweise schuldig
Kündigungswelle befürchtet: Experten warnen vor Gefahr für Lebensversicherungen
Nel Asa wird neue Aktien herausgeben: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Apple-Aktie in Korrektur: Wie tief die Kurse noch fallen können
Frust bei Sparern über niedrige Zinsen verfliegt, denn: Sparen lohnt sich wieder!

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones legt zu - US-Techwerte unter Druck -- Bayer macht Fortschritte im Glyphosat-Prozess -- VW, Wirecard, Deutsche Post, Commerzbank, Tesla im Fokus

Wiederzulassung von Boeings 737 MAX rückt näher. Knaus Tabbert legt Preisspanne fest. Lufthansa bietet älteren Flugbegleitern Abfindungen an. Facebook geht gegen Verbot von Datentransfers in die USA vor. Tiffany erhält OK für Übernahme durch LVMH von Japan und Mexiko. Oracle profitiert von verstärkter Heimarbeit in Corona-Krise. MAN will bis zu 9.500 Stellen abbauen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November steht vor der Tür - Wer macht das Rennen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11.09.20
DAX geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones legt zu - US-Techwerte unter Druck -- Bayer macht Fortschritte im Glyphosat-Prozess -- VW, Wirecard, Deutsche Post, Commerzbank, Tesla im Fokus
Versicherungen
17:07 Uhr
Hausratversicherung Vergleich - die günstigste und beste Police für Ihren Hausrat
Ausland
17:17 Uhr
Bald ist es wieder so weit: Diese Produkte erwarten Apple-Fans dieses Jahr
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BioNTechA2PSR2
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
NikolaA2P4A9
Wirecard AG747206
Microsoft Corp.870747
NEL ASAA0B733
CureVacA2P71U
Infineon AG623100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
XiaomiA2JNY1