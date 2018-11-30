Pfizer and Lilly Announce Top-Line Results From Long-Term Phase 3 Study of Tanezumab in Patients With Osteoarthritis

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) today
announced top-line results from a Phase 3 study evaluating tanezumab 2.5
mg and 5 mg. The objective of the study was to compare the long-term
joint safety and 16-week efficacy of tanezumab relative to nonsteroidal
anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in patients with moderate-to-severe
osteoarthritis (OA) of the hip or knee. The tanezumab 5 mg treatment arm
met two of the three co-primary efficacy endpoints, demonstrating a
statistically significant improvement in pain and physical function
compared to NSAIDs at the 16-week analysis, while patients overall
assessment of their OA was not statistically different than NSAIDs.
Patients who received tanezumab 2.5 mg did not experience a
statistically significant improvement in pain, physical function or
patients overall assessment of their OA at 16 weeks compared to NSAIDs.
In the safety analysis, there was a higher rate of joint safety events
in the tanezumab arms compared to NSAIDs at 80 weeks; the difference was
statistically significant. Joint safety was a composite measure
consisting of adjudicated outcomes of rapidly progressive osteoarthritis
(RPOA) type 1 or type 2, subchondral insufficiency fracture,
osteonecrosis or pathological fracture. Tanezumab is a monoclonal
antibody that is part of an investigational class of non-opioid chronic
pain medications known as nerve growth factor (NGF) inhibitors.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005771/en/
"We are analyzing these findings in the context of the recent Phase 3
results as we assess potential next steps for tanezumab, said Ken
Verburg, tanezumab development team leader, Pfizer Global Product
Development. "We plan to review the totality of data from our clinical
development program for tanezumab with regulatory authorities.
"Lilly and Pfizer recognize the significant unmet needs for patients
living with osteoarthritis, said Christi Shaw, president, Lilly
Bio-Medicines. "We are committed to understanding these results for
people who suffer from chronic pain.
In this study, tanezumab 2.5 mg or 5 mg was administered subcutaneously
(SC) every eight weeks, for a total of 56 weeks. Preliminary safety data
showed that the overall adverse event profile with tanezumab was
generally consistent with previous studies of tanezumab in OA, though in
this study, discontinuations due to adverse events were higher among
those receiving tanezumab compared to NSAIDs during the 56-week
treatment period. The study also included a 24-week safety follow-up
period, for a total of 80 weeks of observation. There were 10 deaths in
the study; nine occurred in the tanezumab treatment arms and one in the
NSAID treatment arm. None were considered treatment-related: five
occurred during the treatment period and five occurred after the
treatment period.
The incidence of the primary composite joint safety endpoint was 7.1
percent in the tanezumab 5 mg arm, 3.8 percent in the tanezumab 2.5 mg
arm and 1.5 percent in the NSAIDs arm. RPOA accounted for the majority
of events observed in the composite joint safety endpoint. The incidence
of RPOA overall was 6.3 percent in the tanezumab 5 mg arm, 3.2 percent
in the tanezumab 2.5 mg arm and 1.2 percent in the NSAIDs arm. The
majority of RPOA events (81 percent) observed with tanezumab were RPOA
type 1. There was one patient with osteonecrosis in the tanezumab 5 mg
arm, and no patients in the tanezumab 2.5 mg or NSAIDs arms. Subchondral
insufficiency fracture was observed in seven, six and four patients
receiving tanezumab 5 mg, tanezumab 2.5 mg and NSAIDs, respectively.
There were no pathological fractures observed in patients treated with
tanezumab or NSAIDs. The incidence of total joint replacement was 8.0
percent in the tanezumab 5 mg arm, 5.3 percent in the tanezumab 2.5 mg
arm and 2.6 percent in the NSAIDs arm.
The full results from this study will be submitted for future scientific
publication or presentation.
About the Study
Study A4091058 was a randomized, double-blind, active-controlled,
multicenter, parallel-group study evaluating the safety and efficacy of
SC administration of tanezumab for 56 weeks compared to NSAIDs in
patients with moderate-to-severe OA. The study was conducted worldwide
(United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America).
Patients considered for this study had experienced inadequate pain
relief from or intolerance to acetaminophen and either tramadol or
opioids (or unwilling to take opioids). They were on a stable dose of
NSAID before being screened into the study and had experienced at least
some benefit from stable NSAID treatment during the period prior to
randomization. On average patients had suffered from OA for
approximately eight years and had baseline Western Ontario and McMaster
Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC) pain scores of seven out of
10. At the beginning of the study, they also reported a significant
impact of their pain on their ability to function in everyday life.
A total of 3,021 patients were randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to receive
either tanezumab 2.5 mg every eight weeks, tanezumab 5 mg every eight
weeks, or oral NSAIDs (either naproxen 500 mg, celecoxib 100 mg or
diclofenac Extended Release 75 mg) twice daily over the 56-week
treatment period. The study also included a 24-week safety follow-up
period.
The primary safety endpoint evaluated a composite measure of adjudicated
outcomes of RPOA type 1 or type 2, subchondral insufficiency fracture,
primary osteonecrosis or pathological fracture through 80 weeks (56
weeks of treatment plus a 24-week safety follow-up period). RPOA type 1
was defined as a significant loss of joint space width =2 mm (predicated
on optimal joint positioning) within approximately one year, without
gross structural failure. RPOA type 2 was defined as abnormal bone loss
or destruction, including limited or total collapse of at least one
subchondral surface that is not normally present in conventional
end-stage OA. The co-primary efficacy endpoints evaluated changes from
baseline to week 16 in the WOMAC Pain subscale, the WOMAC Physical
Function subscale, and the Patients Global Assessment of OA.
About Tanezumab
Tanezumab is an investigational monoclonal antibody that works by
selectively targeting, binding to and inhibiting NGF. NGF levels
increase in the body as a result of injury, inflammation or in chronic
pain states. By inhibiting NGF, tanezumab may help to keep pain signals
produced by muscles, skin and organs from reaching the spinal cord and
brain. Tanezumab has a novel mechanism that acts in the periphery in a
different manner than opioids and other analgesics, including NSAIDs,
and in studies to date, tanezumab has not demonstrated a risk of
addiction, misuse or dependence.
In June 2017, Pfizer and Lilly announced that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for tanezumab for
the treatment of OA and chronic low back pain. Fast Track designation is
a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review
of new therapies that treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical
needs.
