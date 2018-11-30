finanzen.net
18.04.2019 23:05
Bewerten
(0)

Pfizer and Lilly Announce Top-Line Results From Long-Term Phase 3 Study of Tanezumab in Patients With Osteoarthritis

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) today announced top-line results from a Phase 3 study evaluating tanezumab 2.5 mg and 5 mg. The objective of the study was to compare the long-term joint safety and 16-week efficacy of tanezumab relative to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in patients with moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis (OA) of the hip or knee. The tanezumab 5 mg treatment arm met two of the three co-primary efficacy endpoints, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in pain and physical function compared to NSAIDs at the 16-week analysis, while patients overall assessment of their OA was not statistically different than NSAIDs. Patients who received tanezumab 2.5 mg did not experience a statistically significant improvement in pain, physical function or patients overall assessment of their OA at 16 weeks compared to NSAIDs. In the safety analysis, there was a higher rate of joint safety events in the tanezumab arms compared to NSAIDs at 80 weeks; the difference was statistically significant. Joint safety was a composite measure consisting of adjudicated outcomes of rapidly progressive osteoarthritis (RPOA) type 1 or type 2, subchondral insufficiency fracture, osteonecrosis or pathological fracture. Tanezumab is a monoclonal antibody that is part of an investigational class of non-opioid chronic pain medications known as nerve growth factor (NGF) inhibitors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005771/en/

"We are analyzing these findings in the context of the recent Phase 3 results as we assess potential next steps for tanezumab, said Ken Verburg, tanezumab development team leader, Pfizer Global Product Development. "We plan to review the totality of data from our clinical development program for tanezumab with regulatory authorities.

"Lilly and Pfizer recognize the significant unmet needs for patients living with osteoarthritis, said Christi Shaw, president, Lilly Bio-Medicines. "We are committed to understanding these results for people who suffer from chronic pain.

In this study, tanezumab 2.5 mg or 5 mg was administered subcutaneously (SC) every eight weeks, for a total of 56 weeks. Preliminary safety data showed that the overall adverse event profile with tanezumab was generally consistent with previous studies of tanezumab in OA, though in this study, discontinuations due to adverse events were higher among those receiving tanezumab compared to NSAIDs during the 56-week treatment period. The study also included a 24-week safety follow-up period, for a total of 80 weeks of observation. There were 10 deaths in the study; nine occurred in the tanezumab treatment arms and one in the NSAID treatment arm. None were considered treatment-related: five occurred during the treatment period and five occurred after the treatment period.

The incidence of the primary composite joint safety endpoint was 7.1 percent in the tanezumab 5 mg arm, 3.8 percent in the tanezumab 2.5 mg arm and 1.5 percent in the NSAIDs arm. RPOA accounted for the majority of events observed in the composite joint safety endpoint. The incidence of RPOA overall was 6.3 percent in the tanezumab 5 mg arm, 3.2 percent in the tanezumab 2.5 mg arm and 1.2 percent in the NSAIDs arm. The majority of RPOA events (81 percent) observed with tanezumab were RPOA type 1. There was one patient with osteonecrosis in the tanezumab 5 mg arm, and no patients in the tanezumab 2.5 mg or NSAIDs arms. Subchondral insufficiency fracture was observed in seven, six and four patients receiving tanezumab 5 mg, tanezumab 2.5 mg and NSAIDs, respectively. There were no pathological fractures observed in patients treated with tanezumab or NSAIDs. The incidence of total joint replacement was 8.0 percent in the tanezumab 5 mg arm, 5.3 percent in the tanezumab 2.5 mg arm and 2.6 percent in the NSAIDs arm.

The full results from this study will be submitted for future scientific publication or presentation.

About the Study

Study A4091058 was a randomized, double-blind, active-controlled, multicenter, parallel-group study evaluating the safety and efficacy of SC administration of tanezumab for 56 weeks compared to NSAIDs in patients with moderate-to-severe OA. The study was conducted worldwide (United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America).

Patients considered for this study had experienced inadequate pain relief from or intolerance to acetaminophen and either tramadol or opioids (or unwilling to take opioids). They were on a stable dose of NSAID before being screened into the study and had experienced at least some benefit from stable NSAID treatment during the period prior to randomization. On average patients had suffered from OA for approximately eight years and had baseline Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC) pain scores of seven out of 10. At the beginning of the study, they also reported a significant impact of their pain on their ability to function in everyday life.

A total of 3,021 patients were randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to receive either tanezumab 2.5 mg every eight weeks, tanezumab 5 mg every eight weeks, or oral NSAIDs (either naproxen 500 mg, celecoxib 100 mg or diclofenac Extended Release 75 mg) twice daily over the 56-week treatment period. The study also included a 24-week safety follow-up period.

The primary safety endpoint evaluated a composite measure of adjudicated outcomes of RPOA type 1 or type 2, subchondral insufficiency fracture, primary osteonecrosis or pathological fracture through 80 weeks (56 weeks of treatment plus a 24-week safety follow-up period). RPOA type 1 was defined as a significant loss of joint space width =2 mm (predicated on optimal joint positioning) within approximately one year, without gross structural failure. RPOA type 2 was defined as abnormal bone loss or destruction, including limited or total collapse of at least one subchondral surface that is not normally present in conventional end-stage OA. The co-primary efficacy endpoints evaluated changes from baseline to week 16 in the WOMAC Pain subscale, the WOMAC Physical Function subscale, and the Patients Global Assessment of OA.

About Tanezumab

Tanezumab is an investigational monoclonal antibody that works by selectively targeting, binding to and inhibiting NGF. NGF levels increase in the body as a result of injury, inflammation or in chronic pain states. By inhibiting NGF, tanezumab may help to keep pain signals produced by muscles, skin and organs from reaching the spinal cord and brain. Tanezumab has a novel mechanism that acts in the periphery in a different manner than opioids and other analgesics, including NSAIDs, and in studies to date, tanezumab has not demonstrated a risk of addiction, misuse or dependence.

In June 2017, Pfizer and Lilly announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for tanezumab for the treatment of OA and chronic low back pain. Fast Track designation is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of new therapies that treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical needs.

About Pfizer Inc.: Working together for a healthier world®

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products. Our global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the worlds best-known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the worlds premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and https://www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

PFIZER DISCLOSURE NOTICE:

The information contained in this release is as of April 18, 2019. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about a product candidate, tanezumab, including its potential benefits, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for our clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when drug applications for any potential indications for tanezumab may be filed in any jurisdictions; whether and when regulatory authorities in any jurisdictions may approve any such applications, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the products benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the products efficacy and, if approved, whether tanezumab will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of tanezumab; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizers Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

LILLY DISCLOSURE NOTICE: This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about tanezumab as a potential treatment for patients with osteoarthritis, chronic low back pain, and cancer pain, and reflects Lillys current beliefs. However, as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of drug development and commercialization. Among other things, there is no guarantee that future study results will be consistent with study findings to date, or that tanezumab will be approved by the U.S. FDA or other regulatory authorities on the anticipated timeline or at all, or that tanezumab will be commercially successful. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lillys most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.04.19
Pfizer erhält EU-Zulassung für Tyrosinkinasehemmer Vizimpro (Dow Jones)
20.03.19
Pfizer erwirbt Kaufoption für Vivet über 560 Mio Euro (Dow Jones)
20.03.19
Merck und Pfizer brechen wichtige Krebsstudie ab (dpa-afx)
20.03.19
Merck und Pfizer brechen Phase-III-Studie ab (Dow Jones)
24.02.19
Erst Pfizer, jetzt Novartis: Neue Gerüchte um Amarin - Aktie explodiert (Der Aktionär)
29.01.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Pfizer auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 46 Dollar (dpa-afx)
29.01.19
Pfizer gibt zurückhaltende Prognose für 2019 - Aktie legt zu (dpa-afx)
29.01.19
Pharmaunternehmen: Pfizer findet keinen Ausweg aus der Wachstumsflaute (Handelsblatt)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pfizer News
RSS Feed
Pfizer zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.01.2019Pfizer NeutralCredit Suisse Group
20.12.2018Pfizer NeutralCredit Suisse Group
11.12.2018Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.11.2018Pfizer overweightAtlantic Equities
19.11.2018Pfizer overweightCantor Fitzgerald
27.11.2018Pfizer overweightAtlantic Equities
19.11.2018Pfizer overweightCantor Fitzgerald
08.11.2018Pfizer overweightCantor Fitzgerald
01.11.2018Pfizer Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
30.10.2018Pfizer overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.01.2019Pfizer NeutralCredit Suisse Group
20.12.2018Pfizer NeutralCredit Suisse Group
11.12.2018Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.11.2018Pfizer HoldSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.10.2018Pfizer NeutralCredit Suisse Group
03.05.2018Pfizer VerkaufenDZ BANK
16.05.2017Pfizer SellCitigroup Corp.
27.11.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
28.08.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
10.01.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pfizer Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Pfizer News

20.03.19Merck und Pfizer brechen Phase-III-Studie ab
20.03.19Pfizer erwirbt Kaufoption für Vivet über 560 Mio Euro
03.04.19Pfizer erhält EU-Zulassung für Tyrosinkinasehemmer Vizimpro
20.03.19Merck und Pfizer brechen wichtige Krebsstudie ab
21.03.19Weitere Pleite in der Alzheimer-Forschung - Mittel von Biogen floppt
02.04.19Gene-Focused Biotechs Pop After Pfizer Partner Scores In Hemophilia A
08.04.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Pfizer. Teva. Novartis. Merck and AstraZeneca
18.03.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Pfizer. Roche. Merck. Allergan and J&amp;J
14.04.19The 3 Greatest Risks Pfizer Faces
20.03.19Pfizer buys stake in French gene therapy firm Vivet
Weitere Pfizer News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX erreicht Jahreshoch - Das wird jetzt wichtig!
Die 5 häufigsten Fehler bei der Geldanlage
Aktien von Rocket Internet im Fokus der Anleger
DZ BANK - Orange: Strategie-Update in Arbeit
HSBC: Am Automobilmarkt macht sich wieder Optimismus breit
VW und Toyota setzen sich durch
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 20. bis 26. April 2019
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Pfizer-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Pfizer Peer Group News

19:36 UhrDeutsche And Other Scandal-Plagued Banks Should Learn From Novartis. Tenneco. And Volkswagen
18:00 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Verfall treibt - Flut an Unternehmenszahlen
17:46 UhrXETRA-SCHLUSS/Verfall treibt DAX auf neues Jahreshoch
17:41 UhrAktien Schweiz schließen etwas fester - Nestle nach Zahlen gesucht
17:19 UhrAktien von Rocket Internet im Fokus der Anleger
16:33 UhrAlexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
15:59 UhrJohnson Johnson: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen
09:19 UhrEvotec zahlt Brückenkredit für Aptuit-Übernahme vollständig zurück
08:10 UhrMärkte am Morgen: DAX vor Feiertagen mit wenig Bewegung erwartet; Netflix. Merck. Nestlé. Commerzbank. Wirecard. Adyen. Nordex. FMC im Fokus
08:07 UhrBayer: Es hört einfach nicht auf

News von

Heute fehlt dringend ein Instrument wie die Neue Heimat
In 10 Schritten zum gerechten und bezahlbaren Wohnungsmarkt
Worauf Sie jetzt beim Immobilienkauf achten müssen
Unkrautbrenner schonen Rücken und Umwelt
Rasen düngen - Das müssen Sie beachten

News von

DAX: Auf Einstiegspreise warten, dann kaufen
Goldpreis an der Unterstützung: Wie Anleger richtig abräumen
DAX vor Osterpause im Plus - Wirecard-Aktie fällt
Metro-Aktie: Die Zerschlagung von Real wird immer wahrscheinlicher
US-Investmentfonds verkauft Wirecard-Aktien - und steigt bei Siemens Healthineers ein

News von

Trump schenkt China eine Waffe, die das Land im Handelskrieg gegen die USA einsetzen kann
"Wie den Stift aus einer Handgranate zu ziehen": Toyota warnt vor Trumps Plänen
Huawei-Chef unterstellt den USA im Kampf um die Zukunft des Internets Ungeheures
Facebook gibt zu, dass es wieder beim Datenschutz geschlampt hat - 1,5 Millionen Nutzer betroffen
3 Gründe, warum Menschen keine Angst haben sollten, dass Maschinen ihnen die Jobs wegnehmen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Oster-Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen bei Wirecard-Aktie -- Pinterest-Aktie mit fulminantem Börsendebüt -- Daimler, Senvion, Deutsche Post, OSRAM, Zoom-IPO im Fokus

Apple nimmt zweite Roboter-Linie zum iPhone-Recycling in Betrieb. PUMA-Aktionäre segnen Aktiensplit ab. Samsung nimmt Falt-Handy wegen möglicher Mängel unter die Lupe. 3,4 Milliarden Dollar: Cannabis-Megadeal in Nordamerika eingefädelt. Nestlé: Robuster Start ins neue Geschäftsjahr. US-Versicherer Travelers steigert Gewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 16 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 16 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 16 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier (CDU) sieht sich derzeit starker Kritik ausgesetzt. Zu Recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
23:33 Uhr
DAX geht fester ins Oster-Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen bei Wirecard-Aktie -- Pinterest-Aktie mit fulminantem Börsendebüt -- Daimler, Senvion, Deutsche Post, OSRAM, Zoom-IPO im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:08 Uhr
KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Sonstiges
22:26 Uhr
Krypto-Gesetz in Frankreich: Kommt jetzt ein neuer Bitcoin-Boom?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Netflix Inc.552484
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BASFBASF11