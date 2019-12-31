finanzen.net
24.06.2020

Pfizer and Wellcome Launch Surveillance Program to Combat Growing Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance in Sub-Saharan Africa

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Wellcome today announced the launch of the Surveillance Partnership to Improve Data for Action on Antimicrobial Resistance (SPIDAAR), a new multi-year, public-private research collaboration with the governments of Ghana, Kenya, Malawi and Uganda to track resistance patterns and better understand the burden of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) on patients living in low- and middle-income countries. This first-of-its kind partnership will provide governments and health authorities with comprehensive data in four sub-Saharan African countries where there is a high burden of infectious diseases, insufficient data and lack of capacity to implement critically needed infection prevention and control programs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005133/en/

As recently as 2017, nearly half (43%) of the countries on the African continent did not have available AMR data.ii Recent estimates project that mortality rates due to AMR in Africa could be nearly ten times that of North America and Europe by 2050iii and that the economic impact could also be disproportionate, reducing gross domestic product (GDP) in low-income economies by as much as 5.6%.iv Timely data and effective surveillance are critical for identifying and tracking the emerging spread of resistant infections, building infection prevention and control programs and informing appropriate treatment to improve patient care. SPIDAAR will leverage the capabilities of Pfizers existing Antimicrobial Testing Leadership and Surveillance (ATLAS) platform to support implementation of the countries National Action Plans for AMR as specified by the World Health Organization (WHO).vvi

"This partnership builds on Pfizers longstanding work in the area of antimicrobial surveillance and infectious diseases, to help create meaningful and sustainable solutions that strive to address todays biggest health challenges and protect the worlds most vulnerable people, said Pol Vandenbroucke, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Pfizers hospital business. "Expanding on Pfizers existing ATLAS surveillance platform, the SPIDAAR program will offer transparent and open access to critically important data in the region, which we hope will enable countries in sub-Saharan Africa to better prepare for and respond to the serious and growing public health challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

Planning for SPIDAAR began in July 2019 with government teams to identify health facilities across all four countries. The next phase of the partnership will initiate a surveillance program at the selected hospitals, where clinical isolates will be collected from infected hospitalized patients, identified, and tested for antimicrobial susceptibility. The confirmed culture will then be compared to treatment selected and prescribing guidelines.

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria change in response to the use of antibiotics, making the antibiotics ineffective against the treatment of bacterial infections. A growing problem worldwide, it is becoming more difficult to treat common infections such as pneumonia, tuberculosis and salmonellosisvii. This can lead to longer hospital stays, higher medical costs and increased mortality.viii

"Drug-resistant infections are a huge global health threat, undermining advances in medicine and reversing health progress in countries like Ghana, Kenya, Malawi and Uganda over the last 20 years, said Gemma Buckland Merrett, Ph.D., Science Lead, Drug-Resistant Infections, Wellcome. "Only through effective surveillance in hospitals and all healthcare settings can we gather the information essential to understand and track these dangerous infections, stop the spread, and protect patients. This is a complex global health problem which needs government, industry, and philanthropy working together, pooling resources and expertise, to allow health authorities and policymakers to make changes needed to prevent untreatable bacterial infections from claiming millions of lives.

The SPIDAAR program includes a separate, prospective real-world data study that will be conducted in each of the four sub-Saharan countries to assess antimicrobial resistance rates as well as clinical and associated costs among patients with hospital-acquired infections. The partnership provides additional healthcare capacity building through advanced laboratory technique training for national and local laboratory teams.

Program data will be made available on Pfizers open-source ATLAS database as well as on Wellcomes AMR Register. Created more than 15 years ago, ATLAS is the only industry-led, public-access platform that includes both antifungal and antibiotic resistance data. Today, this includes more than 685,000 bacterial and fungal isolates from 900-plus sites across more than 80 countries worldwide. The database includes nine of the 13 WHO priority pathogens that are considered the greatest threat to human life.ix,x

"Without a robust surveillance system, healthcare providers in sub-Saharan Africa are forced to use generalized guidelines to make prescribing decisions, which may not reflect trends in a given hospital or community, said Charles Mwansambo, M.D., Chief of Health Services, Ministry of Health, Government of Malawi. "This program will provide us with real-world data on which drug resistance patterns are emerging and where, enabling front-line healthcare providers and health authorities to more successfully treat patients while preserving the effectiveness of medicines to manage infectious diseases.

About Wellcome

Wellcome exists to improve health by helping great ideas to thrive. We support researchers, we take on big health challenges, we campaign for better science, and we help everyone get involved with science and health research.?We are a politically and financially independent foundation. To find out more about our work on drug-resistant infections, click here.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

DISCLOSURE NOTICE: The information contained in this release is as of June [24], 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about the launch of the Surveillance Partnership to Improve Data for Action on Antimicrobial Resistance (SPIDAAR), a new multi-year, public-private research collaboration with the governments of Ghana, Kenya, Malawi and Uganda to track resistance patterns and better understand the burden of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) on patients living in low- and middle-income countries, including its potential benefits, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties related to the effectiveness of SPIDAAR, the uncertainties inherent in research and development; the uncertainties inherent in business and financial planning, including, without limitation, risks related to Pfizers business and prospects, adverse developments in Pfizers markets, or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets, regulatory environment or economies generally; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizers Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

