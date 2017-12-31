Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced today that the Tafamidis Phase 3
Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-ACT) study evaluating tafamidis for
the treatment of transthyretin cardiomyopathy met its primary endpoint,
demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the combination
of all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related
hospitalizations compared to placebo at 30 months. The preliminary
safety data showed that tafamidis was generally well tolerated in this
population and no new safety signals were identified.
The ATTR-ACT study was designed to assess clinically meaningful outcomes
for the use of tafamidis as a treatment for patients with transthyretin
cardiomyopathy, a rare, fatal, and underdiagnosed condition associated
with progressive heart failure.1,2 The average life
expectancy for people with transthyretin cardiomyopathy is 3 to 5 years
from diagnosis.3 The prevalence of transthyretin
cardiomyopathy is presently unknown; however, it is estimated that less
than 1% of people with the disease are diagnosed. Currently, there are
no approved pharmacological medications specifically indicated for
treating transthyretin cardiomyopathy.4
"These topline results are important for people with transthyretin
cardiomyopathy and bring us one step closer to realizing the potential
for a new treatment for those in desperate need, said Brenda
Cooperstone MD, senior vice president and chief development officer,
Rare Disease, Pfizer Global Product Development. "Pfizer Rare Disease
has been at the forefront of improving the understanding of
transthyretin cardiomyopathy, and we thank the patients who participated
in the trial and their families, as well as the physicians and
investigational sites that contributed to this important study. We look
forward to sharing the detailed results of the study with the
cardiovascular community and discussing these data with health
authorities to determine an appropriate regulatory path forward.
"Our findings offer real hope for people with transthyretin
cardiomyopathy and their families, said Mat Maurer MD, Arnold and
Arlene Goldstein professor of Cardiology, Columbia University Vagelos
College of Physicians and Surgeons. "As health care professionals, all
we can do right now is manage symptoms of the disease, as there are no
approved pharmacological treatment options at this time. The need for
medicines that treat transthyretin cardiomyopathy is critical.
In 2011, tafamidis was granted orphan drug designation for transthyretin
cardiomyopathy in both the EU and US. In June 2017, the US Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation to tafamidis for
transthyretin cardiomyopathy; additionally, in March 2018, the Ministry
of Labor Health and Welfare in Japan granted SAKIGAKE designation to
tafamidis for this indication.
About the ATTR-ACT Study1
ATTR-ACT is a
Phase 3 international, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled,
randomized, 3-arm clinical study in 441 patients that investigated the
efficacy, safety, and tolerability of an oral daily dose of 20 mg or 80
mg tafamidis meglumine capsules compared to placebo. The study included
both patients with the variant, or hereditary, form of the disease, and
those with the wild-type form, which is not hereditary and may occur as
people age. The primary analysis of the study, which compared tafamidis
to placebo, was the hierarchical combination of all-cause mortality and
frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations over a 30-month
period in patients with transthyretin cardiomyopathy.
For more information on the ATTR-ACT study, go to www.clinicaltrials.gov.
These results are preliminary topline data and are subject to further
analysis. The full data and detailed results will be submitted for
presentation at an upcoming scientific congress as well as for
publication in a peer-reviewed journal.
Tafamidis is an investigational treatment for transthyretin
cardiomyopathy and is not approved for this indication.
Pfizer Rare Disease
Rare disease includes some of the most
serious of all illnesses and impacts millions of patients worldwide,5
representing an opportunity to apply our knowledge and expertise to help
make a significant impact on addressing unmet medical needs. The Pfizer
focus on rare disease builds on more than two decades of experience, a
dedicated research unit focusing on rare disease, and a global portfolio
of multiple medicines within a number of disease areas of focus,
including hematology, neuroscience, and inherited metabolic disorders.
Pfizer Rare Disease combines pioneering science and deep understanding
of how diseases work with insights from innovative strategic
collaborations with academic researchers, patients, and other companies
to deliver transformative treatments and solutions. We innovate every
day leveraging our global footprint to accelerate the development and
delivery of groundbreaking medicines and the hope of cures.
