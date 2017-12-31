Pfizer Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for the Prevention of Invasive Disease and Pneumonia in Adults Aged 18 Years and Older

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced today that its 20-Valent Pneumococcal
Conjugate Vaccine (20vPnC) candidate, PF-06482077, received Breakthrough
Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for
the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcus
pneumoniae serotypes in the vaccine in adults aged 18 years and older.2
Pfizer expects to start Phase 3 trials in a few months.
The FDA decision is informed by the results of the 20vPnC Phase 2
randomized, double-blind trial to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity
of a multivalent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in adults 60 through 64
years of age. Pfizer will seek to present and publish outcomes from this
clinical trial at a future date.
"We look forward to continuing our dialogue with the FDA so that we can
accelerate the development program of the adult indication of Pfizers
20-valent next-generation pneumococcal vaccine candidate, said Kathrin
U. Jansen, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Vaccine Research &
Development, Pfizer. "There continues to be a global health need to
protect against the potentially devastating effects of invasive
pneumococcal disease and pneumonia caused by additional serotypes, and
we are dedicated to continue to build on our expertise in pneumococcal
conjugate vaccines with this vaccine candidate.
Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to expedite the development
and review of drugs and vaccines that are intended to treat or prevent
serious conditions and preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the
drug or vaccine may demonstrate substantial improvement over available
therapy on a clinically significant endpoint(s).3 Drugs and
vaccines that receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation are eligible for
all features of the FDAs Fast Track designation, which may include more
frequent communication with the FDA about the drugs development plan
and eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, if
relevant criteria are met.4
The FDA previously granted Fast Track designation for 20vPnC in October
2017 for use in adults aged 18 years and older.5 The FDAs
Fast Track approach is a process designed to facilitate the development
and expedite the review of new drugs and vaccines intended to treat or
prevent serious conditions and address an unmet medical need.4
