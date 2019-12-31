finanzen.net
22.05.2020 22:30

Pfizer Inc. Recommends Rejection of Unsolicited Note Tender Offer by Huguenot Bond Liquidity, LLC

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that it and Wyeth recommend rejection of the unsolicited tender offer made by Huguenot Bond Liquidity, LLC ("Offeror) on May 11, 2020 (as amended and restated on May 21, 2020) to purchase up to $162.5 million principal amount of Pfizers outstanding 7.200% notes due 2039 (the "Pfizer Notes) and up to $130.0 million principal amount of Wyeths 5.950% notes due 2037 (the "Wyeth Notes and together with the Pfizer Notes, the "Notes). Wyeth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pfizer. Pfizer and Wyeth do not endorse Offerors unsolicited tender offer, and neither Pfizer nor Wyeth is affiliated or associated with the Offeror, the tender offer or the offer documentation. The Offeror did not inform Pfizer of the tender offer, and Pfizer only became aware of the offer through a third party source. Further, there is no disclosure of information regarding the Offeror or any indication as to a source of financing for the offer in the offer documentation.

Pfizer arrived at this position after considering all of the facts and circumstances surrounding the Offerors unsolicited tender offer. In particular, Pfizer believes that the tender offer is not in the best interest of the holders of the Notes for the following reasons, among others:

  • the applicable tender consideration offered by the Offeror, as calculated using a reference date of May 21, 2020, is approximately 7% lower than the last trade price of $166 per $100 principal amount of notes for the Pfizer Notes and approximately 8% lower than the last trade price of $145 per $100 principal amount of notes for the Wyeth Notes, in each case on May 21, 2020, the last business day prior to the issuance of this press release;
  • the tender consideration is variable and is based on a benchmark security that may trade based on factors independent of those that may affect the trading prices of the Notes; and
  • the consummation of the offer is subject to a number of conditions and Offeror has retained a right to terminate the tender offer if any of these conditions are not satisfied or, in its absolute discretion, at any time and for any reason, reducing the likelihood that the offer will be consummated.

The announcements contained in this press release were made pursuant to Pfizer and Wyeths obligations under Rule 14e-2 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Pfizer and Wyeth are not taking a position on whether the unsolicited tender offer is being made in accordance with United States federal securities laws, including the applicable rules and regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pfizer urges investors to obtain current market quotations for their Notes, to consult with their broker or financial advisor and to exercise caution with respect to the Offerors offer. Pfizer recommends that noteholders who have not responded to the Offerors offer take no action. Holders of Notes who have already tendered their Notes may withdraw them at any time prior to May 26, 2020, in accordance with the Offerors offering documents. The tender offer is currently scheduled to expire at 5:00 pm New York City time on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Pfizer requests that a copy of this news release be included with all distributions of materials relating to the Offerors offer related to the Notes.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10.05.20
Pfizer bereitet sich auf Impfstoff-Produktion vor (ARD)
05.05.20
BioNTech-Aktie deutlich fester: Pfizer und BioNTech machen bei COVID-19-Impfstoff weiteren Schritt (Dow Jones)
05.05.20
AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Anleger von Pfizer und Biontech hoffen auf Corona-Impfstoff (dpa-afx)
05.05.20
Opening Bell: Dow Jones vor Kurssprung; Disney, Peloton, Pfizer, Tesla, BioNTech, Starbucks, Microsoft (Der Aktionär)
05.05.20
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Impfstoffstudie in USA treibt BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktien (Börse Online)
30.04.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Pfizer-Aktie im April 2020 ein (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
Biontech und Pfizer impfen erste zwölf Probanden bei Covid-19-Studie (Dow Jones)
29.04.20
Pfizer legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pfizer News
RSS Feed
Pfizer zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.01.2020Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.01.2020Pfizer OutperformRBC Capital Markets
29.10.2019Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.08.2019Pfizer HaltenDZ BANK
05.08.2019Pfizer NeutralUBS AG
07.01.2020Pfizer OutperformRBC Capital Markets
18.06.2019Pfizer Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.06.2019Pfizer OutperformCredit Suisse Group
06.05.2019Pfizer OutperformCredit Suisse Group
27.11.2018Pfizer overweightAtlantic Equities
28.01.2020Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.10.2019Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.08.2019Pfizer HaltenDZ BANK
05.08.2019Pfizer NeutralUBS AG
01.08.2019Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.05.2018Pfizer VerkaufenDZ BANK
16.05.2017Pfizer SellCitigroup Corp.
27.11.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
28.08.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
10.01.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pfizer Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Pfizer News

05.05.20BioNTech-Aktie deutlich fester: Pfizer und BioNTech machen bei COVID-19-Impfstoff weiteren Schritt
05.05.20AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Anleger von Pfizer und Biontech hoffen auf Corona-Impfstoff
28.04.20Pfizer mit Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang durch wachsende Konkurrenz - Pfizer-Aktie im Minus
29.04.20Biontech und Pfizer impfen erste zwölf Probanden bei Covid-19-Studie
28.04.20Ausblick: Pfizer stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
05.05.20Opening Bell: Dow Jones vor Kurssprung; Disney. Peloton. Pfizer. Tesla. BioNTech. Starbucks. Microsoft
10.05.20Pfizer bereitet sich auf Impfstoff-Produktion vor
30.04.20So schätzen die Analysten die Pfizer-Aktie im April 2020 ein
05.05.20Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Impfstoffstudie in USA treibt BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktien
29.04.20Pfizer legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Weitere Pfizer News
Werbung

Inside

Wie funktioniert der ETF-Handel?
DZ BANK - RWE: starker Wind bläst Corona-Sorgen davon
Vontobel: Food Delivery: Zu Hause wie im Restaurant essen
Kann Fresenius SE der EURO STOXX 50 Entnahme noch entkommen?
Sparplan: Kontinuität, die sich bezahlt macht
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Neutrale Zone
Telecom Italia wagt keinen Jahresausblick
EUR/USD  Ausbruch nach oben aus dem Trendkanal?
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Weg mit der Regulierung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Pfizer-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Pfizer Peer Group News

17:46 UhrAktien Schweiz schwächer - Misstöne zwischen US und China belasten
17:30 UhrHas Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
16:23 UhrBefore You Buy Gilead Sciences Stock. Read This
15:44 UhrMorphosys: Erneuter Zulassungs-Fortschritt bei Tafasitamab - lohnt sich ein Kauf?
15:26 UhrQIX Dividenden Europa: Novartis erhält für teuerstes Medikament der Welt europaweite Zulassung
15:14 UhrGilead (GILD) Gains 13% YTD on Coronavirus Drug Development
12:34 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Morphosys auf 130 Euro - 'Overweight'
11:59 UhrCan Teva (TEVA) Return to Growth in This Year or Next?
08:59 UhrAstrazeneca: Das ist eine Ansage - über eine Milliarde Dollar im Kampf gegen Corona
07:13 UhrWDH/ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Bayer auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 75 Euro

News von

Dieser E-Roller ist nur mit vollem Akku schnell
Börse funktioniert jetzt anders  das sind die neuen Regeln für Ihr Vermögen
So wird Ihre Lebensversicherung nicht zur Steuerfalle
Fast jedes zweite Kreditinstitut nimmt Gebühren  pro Kartenzahlung
Das Chaos der Grundsteuer

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt vor Wochenende freundlich -- US-Börsen beenden Sitzung uneinheitlich -- LEG und TAG Immobilien in Fusionsverhandlungen -- Delivery Hero, Lufthansa, Alibaba, NVIDIA, IBM im Fokus

Euro bleibt im US-Handel schwach. Ströer-Aktie im Juni für pbb-Aktie im MDAX erwartet. Hongkongs Regierung weist Kritik an geplantem Sicherheitsgesetz zurück. Banken um Credit Suisse greifen nach Vermögen von Luckin-Coffee-Chef. Frankreichs Wirtschaftsminister: Renault kämpft ums Überleben. easyJet-Gründer mit Revolte gegen Management offenbar gescheitert. Roche übernimmt Stratos.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind sie aufgrund der Corona-Krise ins Homeoffice gewechselt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:22 Uhr
DAX schließt vor Wochenende freundlich -- US-Börsen beenden Sitzung uneinheitlich -- LEG und TAG Immobilien in Fusionsverhandlungen -- Delivery Hero, Lufthansa, Alibaba, NVIDIA, IBM im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:59 Uhr
Wirecard-Konkurrent Square: Was ist dran an dem Payment-Konzern des Twitter-Chefs?
Aktie im Fokus
22:56 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Aurora Cannabis Inc Registered ShsA2P4EC
Allianz840400
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TUITUAG00
TeslaA1CX3T
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M