my-si Webinar: Mit nachhaltiger, digitaler Strategie renditestark anlegen - So geht zeitgemäße Geldanlage heute - Hier anmelden-w-
20.09.2021 16:00

Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare Conference

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a discussion with Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 12:10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

To listen to the webcast, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors. Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today.

The transcript and webcast replay of the discussion will be made available on our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors within 24 hours after the end of the live discussion and will be accessible for at least 90 days.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Disclosure Notice: The webcast may include forward-looking statements about, among other things, our anticipated operating and financial performance, reorganizations, business plans and prospects; expectations for our product pipeline, in-line products and product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read-outs, study starts, approvals, clinical trial results and other developing data that become available, revenue contribution, growth, performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits; strategic reviews; capital allocation objectives; dividends and share repurchases; plans for and prospects of our acquisitions, dispositions and other business development activities, and our ability to successfully capitalize on these opportunities; manufacturing and product supply; and our efforts to respond to COVID-19, including our development of a vaccine to help prevent COVID-19 and our investigational protease inhibitors, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. A description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizers Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

The forward-looking statements in the webcast speak only as of the original date of the webcast. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in the webcast as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pfizer Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
