finanzen.net
12.10.2019 10:45
Bewerten
(0)

Pfizer Presents Positive Phase 3 Data at the 28th Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology for Abrocitinib in Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today complete results from a Phase 3, 12-week, pivotal study (JADE MONO-1) in patients aged 12 and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). Abrocitinib, an investigational oral Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, met all the co-primary and key secondary endpoints, which were related to skin clearance and itch relief compared to placebo. Safety data showed that both evaluated doses of abrocitinib (200mg and 100mg) were well tolerated and were consistent with a companion study (JADE MONO-2) from the JAK1 Atopic Dermatitis Efficacy and Safety (JADE) global development program. The results were shared as a Late-Breaking presentation at the 28th Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) taking place October 9-13, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

The co-primary study endpoints in JADE MONO-1 were the proportion of patients who achieved an Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) score of clear (0) or almost clear (1) skin and two-point or greater improvement relative to baseline; and the proportion of patients who achieved at least a 75% or greater change from baseline in their Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score. The key secondary endpoints were the proportion of patients achieving a four-point or larger reduction in itch severity measured with the pruritus numerical rating scale (NRS), and the magnitude of decrease in the Pruritus and Symptoms Assessment for Atopic Dermatitis (PSAAD), a patient-reported measurement scale developed by Pfizer. Other secondary endpoints included the proportion of patients who achieved a 90% or greater change in EASI score, and the percentage change from baseline in their SCORing Atopic Dermatitis (SCORAD) response at all scheduled time points.

"There is a critical need for additional treatment options for patients living with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, said Michael Corbo, PhD, Chief Development Officer, Inflammation & Immunology, Pfizer Global Product Development. "We are pleased by these findings, which together with the recently reported positive top-line results from our second Phase 3 trial, encourage us that, if approved, abrocitinib may provide the first oral, once-daily treatment option for these patients.

JADE MONO-1 Study Efficacy Results1

Both doses of abrocitinib significantly improved the IGA and EASI-75 dose response outcomes compared to placebo. By week 12, the following co-primary efficacy and secondary endpoint results were seen:

 

Abrocitinib
200mg (N=154)

Abrocitinib
100mg (N=156)

Placebo (N=77)

IGA Response Rate

43.8%

23.7%

7.9%

EASI-75 Response Rate

62.7%

39.7%

11.8%

NRS =4-Point Improvement Response Rate

57.2%

37.7%

15.3%

EASI-90 Response Rate

38.6%

18.6%

5.3%

The percentage changes in SCORAD were significantly greater at all time points in the 200mg and 100mg treatment arms compared to placebo.

JADE MONO-1 Safety Results1

The most frequently reported treatment-emergent adverse events in abrocitinib-treated patients (200mg, 100mg) were short-lasting nausea (20.1%, 9.0%), headache (9.7%, 7.7%), and nasopharyngitis (11.7%, 14.7%), while for placebo, it was dermatitis (16.9%). Observed serious adverse events (SAEs) for abrocitinib 200mg were inflammatory bowel disease, peritonsillitis, dehydration, and asthma (2 cases). SAEs seen for the 100mg dose included retinal detachment, acute pancreatitis, appendicitis, dizziness, and seizures. In the placebo arm, SAEs were condition aggravated, appendicitis, meniscal degeneration, and atopic dermatitis. Other safety findings included:

 

Abrocitinib
200mg (N=154)

Abrocitinib
100mg (N=156)

Placebo (N=77)

Rate of Serious Adverse Events

3.2%

3.2%

1.9%

Rate of Discontinuation due to an Adverse Event

5.8%

5.8%

9.1%

Additional Details About the JADE MONO-1 Study

The double-blind, parallel group study randomized a total of 387 subjects to abrocitinib 200mg, abrocitinib 100mg, or placebo. Randomization was stratified by baseline disease severity (moderate [IGA=3] and severe [IGA=4] AD) and age (age <18 and =18 years). Eligible subjects completing the 12-week treatment period of the study had the option to enter a long-term extension (LTE) study, B7451015. Subjects discontinuing early from treatment, or who were otherwise ineligible for the LTE study, entered a 4-week follow up period in this study.

For additional information about the JADE MONO-1 study, please visit https://www.clinicaltrials.gov.

Pfizer recently announced positive top-line results from the companion Phase 3 study from the JADE program (JADE MONO-2), suggesting similar positive safety and efficacy results. Additional data for abrocitinib and new findings from the JADE program will be shared in early 2020.

Phase 2b data for abrocitinib were recently published in JAMA Dermatology.

About Abrocitinib

Abrocitinib is an oral small molecule that selectively inhibits Janus kinase (JAK) 1. Inhibition of JAK1 is thought to modulate multiple cytokines involved in pathophysiology of AD, including interleukin (IL)-4, IL-13, IL-31, and interferon gamma.

Abrocitinib received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe AD in February 2018. Breakthrough Therapy designation was initiated as part of the Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act (FDASIA) signed in 2012. As defined by the FDA, a breakthrough therapy is a drug intended to be used alone or in combination with one or more other drugs to treat a serious or life-threatening disease or condition, and preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints, such as substantial treatment effects observed early in clinical development. If a drug is designated as a Breakthrough Therapy, the FDA will expedite the development and review of such drug.2

About Atopic Dermatitis

AD is a chronic skin disease characterized by inflammation of the skin and skin barrier defects.3,4 Lesions of AD are characterized by erythema (redness), itching, induration (hardening)/papulation (formulation of papules), and oozing/crusting.3,4

AD is one of the most common, chronic, relapsing childhood dermatoses, affecting up to 10% of adults and up to 20% of children worldwide.5,6

About Pfizers Immunokinase Inhibitor Leadership

The JAK pathways are believed to play an important role in inflammatory processes as they are involved in signaling for over 50 cytokines and growth factors, many of which drive immune-mediated conditions.7 JAK inhibition may offer patients with these conditions a potential new advanced treatment option.8

Pfizers leading JAK biology and chemistry expertise from years of JAK research experience, has enabled the company to take a different R&D approach, resulting in the broadest immunokinase inhibitor pipeline. Instead of studying a single molecule for all its potential uses, where it may not be optimal for some, Pfizers candidates are purposefully matched to the conditions where we believe they have the greatest potential to, if approved, address unmet need. Pfizer has five unique immunokinase inhibitors in late-stage clinical trials for the potential treatment of nine immune-mediated diseases:

  • Abrocitinib: A JAK inhibitor in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe AD among adolescents and adults
  • PF-06651600: An oral, JAK3/TEC family kinase inhibitor in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata (AA) and in Phase 2 for vitiligo, Crohns disease (CD), and ulcerative colitis (UC)
  • PF-06700841: A tyrosine kinase 2(TYK2)/JAK1 inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of psoriasis and AD in topical formulation, and, in oral formulation for psoriatic arthritis, CD, UC, vitiligo, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and AA
  • PF-06826647: A TYK2 inhibitor under investigation in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of psoriasis
  • PF-06650833: An IL-1 receptor associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitor under investigation for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in Phase 2 clinical trial

Pfizer Inc.: Breakthroughs that Change Patients Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

DISCLOSURE NOTICE: The information contained in this release is as of October 12, 2019. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about a product candidate, abrocitinib, and Pfizers ongoing investigational programs in kinase inhibitor therapies, including their potential benefits, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for our clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when drug applications may be filed in any jurisdictions for any potential indication for abrocitinib or any other investigational kinase inhibitor therapies; whether and when any such applications may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the product's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product's efficacy and, if approved, whether abrocitinib or any such other investigational kinase inhibitor therapies will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of abrocitinib or any other investigational kinase inhibitor therapies; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizers Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

______________________________

1 Simpson E, Sinclair R, Forman S et al. Efficacy and Safety of Abrocitinib in Patients With Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Results From the Phase 3, JADE MONO-1 Study. Oral presentation at the 28th Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV), October 9-13, 2019, Madrid, Spain
2 U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Fact Sheet: Breakthrough Therapies at https://www.fda.gov/RegulatoryInformation/LawsEnforcedbyFDA/SignificantA... (link is external) accessed on August 16, 2019.
3 Hanifin JM, Reed ML. A population-based survey of eczema in the United States. Dermatitis. 2007;18(2):82-91.
4 Bieber T. Atopic dermatitis. Dermatology. 2012;1(3):203-217.
5 Oszukowska M, Michalak I, Gutfreund K, et al. Role of primary and secondary prevention in atopic dermatitis. Postep Derm Alergol. 2015:32(6):409-420.
6 Nutten S. Atopic dermatitis: global epidemiology and risk factors. Ann Nutr Metab. 2015;66(suppl 1):8-16.
7 Banerjee, S, Biehl, A, Gadina, M et al. JAKSTAT Signaling as a Target for Inflammatory and Autoimmune Diseases: Current and Future Prospects. Drugs. 2017;77: 521. https://doi.org/10.1007/s40265-017-0701-9.
8 Telliez JB, Dowty ME, Wang L, Jussif J, Lin T, Li L, et al. Discovery of a JAK3-selective inhibitor: functional differentiation of JAK3-selective inhibition over pan-JAK or JAK1-selective inhibition. ACS Chem Biol. 2016;11(12):344251. doi:10.1021/acschembio.6b00677.

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
27.09.19
Pfizer-CEO Albert Bourla übernimmt ab 2020 auch Chairman-Posten (Dow Jones)
25.09.19
Pfizer gibt 324. Quartalsdividende in Folge bekannt (MyDividends)
31.08.19
Experten sehen bei Pfizer-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
21.08.19
Pfizer investiert hunderte Millionen Dollar in Gentherapie (Dow Jones)
20.08.19
Pfizer baut Impfstoff-Zentrum in Orth an der Donau für 50 Millionen aus (derStandard.at)
20.08.19
Pfizer baut Impfstoff-Zentrum um 50 Millionen Euro aus (Kleinezeitung)
02.08.19
Fitch stuft Pfizer auf A von A+ ab, Ausblick negativ (Dow Jones)
31.07.19
Juli 2019: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Pfizer-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pfizer News
RSS Feed
Pfizer zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.08.2019Pfizer HaltenDZ BANK
05.08.2019Pfizer NeutralUBS AG
01.08.2019Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.07.2019Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.07.2019Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.06.2019Pfizer Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.06.2019Pfizer OutperformCredit Suisse Group
06.05.2019Pfizer OutperformCredit Suisse Group
27.11.2018Pfizer overweightAtlantic Equities
19.11.2018Pfizer overweightCantor Fitzgerald
27.08.2019Pfizer HaltenDZ BANK
05.08.2019Pfizer NeutralUBS AG
01.08.2019Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.07.2019Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.07.2019Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.05.2018Pfizer VerkaufenDZ BANK
16.05.2017Pfizer SellCitigroup Corp.
27.11.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
28.08.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
10.01.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pfizer Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Pfizer News

25.09.19Pfizer gibt 324. Quartalsdividende in Folge bekannt
27.09.19Pfizer-CEO Albert Bourla übernimmt ab 2020 auch Chairman-Posten
30.09.19Pfizer. Walgreens. UnitedHealth. Dow. 3M Are 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks This Year
29.09.19Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Pfizer
03.10.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Pfizer. DISH Network. Micron Technology. Walt Disney and C.H. Robinson
28.09.19Where Will Pfizer Be in 5 Years?
16.09.19Pfizer (PFE) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know
02.10.19Top Analyst Reports for Pfizer. DISH & Micron
30.09.19Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
07.10.19How A Deal With Pfizer Sent This Pharma Stock Rocketing In High Volume
Weitere Pfizer News
Werbung

Inside

Deutsche Post setzt auf Digitalisierung
Wie sich ein langer Atem bei der Geldanlage auszahlt
Bitcoin: Das Gold des digitalen Zeitalters?
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Blue Chips schalten in den Rallye-Modus!
DZ BANK - McDonalds: der King im Fastfood-Geschäft
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 12. bis 18. Oktober 2019
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Vontobel: RWE  Die Verwandlung des Strom-Riesen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Pfizer-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Pfizer Peer Group News

11.10.19Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
11.10.19Abbott (ABT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
11.10.19MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street mit Fortschritten bei Handelsgesprächen im Plus
11.10.19MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street weiter von "Handelsoptimismus" beflügelt
11.10.19How Severe Is Roche Freedman’s Lawsuit Against Tether and Bitfinex?
11.10.19Why Gilead (GILD) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
11.10.19MÄRKTE USA/"Handelsoptimismus" beflügelt Börsen
11.10.19Alexion (ALXN) Collaborates With Stealth BioTherapeutics
11.10.19Gilead-Galapagos Report Efficacy &amp; Safety Results on RA Drug
11.10.19FIL Limited : Form 8.3 -Allergan plc

News von

Zwei Effekte machen die Betriebsrenten zur tickenden Zeitbombe
Mit diesem Trick schlagen Sie mehr aus Ihrer Immobilie heraus
Wenn das Konto gesperrt ist  und die Bank nicht reagiert
So weichen Wohnungsbauer die Nicht-bei-mir-Mentalität auf
Das ist der unnötige Ur-Fehler vieler Sparer

News von

So kassieren Sparer mehr Zinsen als auf jedem Tagesgeld-Konto
EZB stößt bei deutschen Anleihen nach einem Jahr an Grenzen
DAX: Horizontal ins Wochenende
Dax im Plus: Konjunkturoptimismus gibt Börsen Auftrieb - SAP-Aktie im Aufwind
Hugo Boss-Aktie fällt: Modekonzern meldet Gewinnrückgang und senkt Prognose

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen stärker -- SAP steigert Gewinn deutlich, Chef tritt zurück -- HUGO BOSS mit Gewinnwarnung -- Handelsgespräche, HEXO, RATIONAL im Fokus

VW erwägt Optionen für Lamborghini. Daimler erhält weiteren Rückruf-Bescheid des KBA. METRO besiegelt Partnerschaft mit Wumei in China. BMW steigert Absatz im September. Nike schließt Oregon Project. Lufthansa befördert im September rund 14 Millionen Fluggäste. Shop Apotheke profitiert von starker Nachfrage.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q3 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie Zertifikate ?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11.10.19
DAX mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen stärker -- SAP steigert Gewinn deutlich, Chef tritt zurück -- HUGO BOSS mit Gewinnwarnung -- Handelsgespräche, HEXO, RATIONAL im Fokus
Sonstiges
11:27 Uhr
Die besten Dividendenfonds kaufen: Attraktive Renditen in volatilen Marktphasen
Sonstiges
11:32 Uhr
Facebook verliert weitere namhafte Partner für Libra-Projekt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Scout24 AGA12DM8
SAP SE716460
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
BMW AG519000
Infineon AG623100