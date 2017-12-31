Pfizer Prices $5,000,000,000 Debt Offering

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the pricing of a debt offering
consisting of six tranches of notes:
$300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2023
$1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.000% notes due 2021
$1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.200% notes due 2023
$1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.600% notes due 2028
$700,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.100% notes due 2038
$1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.200% notes due 2048
Pfizer intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes,
including to refinance, redeem or repurchase existing debt and to repay
a portion of its outstanding commercial paper.
The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 7, 2018,
subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC,
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and Morgan Stanley &
Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a
prospectus. Copies may be obtained by calling Citigroup Global Markets
Inc. at (800) 831-9146, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC at (800)
221-1037, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated at (800)
294-1322 or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at (866) 718-1649.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes, nor will there be any
sale of the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation,
or sale would be unlawful.
