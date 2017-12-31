PFIZER REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) reported financial results for first-quarter 2018
and reaffirmed all components of 2018 financial guidance.
Results for the first quarter of 2018 and 2017(3) are
summarized below.
|
OVERALL RESULTS
|
|
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
First-Quarter
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Change
|
Revenues
|
|
|
$
|
|
12,906
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
12,779
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
Reported Net Income(1)
|
|
|
|
|
3,561
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,121
|
|
|
|
14%
|
|
Reported Diluted EPS(1)
|
|
|
|
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
15%
|
|
Adjusted Income(2)
|
|
|
|
|
4,668
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,192
|
|
|
|
11%
|
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS(2)
|
|
|
|
|
0.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
REVENUES
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
First-Quarter
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Oper.
|
Innovative Health
|
|
|
$
|
|
7,829
|
|
|
$
|
|
7,415
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
Essential Health
|
|
|
|
|
5,077
|
|
|
|
|
5,364
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
(9
|
%)
|
Total Company
|
|
|
$
|
|
12,906
|
|
|
$
|
|
12,779
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
(2
|
%)
|
On February 3, 2017, Pfizer completed the sale of its global infusion
therapy net assets, Hospira Infusion Systems (HIS). Therefore, financial
results for the first quarter of 2018 do not reflect any contribution
from legacy HIS operations, while the first quarter of 2017 reflects
approximately one month of legacy HIS domestic operations and
approximately two months of legacy HIS international operations(3).
Some amounts in this press release may not add due to rounding. All
percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts. References to
operational variances pertain to period-over-period growth rates that
exclude the impact of foreign exchange(4).
2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE(5)
Pfizers reaffirmed 2018 financial guidance is presented below.
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
$53.5 to $55.5 billion
|
Adjusted Cost of Sales(2) as a Percentage of Revenues
|
|
|
20.5% to 21.5%
|
Adjusted SI&A Expenses(2)
|
|
|
$14.0 to $15.0 billion
|
Adjusted R&D Expenses(2)
|
|
|
$7.4 to $7.9 billion
|
Adjusted Other (Income)/Deductions(2)
|
|
|
Approximately $400 million of income
|
Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income(2),(6)
|
|
|
Approximately 17.0%
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS(2)
|
|
|
$2.90 to $3.00
|
Financial guidance for Adjusted diluted EPS(2) now
anticipates share repurchases totaling approximately $6.1 billion in
2018, which includes shares repurchased during first-quarter 2018.
Dilution related to share-based employee compensation programs is
expected to offset by approximately half the reduction in shares
associated with these share repurchases.
CAPITAL ALLOCATION
-
During first-quarter 2018, Pfizer returned $8.1 billion directly to
shareholders, through a combination of:
-
$2.0 billion of dividends, or $0.34 per share of common stock; and
-
$6.1 billion of share repurchases, composed of $2.1 billion of
open-market share repurchases and a $4.0 billion accelerated share
repurchase agreement executed in March 2018.
-
As of May 1, 2018, Pfizers remaining share repurchase authorization
was $10.3 billion.
EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY
Ian Read, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our
first-quarter 2018 financial results were solid, driven by continued
strength from our anchor brands, primarily Ibrance, Eliquis and Xeljanz.
The Essential Health business delivered strong growth in emerging
markets and biosimilars but was negatively impacted by continued legacy
Hospira product supply shortages in the U.S. as well as product losses
of exclusivity. We remain focused on executing our commercial
strategies, managing expenses, advancing our pipeline and prudently
allocating our capital to position Pfizer for sustainable success.
"Our pipeline today, with a range of targeted compounds, biologics and
vaccines, is as deep and focused as it has ever been. With several
potential near-term opportunities in core therapeutic areas, I believe
our pipeline presents an unprecedented opportunity to deliver a
life-changing impact on a growing number of patients while creating
enhanced value for all of our stakeholders, Mr. Read concluded.
Frank DAmelio, Executive Vice President, Business Operations and Chief
Financial Officer, stated, "First-quarter 2018 results were in-line with
our expectations and we remain on track to deliver a solid financial
performance in 2018. We reaffirmed all components of our 2018 financial
guidance, reflecting our performance to date as well as our confidence
in the business going forward. Additionally, in first-quarter 2018, we
returned $8.1 billion directly to shareholders through dividends and
share repurchases, demonstrating our continued commitment to returning
capital to our shareholders.
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (First-Quarter 2018 vs. First-Quarter
2017)
First-quarter 2018 revenues totaled $12.9 billion, an increase of $127
million, or 1%, compared to the prior-year quarter, reflecting the
favorable impact of foreign exchange of $430 million, or 3%, partially
offset by an operational decline of $302 million, or 2%.
Innovative Health Highlights
-
IH revenues increased 3% operationally in first-quarter 2018,
primarily driven by continued growth from key brands including
Ibrance, Eliquis and Xeljanz. Global operational revenue growth for
Ibrance, Eliquis and Xeljanz was 35%, 30% and 29%, respectively.
-
First-quarter 2018 IH operational revenue growth was negatively
impacted primarily by the loss of exclusivity of Viagra in the U.S. in
December 2017 and the resulting shift in the reporting of U.S. and
Canada Viagra revenues to the Essential Health business at the
beginning of 2018(3). IH operational revenue growth was
also negatively impacted by lower revenues for Enbrel in most
developed Europe markets due to continued biosimilar competition. In
the U.S., revenue for Ibrance, Xeljanz and certain other products was
negatively impacted by customer buying patterns.
-
Global Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13 revenues declined 3% operationally in
first-quarter 2018.
-
Prevenar 13 revenues in international markets increased 16%
operationally, primarily due to the favorable impact of the
inclusion of Prevenar 13 in additional national immunization
programs in certain emerging markets for the adult indication as
well as higher volumes for the pediatric indication resulting from
the second-quarter 2017 launch of Prevenar 13 in China and
increased shipments associated with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance,
partially offset by the overall unfavorable impact of timing
associated with government purchases in certain international
markets compared with the prior-year quarter.
-
In the U.S., Prevnar 13 revenues declined 12%, primarily due to
lower government purchases in first-quarter 2018 compared to
first-quarter 2017 for the pediatric indication due to a change in
ordering patterns and, to a lesser extent, the continued decline
in revenues for the adult indication due to a smaller remaining
"catch up opportunity compared to the prior-year quarter.
Essential Health Highlights
-
First-quarter 2018 EH revenues declined 9% operationally, negatively
impacted primarily by a 15% operational decline from the Sterile
Injectable Pharmaceuticals (SIP) portfolio, primarily due to continued
legacy Hospira product shortages in the U.S. EH operational revenue
growth was also negatively impacted by a 15% operational decline from
the Peri-LOE Products portfolio, primarily due to expected declines in
Lyrica in developed Europe and Pristiq in the U.S., partially offset
by the addition of Viagra U.S. revenues previously recorded in the IH
business. These declines were partially offset primarily by 12%
operational growth in emerging markets and 53% operational growth from
Biosimilars, primarily from Inflectra in certain channels in the U.S.
as well as in developed Europe.
GAAP Reported(1) Income Statement Highlights
|
SELECTED TOTAL COMPANY REPORTED COSTS AND EXPENSES(1)
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
(Favorable)/Unfavorable
|
|
First-Quarter
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Oper.
|
Cost of Sales(1)
|
|
$
|
|
2,563
|
|
|
$
|
|
2,468
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
(6%)
|
|
Percent of Revenues
|
|
|
|
19.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
19.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
SI&A Expenses(1)
|
|
|
|
3,412
|
|
|
|
|
3,315
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
R&D Expenses(1)
|
|
|
|
1,743
|
|
|
|
|
1,716
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
|
7,718
|
|
|
$
|
|
7,498
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
(2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (Income)/Deductionsnet(1)
|
|
|
|
($178
|
)
|
|
$
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
Effective Tax Rate on Reported Income(1),(6)
|
|
|
|
13.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
20.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Indicates calculation not meaningful or result is equal to or
greater than 100%.
|
Pfizer recorded other incomenet(1) in
first-quarter
2018 compared with other deductionsnet(1) in
first-quarter
2017 primarily due to:
-
higher income from collaborations, out-licensing arrangements and sale
of compound/product rights; and
-
unrealized net gains on equity securities, reflecting the adoption of
a new accounting standard in first-quarter 2018. Prior to the adoption
of the new standard, net unrealized gains and losses on virtually all
readily tradeable equity securities were reported in Accumulated other
comprehensive income.
Pfizers effective tax rate on Reported income(1) for
first-quarter 2018 was favorably impacted by the December 2017 enactment
of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA)(6).
Adjusted(2) Income Statement Highlights
|
SELECTED TOTAL COMPANY ADJUSTED COSTS AND EXPENSES(2)
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
(Favorable)/Unfavorable
|
|
First-Quarter
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Oper.
|
Adjusted Cost of Sales(2)
|
|
$
|
|
2,536
|
|
|
$
|
|
2,432
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
(6%)
|
|
Percent of Revenues
|
|
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
19.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Adjusted SI&A Expenses(2)
|
|
|
|
3,286
|
|
|
|
|
3,295
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3%)
|
|
Adjusted R&D Expenses(2)
|
|
|
|
1,739
|
|
|
|
|
1,713
|
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
|
7,561
|
|
|
$
|
|
7,440
|
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
(3%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Other (Income)/Deductionsnet(2)
|
|
|
|
($322
|
)
|
|
|
|
($100
|
)
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income(2),(6)
|
|
|
|
16.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
22.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Indicates calculation not meaningful or result is equal to or
greater than 100%.
|
Pfizers effective tax rate on Adjusted income(2) for
first-quarter 2018 was favorably impacted by the aforementioned December
2017 enactment of the TCJA(6).
First-quarter 2018 diluted weighted-average shares outstanding used to
calculate Reported(1) and Adjusted(2) diluted EPS
declined by 35 million shares compared to the prior-year quarter due to
Pfizers ongoing share repurchase program, reflecting the impact of the
$5 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement executed in February
2017 and completed in May 2017 and, to a lesser extent, share
repurchases during first-quarter 2018, partially offset by dilution
related to share-based employee compensation programs.
A full reconciliation of Reported(1) to Adjusted(2)
financial measures and associated footnotes can be found starting on
page 18 of the press release located at the hyperlink below.
RECENT NOTABLE DEVELOPMENTS (Since January 30, 2018)
Product Developments
-
Bavencio (avelumab) -- In February 2018, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,
Germany, which operates its biopharmaceutical business as EMD Serono
in the U.S. and Canada (Merck KGaA), and Pfizer announced results from
the Phase 3 JAVELIN Lung 200 trial comparing avelumab to docetaxel in
patients with unresectable, recurrent or metastatic non-small cell
lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease progressed after treatment with a
platinum-containing doublet therapy. While the trial did not meet its
pre-specified endpoint of improving overall survival (OS) in patients
with programmed death ligand-1-positive (PD-L1+) (1% or higher)
tumors, the proportion of patients in the chemotherapy arm crossing
over to immune checkpoint inhibitors outside the study was higher than
previously reported in post-platinum immunotherapy clinical trials,
which may have confounded this trial outcome (percentage of patients
receiving subsequent checkpoint inhibitor therapy: docetaxel arm
26.4%; avelumab arm 5.7%). Improvements in OS versus the control arm
were observed in the moderate-to-high PD-L1+ expression (50% or
greater, which represented approximately 40% of the study population)
and high PD-L1+ expression (PD-L1+ expression 80% or greater, which
represented approximately 30% of the study population) population
subsets. The safety profile for avelumab in this trial was consistent
with that observed in the overall JAVELIN clinical development
program; no new safety signals were identified.
-
Bosulif (bosutinib)(7) -- In April 2018,
Pfizer announced that the European Commission (EC) approved an
indication extension for Bosulif for the treatment of adults with
newly diagnosed chronic phase Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic
myelogenous leukemia (Ph+ CML). Bosulif previously received
conditional marketing authorization from the EC in March 2013 for the
treatment of adult patients with chronic phase, accelerated phase and
blast phase Ph+ CML previously treated with one or more tyrosine
kinase inhibitors (TKIs) and for whom imatinib, nilotinib and
dasatinib are not considered appropriate treatment options.
-
Chantix/Champix (varenicline) -- In March 2018, Pfizer
announced results from a Phase 4 study evaluating the efficacy and
safety of Chantix/Champix for smoking cessation in nicotine dependent
adolescents 12-19 years of age. The study did not meet its primary
endpoint of the four-week continuous abstinence rate at weeks 9
through 12 for Chantix/Champix compared to placebo. The study is a
regulatory post-marketing commitment for Chantix/Champix in the U.S.
and the European Union (EU) for adolescents 12-16 years and 12-17
years of age, respectively. As part of planned regulatory interactions
in the U.S. and EU, these data will be submitted to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) for pediatric exclusivity determination.
-
Inlyta (axitinib) -- In April 2018, Pfizer announced that the
independent Data Monitoring Committee for the Phase 3 ATLAS trial
evaluating Inlyta as adjuvant therapy for patients at high risk of
recurrent renal cell carcinoma (RCC) after nephrectomy recommended
stopping the trial at a planned interim analysis due to futility. The
recommendation was based on the study failing to demonstrate a clear
improvement in the primary endpoint of extending disease-free survival
for patients treated with Inlyta compared with patients treated with
placebo. No new safety signals were observed, and the safety profile
was consistent with the known profile of Inlyta in advanced RCC.
-
Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin) -- In April 2018, Pfizer
announced that the EC approved Mylotarg in combination with
daunorubicin and cytarabine for the treatment of patients age 15 years
and above with previously untreated, de novo, CD33-positive acute
myeloid leukemia, except acute promyelocytic leukemia.
-
Steglatro (ertugliflozin), Steglujan (ertugliflozin and
sitagliptin) and Segluromet (ertugliflozin and metformin hydrochloride)
-- In March 2018, the EC approved the oral sodium-glucose
cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor Steglatro (ertugliflozin) and the
two fixed-dose combinations Steglujan (ertugliflozin and sitagliptin)
and Segluromet (ertugliflozin and metformin hydrochloride) for use in
adults aged 18 years and older with type 2 diabetes mellitus as an
adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control. These
products will be exclusively promoted by Merck, known as MSD outside
the U.S. and Canada, in the EU.
-
Sutent (sunitinib malate) -- In February 2018, Pfizer announced
that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended against expanding use
of Sutent to include the adjuvant treatment of adult patients at a
high risk of recurrent RCC following nephrectomy. The CHMPs
recommendation is not binding but will now be taken into consideration
by the EC. There is currently no approved adjuvant treatment option
available for patients with non-metastatic RCC at high risk for
recurrence in the EU.
-
Trumenba (Meningococcal Serogroup B Bivalent Recombinant
Lipoprotein vaccine) -- In April 2018, Pfizer announced that
Trumenba received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for
active immunization to prevent invasive disease caused by Neisseria
meningitidis group B (MenB) in children ages 1 through 9 years.
This is the first Breakthrough Therapy designation for a MenB vaccine
to help protect children as young as 1 year of age. Trumenba
previously received Breakthrough Therapy designation in 2014 for the
prevention of MenB in adolescents and young adults ages 10 through 25
years, and later the same year received FDA approval as the first MenB
vaccine approved in the U.S.
-
Vyndaqel (tafamidis) -- In March 2018, Pfizer announced that
the Tafamidis Phase 3 Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-ACT) study
evaluating tafamidis for the treatment of transthyretin cardiomyopathy
(TTR-CM) met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically
significant reduction in the combination of all-cause mortality and
frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations compared to
placebo at 30 months. The preliminary safety data showed that
tafamidis was generally well tolerated in this population and no new
safety signals were identified. Vyndaqel is approved in 40 countries
for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid polyneuropathy (TTR-FAP) in
adult patients with early-stage symptomatic polyneuropathy to delay
peripheral neurologic impairment. Tafamidis is an investigational
treatment for TTR-CM and is not approved for this indication.
-
Xeljanz (tofacitinib)
-
In April 2018, the CHMP of the EMA adopted a positive opinion
recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorization
for Xeljanz to include Xeljanz in combination with methotrexate
for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adult patients
who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to
a prior disease-modifying antirheumatic drug therapy. The CHMPs
opinion will now be reviewed by the EC, which has the authority to
approve medicines for the EU.
-
In March 2018, Pfizer announced a positive outcome from an FDA
Gastrointestinal Drugs Advisory Committee (GIDAC) meeting. The
GIDAC met to discuss Pfizers supplemental New Drug Application
(sNDA) for Xeljanz, which is currently under review by the FDA,
for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely
active ulcerative colitis (UC). The role of the GIDAC is to
provide recommendations to the FDA; however, the recommendations
are not binding. The FDAs decision on whether or not to approve
Xeljanz for UC is expected by the Prescription Drug User Fee Act
(PDUFA) date in June 2018.
-
Xtandi (enzalutamide)
-
In March 2018, Pfizer and Astellas Pharma Inc. (Astellas)
announced that a sNDA for Xtandi was accepted for filing and
granted Priority Review designation by the FDA. If approved, the
sNDA would expand the indication of Xtandi to include men with
non-metastatic (M0) Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC),
based on data from the Phase 3 PROSPER trial. Xtandi is currently
indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic CRPC. The
PDUFA goal date assigned by the FDA is in July 2018. In addition,
the EMA validated the Type II Variation for Xtandi seeking to
expand the current indication to the same patient population.
-
In February 2018, Pfizer and Astellas announced results from the
Phase 3 PROSPER trial in patients with M0 CRPC. The results show
that the use of Xtandi plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT)
significantly reduced the risk of developing metastases or death
by 71% compared to ADT alone. The median for the primary endpoint,
metastasis-free survival, was 36.6 months for men who received
Xtandi compared to 14.7 months with ADT alone. Full results were
presented at the 2018 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium in San
Francisco.
Pipeline Developments
A comprehensive update of Pfizers development pipeline was published
today and is now available at www.pfizer.com/science/drug-product-pipeline.
It includes an overview of Pfizers research and a list of compounds in
development with targeted indication and phase of development, as well
as mechanism of action for some candidates in Phase 1 and all candidates
from Phase 2 through registration.
-
Dacomitinib (PF-00299804) -- In April 2018, Pfizer announced
that the FDA accepted and granted Priority Review for the companys
New Drug Application (NDA) for dacomitinib, a pan-human epidermal
growth factor receptor (EGFR) TKI, for the first-line treatment of
patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with
EGFR-activating mutations. The PDUFA goal date assigned by the FDA is
in September 2018. The EMA has also accepted the Marketing
Authorization Application for dacomitinib for the same indication.
-
Lorlatinib (PF-06463922) -- In February 2018, Pfizer announced
that the FDA accepted and granted Priority Review for the companys
NDA for lorlatinib, an investigational, anaplastic lymphoma kinase
(ALK) TKI for the treatment of patients with ALK-positive metastatic
NSCLC, in patients previously treated with one or more ALK TKIs. The
PDUFA goal date assigned by the FDA is in August 2018. The EMA and the
Japan Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency have also accepted
marketing applications for the use of lorlatinib.
-
PF-04965842 -- In February 2018, Pfizer announced that its
once-daily oral Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor PF-04965842 received
Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for the treatment of
patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The Phase 3
program for PF-04965842 initiated in December 2017 and is the first
trial in the JAK1 Atopic Dermatitis Efficacy and Safety (JADE) global
development program.
-
PF-05280014 (proposed biosimilar trastuzumab) -- In April 2018,
Pfizer announced that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL)
from the FDA in response to the Biologics License Application for the
companys proposed trastuzumab biosimilar. In the CRL, the FDA
highlighted the need for additional technical information. The
additional requested information does not relate to safety or clinical
data submitted in the application. Pfizer is working closely with the
FDA to address the contents of the letter and remains committed to
bringing this important medicine to patients in the U.S.
-
PF-06939926 -- In April 2018, Pfizer announced that a Phase 1b
clinical trial for its mini-dystrophin gene therapy candidate,
PF-06939926, in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) was
initiated. The first boy received an infusion of the mini-dystrophin
gene on March 22nd, administered under the supervision of
principal investigator, Edward Smith, MD, Associate Professor of
Pediatrics and Neurology at Duke University Medical Center. Screening
and enrollment of patients is expected to continue at up to four
clinical research sites in the U.S. Early data from this trial are
expected in the first half of 2019, once the first patient has been
evaluated for one full year post-treatment. The multi-center,
open-label, non-randomized, ascending dose study of a single
intravenous infusion of PF-06939926 will enroll approximately 12
ambulatory boys aged 5 to 12 years with DMD. In addition to evaluating
safety and tolerability, the study will evaluate measurements of
dystrophin expression and distribution, as well as assessments of
muscle strength, quality and function. As part of the screening
process, potential candidates for treatment will be tested to confirm
a negative result for antibodies against the adeno-associated virus
serotype 9 (AAV9) capsid and for a T-cell (immune) response to
dystrophin.
Corporate Developments
-
In April 2018, Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Allogene)
announced that the two companies entered into an asset contribution
agreement for Pfizers portfolio of assets related to allogeneic
chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapy, an investigational
immune cell therapy approach to treating cancer. Allogene is
co-founded and led by former executives of Kite Pharma. Pfizer views
this agreement as an attractive opportunity to support the continued
development of allogeneic CAR T therapy in a highly focused and
skilled manner. Pfizer will continue to participate financially in the
development of the CAR T portfolio through a 25% ownership stake in
Allogene. Separately, Pfizer maintains its approximate 8% ownership
stake in Cellectis through an equity agreement entered into in 2014 by
which Pfizer obtained exclusive rights to pursue the development and
commercialization of certain Cellectis CAR T therapies. These CAR T
therapy development programs obtained from Cellectis comprise the
assets contributed to Allogene.
-
On March 12, 2018, Pfizer entered into an accelerated share repurchase
agreement with Citibank N.A. (Citibank) to repurchase $4.0 billion of
Pfizers common stock. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, on
March 14, 2018, Pfizer paid $4.0 billion to Citibank and received an
initial delivery of approximately 87 million shares of Pfizer common
stock from Citibank. At settlement of the agreement, which is expected
to occur during or prior to the third quarter of 2018, Citibank may be
required to deliver additional shares of common stock to Pfizer, or,
under certain circumstances, Pfizer may be required to deliver shares
of its common stock or may elect to make a cash payment to Citibank,
with the number of shares to be delivered or the amount of such
payment based on the volume-weighted average price of Pfizers common
stock during the term of the transaction.
Please find Pfizers press release and associated financial tables,
including reconciliations of certain GAAP reported to non-GAAP adjusted
information, at the following hyperlink:
https://s21.q4cdn.com/317678438/files/doc_financials/Quarterly/2018/q1/Q1-2018-PFE-Earnings-Release.pdf
(Note: If clicking on the above link does not open up a new web page,
you may need to cut and paste the above URL into your browser's address
bar.)
For additional details, see the associated financial schedules and
product revenue tables attached to the press release located at the
hyperlink referred to above and the attached disclosure notice.
|
(1)
|
|
Revenues is defined as revenues in accordance with U.S. generally
accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Reported net income is
defined as net income attributable to Pfizer Inc. in accordance with
U.S. GAAP. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) is defined as
reported diluted EPS attributable to Pfizer Inc. common shareholders
in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Adjusted income and its components and Adjusted diluted EPS are
defined as reported U.S. GAAP net income(1) and its
components and reported diluted EPS(1) excluding
purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs,
discontinued operations and certain significant items (some of
which may recur, such as restructuring or legal charges, but which
management does not believe are reflective of ongoing core
operations). Adjusted cost of sales, Adjusted selling,
informational and administrative (SI&A) expenses, Adjusted
research and development (R&D) expenses and Adjusted other
(income)/deductions are income statement line items prepared on
the same basis as, and therefore components of, the overall
Adjusted income measure. As described in the Financial
ReviewNon-GAAP Financial Measure (Adjusted Income) section
of Pfizers 2017 Financial Report, which was filed as Exhibit 13
to Pfizers Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2017, management uses Adjusted income, among other
factors, to set performance goals and to measure the performance
of the overall company. Because Adjusted income is an important
internal measurement for Pfizer, management believes that
investors understanding of our performance is enhanced by
disclosing this performance measure. Pfizer reports Adjusted
income, certain components of Adjusted income, and Adjusted
diluted EPS in order to portray the results of the companys major
operationsthe discovery, development, manufacture, marketing and
sale of prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare
(OTC) productsprior to considering certain income statement
elements. See the accompanying reconciliations of certain GAAP
Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted information for the first quarter of
2018 and 2017. The Adjusted income and its components and Adjusted
diluted EPS measures are not, and should not be viewed as,
substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and
diluted EPS.
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Pfizers fiscal year-end for international subsidiaries is
November 30 while Pfizers fiscal year-end for U.S. subsidiaries
is December 31. Therefore, Pfizers first quarter for U.S.
subsidiaries reflect the three months ending on April 1, 2018 and
April 2, 2017 while Pfizers first quarter for subsidiaries
operating outside the U.S. reflect the three months ending on
February 25, 2018 and February 26, 2017.
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
References to operational variances in this press release pertain
to period-over-period growth rates that exclude the impact of
foreign exchange. The operational variances are determined by
multiplying or dividing, as appropriate, the current period U.S.
dollar results by the current period average foreign exchange
rates and then multiplying or dividing, as appropriate, those
amounts by the prior-year period average foreign exchange rates.
Although exchange rate changes are part of Pfizers business, they
are not within Pfizers control. Exchange rate changes, however,
can mask positive or negative trends in the business; therefore,
Pfizer believes presenting operational variances provides useful
information in evaluating the results of its business.
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
The 2018 financial guidance reflects the following:
-
Pfizer does not provide guidance for GAAP Reported financial measures
(other than revenues) or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP
financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP Reported
financial measures on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to
predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of pending
litigation, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and
potential future asset impairments without unreasonable effort. These
items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a
material impact on GAAP Reported results for the guidance period.
-
Does not assume the completion of any business development
transactions not completed as of April 1, 2018, including any one-time
upfront payments associated with such transactions.
-
Guidance for Adjusted other (income)/deductions(2) does not
attempt to forecast unrealized net gains or losses on equity
securities. Pfizer is unable to predict with reasonable certainty
unrealized gains or losses on equity securities in a given period. Net
unrealized gains and losses on equity securities are now recorded in
Adjusted other (income)/deductions(2) during each quarter,
reflecting the adoption of a new accounting standard in the first
quarter of 2018. Prior to the adoption of the new standard, net
unrealized gains and losses on virtually all readily tradeable equity
securities were reported in Accumulated other comprehensive income.
-
Exchange rates assumed are a blend of the actual exchange rates in
effect through first-quarter 2018 and mid-April 2018 exchange rates
for the remainder of the year.
-
Reflects an anticipated negative revenue impact of $2.0 billion due to
recent and expected generic and biosimilar competition for certain
products that have recently lost or are anticipated to soon lose
patent protection. Assumes no generic competition for Lyrica in the
U.S. until June 2019, which is contingent upon a six-month patent-term
extension granted by the FDA for pediatric exclusivity, which the
company is currently pursuing.
-
Reflects a full year contribution from Consumer Healthcare. Pfizer
continues to expect that any decision regarding strategic alternatives
for Consumer Healthcare will be made during 2018.
-
Reflects the anticipated favorable impact of $1.3 billion on revenues
and $0.09 on Adjusted diluted EPS(2) as a result of
favorable changes in foreign exchange rates relative to the U.S.
dollar compared to foreign exchange rates from 2017.
-
Guidance for Adjusted diluted EPS(2) assumes diluted
weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 6.0 billion
shares, which reflects share repurchases totaling approximately $6.1
billion in 2018. Dilution related to share-based employee compensation
programs is expected to offset by approximately half the reduction in
shares associated with these share repurchases.
|
(6)
|
|
Given the significant changes resulting from and complexities
associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), the estimated
financial impacts associated with the TCJA that were recorded in
fourth-quarter 2017 are provisional and subject to further analysis,
interpretation and clarification of the TCJA, which could result in
changes to these estimates during 2018.
|
|
(7)
|
|
Pfizer and Avillion entered into an exclusive collaborative
development agreement in 2014 to conduct the BFORE trial, which
supported the approval of the indication extension for Bosulif for
the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed chronic phase Ph+ CML.
Under the terms of the agreement, Avillion operationalized and
funded the trial to generate the clinical data used to support this
application and other potential regulatory filings for marketing
authorization for Bosulif as first-line treatment for patients with
chronic phase Ph+ CML. Pfizer retains all rights to commercialize
Bosulif globally.
|
DISCLOSURE NOTICE: Except where otherwise noted, the information
contained in this earnings release and the related attachments is as of
May 1, 2018. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements contained in this earnings release and the related
attachments as a result of new information or future events or
developments.
This earnings release and the related attachments contain
forward-looking statements about our anticipated future operating and
financial performance, business plans and prospects, in-line products
and product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions,
data read-outs, approvals, performance, timing of exclusivity and
potential benefits of Pfizers products and product candidates,
strategic reviews, capital allocation, business-development plans, the
benefits expected from our acquisitions and other business development
activities, manufacturing and product supply and plans relating to share
repurchases and dividends, among other things, that involve substantial
risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact
that they use future dates or use words such as "will, "may, "could,
"likely, "ongoing, "anticipate, "estimate, "expect, "project,
"intend, "plan, "believe, "assume, "target, "forecast, "guidance,
"goal, "objective, "aim and other words and terms of similar meaning.
Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from past results and future plans and projected future results are the
following:
-
the outcome of research and development activities, including, without
limitation, the ability to meet anticipated pre-clinical and clinical
trial commencement and completion dates, regulatory submission and
approval dates, and launch dates for product candidates, as well as
the possibility of unfavorable pre-clinical and clinical trial
results, including unfavorable new clinical data and additional
analyses of existing clinical data;
-
decisions by regulatory authorities regarding whether and when to
approve our drug applications, which will depend on the assessment by
such regulatory authorities of the benefit-risk profile suggested by
the totality of the efficacy and safety information submitted;
decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling, ingredients
and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial
potential of our products; and uncertainties regarding our ability to
address the comments received by us from regulatory authorities such
as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European
Medicines Agency with respect to certain of our drug applications to
the satisfaction of those authorities;
-
the speed with which regulatory authorizations, pricing approvals and
product launches may be achieved;
-
the outcome of post-approval clinical trials, which could result in
the loss of marketing approval for a product or changes in the
labeling for, and/or increased or new concerns about the safety or
efficacy of, a product that could affect its availability or
commercial potential;
-
risks associated with preliminary, early stage or interim data,
including the risk that final results of studies for which
preliminary, early stage or interim data have been provided and/or
additional clinical trials may be different from (including less
favorable than) the preliminary, early stage or interim data results
and may not support further clinical development of the applicable
product candidate or indication;
-
the success of external business-development activities, including the
ability to satisfy the conditions to closing of announced transactions
in the anticipated time frame or at all or to realize the anticipated
benefits of such transactions;
-
competitive developments, including the impact on our competitive
position of new product entrants, in-line branded products, generic
products, private label products, biosimilars and product candidates
that treat diseases and conditions similar to those treated by our
in-line drugs and drug candidates;
-
the implementation by the FDA and regulatory authorities in certain
other countries of an abbreviated legal pathway to approve biosimilar
products, which could subject our biologic products to competition
from biosimilar products, with attendant competitive pressures, after
the expiration of any applicable exclusivity period and patent rights;
-
risks related to our ability to develop and launch biosimilars,
including risks associated with "at risk launches, defined as the
marketing of a product by Pfizer before the final resolution of
litigation (including any appeals) brought by a third party alleging
that such marketing would infringe one or more patents owned or
controlled by the third party;
-
the ability to meet competition from generic, branded and biosimilar
products after the loss or expiration of patent protection for our
products or competitor products;
-
the ability to successfully market both new and existing products
domestically and internationally;
-
difficulties or delays in manufacturing, including delays caused by
natural events, such as hurricanes; supply shortages at our
facilities; and legal or regulatory actions, such as warning letters,
suspension of manufacturing, seizure of product, debarment,
injunctions or voluntary recall of a product;
-
trade buying patterns;
-
the impact of existing and future legislation and regulatory
provisions on product exclusivity;
-
trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment, and our
ability to obtain or maintain timely or adequate pricing or formulary
placement for our products;
-
the impact of any significant spending reductions or cost controls
affecting Medicare, Medicaid or other publicly funded or subsidized
health programs or changes in the tax treatment of employer-sponsored
health insurance that may be implemented;
-
the impact of any U.S. healthcare reform or legislation, including any
replacement, repeal, modification or invalidation of some or all of
the provisions of the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act,
as amended by the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act;
-
U.S. federal or state legislation or regulatory action and/or policy
efforts affecting, among other things, pharmaceutical product pricing,
reimbursement or access, including under Medicaid, Medicare and other
publicly funded or subsidized health programs; patient out-of-pocket
costs for medicines, manufacturer prices and/or price increases that
could result in new mandatory rebates and discounts or other pricing
restrictions; the importation of prescription drugs from outside the
U.S. at prices that are regulated by governments of various foreign
countries; restrictions on direct-to-consumer advertising; limitations
on interactions with healthcare professionals; or the use of
comparative effectiveness methodologies that could be implemented in a
manner that focuses primarily on the cost differences and minimizes
the therapeutic differences among pharmaceutical products and
restricts access to innovative medicines; as well as pricing pressures
for our products as a result of highly competitive insurance markets;
-
legislation or regulatory action in markets outside the U.S. affecting
pharmaceutical product pricing, reimbursement or access, including, in
particular, continued government-mandated reductions in prices and
access restrictions for certain biopharmaceutical products to control
costs in those markets;
-
the exposure of our operations outside the U.S. to possible capital
and exchange controls, expropriation and other restrictive government
actions, changes in intellectual property legal protections and
remedies, as well as political unrest, unstable governments and legal
systems and inter-governmental disputes;
-
contingencies related to actual or alleged environmental contamination;
-
claims and concerns that may arise regarding the safety or efficacy of
in-line products and product candidates;
-
any significant breakdown, infiltration or interruption of our
information technology systems and infrastructure;
-
legal defense costs, insurance expenses and settlement costs;
-
the risk of an adverse decision or settlement and the adequacy of
reserves related to legal proceedings, including patent litigation,
product liability and other product-related litigation, including
personal injury, consumer, off-label promotion, securities, antitrust
and breach of contract claims, commercial, environmental, government
investigations, employment and other legal proceedings, including
various means for resolving asbestos litigation, as well as tax issues;
-
the risk that our currently pending or future patent applications may
not result in issued patents, or be granted on a timely basis, or any
patent-term extensions that we seek may not be granted on a timely
basis, if at all;
-
our ability to protect our patents and other intellectual property,
both domestically and internationally;
-
interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations,
including the impact of possible currency devaluations in countries
experiencing high inflation rates;
-
governmental laws and regulations affecting domestic and foreign
operations, including, without limitation, tax obligations and changes
affecting the tax treatment by the U.S. of income earned outside the
U.S. that may result from pending and possible future proposals,
including further clarifications and/or interpretations of the
recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act;
-
any significant issues involving our largest wholesale distributors,
which account for a substantial portion of our revenues;
-
the possible impact of the increased presence of counterfeit medicines
in the pharmaceutical supply chain on our revenues and on patient
confidence in the integrity of our medicines;
-
the end result of any negotiations between the U.K. government and the
EU regarding the terms of the U.K.s exit from the EU, which could
have implications on our research, commercial and general business
operations in the U.K. and the EU, including the approval and supply
of our products;
-
any significant issues that may arise related to the outsourcing of
certain operational and staff functions to third parties, including
with regard to quality, timeliness and compliance with applicable
legal requirements and industry standards;
-
any significant issues that may arise related to our joint ventures
and other third-party business arrangements;
-
changes in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles;
-
further clarifications and/or changes in interpretations of existing
laws and regulations, or changes in laws and regulations, in the U.S.
and other countries;
-
uncertainties related to general economic, political, business,
industry, regulatory and market conditions including, without
limitation, uncertainties related to the impact on Pfizer, our
customers, suppliers and lenders and counterparties to our
foreign-exchange and interest-rate agreements of challenging global
economic conditions and recent and possible future changes in global
financial markets; the related risk that our allowance for doubtful
accounts may not be adequate; and the risks related to volatility of
our income due to changes in the market value of equity investments;
-
any changes in business, political and economic conditions due to
actual or threatened terrorist activity in the U.S. and other parts of
the world, and related U.S. military action overseas;
-
growth in costs and expenses;
-
changes in our product, segment and geographic mix;
-
the impact of purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related
costs, discontinued operations and certain significant items;
-
the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, internal
reorganizations, product recalls, withdrawals and other unusual items,
including our ability to realize the projected benefits of our
cost-reduction and productivity initiatives and of the internal
separation of our commercial operations into our current operating
structure;
-
the risk of an impairment charge related to our intangible assets,
goodwill or equity-method investments;
-
risks related to internal control over financial reporting;
-
risks and uncertainties related to our acquisitions of Hospira, Inc.
(Hospira), Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Anacor), Medivation, Inc.
(Medivation) and AstraZenecas small molecule anti-infectives
business, including, among other things, the ability to realize the
anticipated benefits of those acquisitions, including the possibility
that expected cost savings related to the acquisition of Hospira and
accretion related to the acquisitions of Hospira, Anacor and
Medivation will not be realized or will not be realized within the
expected time frame; the risk that the businesses will not be
integrated successfully; disruption from the transactions making it
more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships;
risks related to our ability to grow revenues for Xtandi and expand
Xtandi into the non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
setting; significant transaction costs; and unknown liabilities; and
-
risks and uncertainties related to our evaluation of strategic
alternatives for our Consumer Healthcare business, including, among
other things, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any
strategic alternatives we may pursue for our Consumer Healthcare
business, the potential for disruption to our business and diversion
of managements attention from other aspects of our business, the
possibility that such strategic alternatives will not be completed on
terms that are advantageous to Pfizer, the possibility that we may be
unable to realize a higher value for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare
through strategic alternatives and unknown liabilities.
We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized.
Achievement of anticipated results is subject to substantial risks,
uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions. Should known or unknown risks
or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove
inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from past results and
those anticipated, estimated or projected. Investors should bear this in
mind as they consider forward-looking statements, and are cautioned not
to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A further list and
description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in
our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31,
2017 and in our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, in each case including
in the sections thereof captioned "Forward-Looking Information and
Factors That May Affect Future Results and "Item 1A. Risk Factors, and
in our subsequent reports on Form 8-K.
The operating segment information provided in this earnings release and
the related attachments does not purport to represent the revenues,
costs and income from continuing operations before provision for taxes
on income that each of our operating segments would have recorded had
each segment operated as a standalone company during the periods
presented.
This earnings release may include discussion of certain clinical studies
relating to various in-line products and/or product candidates. These
studies typically are part of a larger body of clinical data relating to
such products or product candidates, and the discussion herein should be
considered in the context of the larger body of data. In addition,
clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations, and, even
when we view data as sufficient to support the safety and/or
effectiveness of a product candidate or a new indication for an in-line
product, regulatory authorities may not share our views and may require
additional data or may deny approval altogether.
