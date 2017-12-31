PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported financial results for second-quarter
2018 and raised 2018 financial guidance for Adjusted diluted EPS(2).
Results for the second quarter and first six months of 2018 and 2017(3)
are summarized below.
On February 3, 2017, Pfizer completed the sale of its global infusion
therapy net assets, Hospira Infusion Systems (HIS). Therefore, financial
results for the first six months of 2018 do not reflect any contribution
from legacy HIS operations, while the first six months of 2017 reflect
approximately one month of legacy HIS domestic operations and
approximately two months of legacy HIS international operations(3).
Some amounts in this press release may not add due to rounding. All
percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts. References to
operational variances pertain to period-over-period growth rates that
exclude the impact of foreign exchange(4).
2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE(5)
Pfizers updated 2018 financial guidance is presented below.
-
Revenue guidance was updated solely to reflect recent unfavorable
changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to the U.S. dollar from
mid-April 2018 to mid-July 2018, primarily the weakening of the euro,
Chinese yuan and Japanese yen.
-
Guidance for Adjusted R&D expenses(2) was updated
primarily to reflect higher anticipated spend in the second half of
2018 than previously projected, largely related to our late-stage
development programs.
-
Guidance for Adjusted other (income)/deductions(2) was
updated primarily to reflect unrealized net gains on equity
securities, one-time milestone payments from certain collaborations
and out-licensing arrangements and a gain on the sale of certain
compound/product rights in the first-half of 2018.
-
Guidance for the effective tax rate on Adjusted income(2),(6)
was updated primarily to reflect Pfizers evolving understanding of
the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA)(6) on its
business. Although these estimates continue to be subject to further
analysis, interpretation and clarification of the TCJA, Pfizers
current expectation is that this tax rate guidance will be sustainable
beyond 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
$53.0 to $55.0 billion
|
|
|
(previously $53.5 to $55.5 billion)
|
Adjusted Cost of Sales(2) as a Percentage of Revenues
|
|
|
20.5% to 21.5%
|
Adjusted SI&A Expenses(2)
|
|
|
$14.0 to $15.0 billion
|
Adjusted R&D Expenses(2)
|
|
|
$7.7 to $8.1 billion
|
|
|
(previously $7.4 to $7.9 billion)
|
Adjusted Other (Income)/Deductions(2)
|
|
|
Approximately $1.0 billion of income
|
|
|
(previously approximately $400 million of income)
|
Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income(2),(6)
|
|
|
Approximately 16.0%
|
|
|
(previously approximately 17.0%)
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS(2)
|
|
|
$2.95 to $3.05
|
|
|
(previously $2.90 to $3.00)
|
|
|
|
Financial guidance for Adjusted diluted EPS(2) reflects share
repurchases totaling approximately $6.1 billion already completed in
2018. Dilution related to share-based employee compensation programs is
expected to offset by approximately half the reduction in shares
associated with these share repurchases.
CAPITAL ALLOCATION
-
During the first six months of 2018, Pfizer returned $10.1 billion
directly to shareholders, through a combination of:
-
$4.0 billion of dividends, composed of $0.34 per share of common
stock in each of the first and second quarters of 2018; and
-
$6.1 billion of share repurchases, composed of $2.1 billion of
open-market share repurchases in first-quarter 2018 and a $4.0
billion accelerated share repurchase agreement executed in March
2018.
-
As of July 31, 2018, Pfizers remaining share repurchase authorization
was $10.3 billion.
EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY
Ian Read, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We reported
solid second-quarter 2018 financial results, with total company revenues
up 2% operationally, driven by the continued growth of key brands such
as Eliquis, Ibrance and Xeljanz, as well as biosimilars and emerging
markets. The performance of these growth drivers was partially offset by
product losses of exclusivity, a decline in legacy Established Products
in developed markets and ongoing legacy Hospira supply shortages.
"Regarding our investment in innovation, we continue to advance our
pipeline, which we believe currently has the largest and most promising
array of late-stage prospects it has had in decades. We are looking
ahead to several potential near-term opportunities in core therapeutic
areas, and continue to see the potential for approximately 25-30
approvals through 2022, of which up to 15 have the potential to be
blockbusters. We continue to believe our pipeline positions us to
deliver life-changing medicines to patients while enhancing shareholder
value.
"In addition, we recently announced a new organizational structure. The
new structure is a natural evolution of our business as we transition to
a period post-2020 where we expect a higher and more sustained revenue
growth profile driven by this new structure, the ongoing success of our
in-market products, our advancing pipeline and a dramatic reduction in
loss of exclusivity impacts, Mr. Read concluded.
Frank DAmelio, Executive Vice President, Business Operations and Chief
Financial Officer, stated, "I am pleased with our results over the
first-half of 2018, which keep us on track to deliver a solid financial
performance this year. We are raising our 2018 guidance range for
Adjusted diluted EPS(2), which at the midpoint implies 13%
growth compared to last year. Additionally, in the first half of 2018,
we returned $10.1 billion directly to shareholders through dividends and
share repurchases, demonstrating our continued commitment to returning
capital to our shareholders.
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Second-Quarter 2018 vs.
Second-Quarter 2017)
Second-quarter 2018 revenues totaled $13.5 billion, an increase of $570
million, or 4%, compared to the prior-year quarter, reflecting the
favorable impact of foreign exchange of $377 million, or 3%, and
operational growth of $194 million, or 2%.
Innovative Health (IH) Highlights
-
IH revenues increased 5% operationally in second-quarter 2018,
primarily driven by continued growth from key brands including
Eliquis, Ibrance and Xeljanz globally, Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13
primarily in emerging markets and the U.S., as well as Xtandi in the
U.S. Operational revenue growth for Eliquis, Ibrance, Xeljanz and
Xtandi was 42%, 19%, 37% and 21%, respectively.
-
Second-quarter 2018 IH operational revenue growth was negatively
impacted primarily by the loss of exclusivity of Viagra in the U.S. in
December 2017 and the resulting shift in the reporting of Viagra
revenues in the U.S. and Canada to the Essential Health business at
the beginning of 2018(3). IH operational revenue growth was
also negatively impacted by lower revenues for Enbrel in most
developed Europe markets due to continued biosimilar competition.
-
Global Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13 revenues increased 7% operationally in
second-quarter 2018.
-
Prevenar 13 revenues in international markets increased 8%
operationally, primarily due to the overall favorable impact of
timing associated with government purchases for the pediatric
indication in certain emerging markets compared with the
prior-year quarter, as well as the launch of the pediatric
indication in China in the second quarter of 2017.
-
In the U.S., Prevnar 13 revenues increased 6%, primarily due to
higher government purchases in second-quarter 2018 compared to
second-quarter 2017 for the pediatric indication, partially offset
by the continued decline in revenues for the adult indication due
to a smaller remaining "catch up opportunity compared to the
prior-year quarter.
Essential Health (EH) Highlights
-
Second-quarter 2018 EH revenues declined 4% operationally, negatively
impacted primarily by:
-
a 12% operational decline in the Legacy Established Products
portfolio in developed markets;
-
a 17% operational decline in the Sterile Injectable
Pharmaceuticals portfolio in developed markets, primarily due to
continued legacy Hospira product shortages in the U.S.; and
-
an 11% operational decline in the Peri-LOE Products portfolio in
developed markets, primarily due to expected declines in Lyrica in
developed Europe, partially offset by the addition of Viagra
revenues from the U.S. and Canada that were previously recorded in
the IH business,
partially offset by:
-
10% operational growth in emerging markets, reflecting growth
across all portfolios; and
-
44% operational growth from Biosimilars, primarily from Inflectra
in certain channels in the U.S. as well as in developed Europe.
GAAP Reported(1) Income Statement Highlights
|
SELECTED TOTAL COMPANY REPORTED COSTS AND EXPENSES(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
(Favorable)/Unfavorable
|
|
|
|
Second-Quarter
|
|
|
Six Months
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Oper.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Oper.
|
Cost of Sales(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,916
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,660
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
$
|
5,479
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,128
|
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
Percent of Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
21.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
20.6
|
%
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
20.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
20.0
|
%
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
SI&A Expenses(1)
|
|
|
|
|
3,542
|
|
|
|
|
3,430
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
6,954
|
|
|
|
|
6,745
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
R&D Expenses(1)
|
|
|
|
|
1,797
|
|
|
|
|
1,787
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,540
|
|
|
|
|
3,502
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,255
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,877
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
$
|
15,973
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,375
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (Income)/Deductionsnet(1)
|
|
|
|
|
($551
|
)
|
|
|
|
($ 75
|
)
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
($728
|
)
|
|
|
|
($ 14
|
)
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
Effective Tax Rate on Reported Income(1),(6)
|
|
|
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
19.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
20.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Indicates calculation not meaningful or result is equal to or
greater than 100%.
Pfizer recorded higher other incomenet(1) in
second-quarter
2018 compared with the prior-year quarter, primarily due to:
-
unrealized net gains on equity securities, primarily from gains on
shares of ICU Medical, Inc. stock held by Pfizer that was received as
part of the consideration for the sale of HIS net assets (the
recording of these unrealized net gains on equity securities reflects
the adoption of a new accounting standard in first-quarter 2018; prior
to the adoption of the new standard, net unrealized gains and losses
on virtually all equity securities with readily determinable fair
values were reported in Accumulated other comprehensive income);
-
higher income from collaborations, out-licensing arrangements and sale
of compound/product rights; and
-
lower charges for certain legal matters, primarily reflecting the
reversal of a legal accrual in second-quarter 2018 where a loss was no
longer deemed probable.
Pfizers effective tax rate on Reported income(1) for
second-quarter 2018 was favorably impacted by the December 2017
enactment of the TCJA(6).
Adjusted(2) Income Statement Highlights
|
SELECTED TOTAL COMPANY ADJUSTED COSTS AND EXPENSES(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
(Favorable)/Unfavorable
|
|
|
|
Second-Quarter
|
|
|
Six Months
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Oper.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Oper.
|
Adjusted Cost of Sales(2)
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,876
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,592
|
|
|
|
11%
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
$
|
5,413
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,024
|
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
Percent of Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
21.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
20.1
|
%
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
20.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
19.6
|
%
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
Adjusted SI&A Expenses(2)
|
|
|
|
|
3,507
|
|
|
|
|
3,390
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
6,793
|
|
|
|
|
6,685
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
(1%)
|
Adjusted R&D Expenses(2)
|
|
|
|
|
1,789
|
|
|
|
|
1,777
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,528
|
|
|
|
|
3,490
|
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,173
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,759
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
$
|
15,733
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,199
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Other (Income)/Deductionsnet(2)
|
|
|
|
|
($519
|
)
|
|
|
|
($179
|
)
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
($841
|
)
|
|
|
|
($279
|
)
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
*
|
Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income(2),(6)
|
|
|
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
22.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
22.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Indicates calculation not meaningful or result is equal to or
greater than 100%.
Pfizers effective tax rate on Adjusted income(2) for
second-quarter 2018 was favorably impacted by the aforementioned
December 2017 enactment of the TCJA(6).
Second-quarter 2018 diluted weighted-average shares outstanding used to
calculate Reported(1) and Adjusted(2) diluted EPS
declined by 85 million shares compared to the prior-year quarter
primarily due to Pfizers ongoing share repurchase program, reflecting
the impact of share repurchases during first-quarter 2018, partially
offset by dilution related to share-based employee compensation programs.
A full reconciliation of Reported(1) to Adjusted(2)
financial measures and associated footnotes can be found starting on
page 21 of the press release located at the hyperlink below.
RECENT NOTABLE DEVELOPMENTS (Since May 1, 2018)
Product Developments
-
Bavencio (avelumab) and talazoparib -- In July 2018, the first
patient was enrolled in the Phase 3 JAVELIN Ovarian PARP trial
evaluating avelumab in combination with talazoparib in patients with
previously untreated advanced ovarian cancer. JAVELIN Ovarian PARP is
an open-label, international, multi-center, randomized study designed
to evaluate the efficacy and safety of avelumab in combination with
chemotherapy followed by maintenance therapy of avelumab in
combination with talazoparib in treatment naïve patients with locally
advanced or metastatic ovarian cancer (Stage III or Stage IV). This
trial further explores the potential of novel combinations with
avelumab, which is being developed as part of the alliance between
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer.
-
Ibrance (palbociclib) -- In June 2018, Pfizer announced the
receipt of overall survival (OS) results from the Phase 3 PALOMA-3
trial, which evaluated Ibrance in combination with fulvestrant
compared to placebo plus fulvestrant in women with hormone
receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor
2-negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer whose disease has
progressed after prior endocrine therapy. The results demonstrated a
positive trend in the hazard ratio favoring the Ibrance combination,
although this trend did not reach statistical significance. OS is a
secondary endpoint of the PALOMA-3 trial and, as such, the trial
design was not optimized to detect a statistically significant
difference in OS. Pfizer expects to present the detailed OS data at an
upcoming medical meeting.
-
Lyrica (pregabalin) -- In May 2018, Pfizer announced positive
top-line results of a Phase 3 study examining the use of Lyrica Oral
Solution CV as adjunctive therapy for partial onset seizures in
pediatric epilepsy patients one month to less than four years of age.
Results showed that adjunctive treatment with Lyrica 14 mg/kg/day
resulted in a statistically significant reduction in seizure frequency
versus placebo, the primary efficacy endpoint. Treatment with Lyrica
at the lower dose (7 mg/kg/day) did not result in a statistically
significant reduction in seizure frequency versus placebo. The study
was a post-marketing requirement by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA). Lyrica is not approved as adjunctive therapy for
partial onset seizures in pediatric epilepsy patients one month to
less than four years of age. Complete study results are expected to be
submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal and to
the FDA for pediatric exclusivity determination.
-
Nivestym (filgrastim-aafi) -- In July 2018, Pfizer announced
that the FDA approved Nivestym, a biosimilar to Neupogen®(7)
(filgrastim), for all eligible indications of the reference product.
-
Prevnar 13 / Prevenar 13 (pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine
[diphtheria CRM197 Protein]) -- In May 2018, Pfizer announced
results from a study analyzing real-world effectiveness data that
found that Prevnar 13 reduced the risk of hospitalization from
vaccine-type pneumococcal community-acquired pneumonia by 73% (95% CI:
12.8-91.5%) in adults aged 65 and older. Importantly, Prevnar 13
worked under real-world conditions where people received pneumococcal
vaccination as advised by their health care providers, and many had
underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for pneumococcal
pneumonia. The results were published in Clinical Infectious
Diseases.
-
Retacrit (epoetin alfa-epbx) -- In May 2018, Pfizer announced
that the FDA approved Retacrit, a biosimilar to Epogen® and
Procrit® (epoetin alfa)(8), for all indications
of the reference product. Pfizer has entered into an agreement with
Vifor Pharma Inc. for the commercialization of Retacrit in certain
channels.
-
Vyndaqel (tafamidis) -- In May 2018, Pfizer announced that the
FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for tafamidis for the
treatment of patients with transthyretin cardiomyopathy (TTR-CM), a
rare, fatal, and underdiagnosed condition associated with progressive
heart failure. This decision is supported by topline results from the
Phase 3 TTR-CM study, ATTR-ACT, in which tafamidis demonstrated a
statistically significant reduction in the combination of all-cause
mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations.
Currently, there are no approved pharmacological treatments
specifically indicated for this disease, and the average life
expectancy for people with TTR-CM is 3 to 5 years from diagnosis. The
FDAs Breakthrough Therapy designation is intended to expedite the
development and review of a medicine if it is intended to treat a
serious or life-threatening disease and preliminary clinical evidence
indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over
existing therapies. Pfizer expects results of the Phase 3 ATTR-ACT
trial to be presented as a late-breaker at the European Society of
Cardiology Congress 2018 in Munich, Germany on August 27, 2018.
-
Xalkori (crizotinib) -- In May 2018, Pfizer announced that the
FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for Xalkori for the
treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer
(NSCLC) with MET exon 14 alterations with disease progression on or
after platinum-based chemotherapy. The FDA also granted Breakthrough
Therapy designation for Xalkori for the treatment of patients with
relapsed or refractory systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma that is
anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive.
-
Xeljanz (tofacitinib)
-
In June 2018, Pfizer announced that the European Commission (EC)
approved Xeljanz 5 mg twice daily (BID) in combination with
methotrexate for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in
adult patients who have had an inadequate response or who have
been intolerant to a prior disease-modifying antirheumatic drug
therapy.
-
In June 2018, Pfizer initiated a Phase 3, randomized,
double-blind, placebo-controlled, investigational study evaluating
the efficacy and safety of Xeljanz 5 mg BID compared to placebo in
adult patients with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS). The study
is being conducted in adult patients who have had an inadequate
response or who have been intolerant to a nonsteroidal
anti-inflammatory drug therapy. Xeljanz is not approved for the
treatment of AS in any market.
-
In May 2018, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use
(CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive
opinion, recommending marketing authorization for Xeljanz for the
treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active
ulcerative colitis (UC). The CHMPs opinion will now be reviewed
by the EC, which has the authority to approve medications for the
European Union (EU).
-
In May 2018, Pfizer announced that the FDA approved Xeljanz 10 mg
BID for at least eight weeks, followed by Xeljanz 5 mg BID or 10
mg BID, for the treatment of adult patients in the U.S. with
moderately to severely active UC.
-
Xtandi (enzalutamide) -- In July 2018, Pfizer and Astellas
Pharma Inc. (Astellas) announced that the FDA approved a supplemental
New Drug Application for Xtandi. The FDA action broadens the
indication for Xtandi to men with castration-resistant prostate cancer
(CRPC), now including men with non-metastatic CRPC. This approval
makes Xtandi the first and only oral medication FDA-approved for both
non-metastatic and metastatic CRPC.
Pipeline Developments
A comprehensive update of Pfizers development pipeline was published
today and is now available at www.pfizer.com/science/drug-product-pipeline.
It includes an overview of Pfizers research and a list of compounds in
development with targeted indication and phase of development, as well
as mechanism of action for some candidates in Phase 1 and all candidates
from Phase 2 through registration.
-
Dacomitinib (PF-00299804) -- In June 2018, Pfizer announced OS
data from the ARCHER 1050 trial evaluating dacomitinib as a first-line
treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with
EGFR-activating mutations compared to gefitinib. The trial showed a
median OS of 34.1 months for patients receiving dacomitinib (95% CI:
29.5, 37.7), representing a more than seven-month improvement compared
to 26.8 months with gefitinib (95% CI: 23.7, 32.1). The OS data from
ARCHER 1050 were presented as an oral presentation at the 54th
Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and were
published simultaneously in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
-
Fidanacogene elaparvovec (PF-06838435, SPK-9001)
-
In July 2018, Pfizer and Spark Therapeutics (Spark) announced that
Pfizer initiated a Phase 3 open-label, multi-center, lead-in study
to evaluate the efficacy and safety of current factor IX
prophylaxis replacement therapy in the usual care setting. The
factor IX prophylaxis efficacy data obtained in the lead-in study
will serve as the within-subject control group for those patients
that enroll into the next part of the Phase 3 study, which will
evaluate the investigational gene therapy fidanacogene elaparvovec
for the treatment of hemophilia B. The Phase 3 program was
initiated following the recent transfer of the responsibility for
Sparks hemophilia B gene therapy program to Pfizer. Fidanacogene
elaparvovec is a novel, investigational vector that contains a
bio-engineered adeno-associated virus capsid and a high-activity
human coagulation factor IX gene. It enables patients to produce
factor IX themselves, rather than having to regularly inject
factor IX.
-
In May 2018, Pfizer and Spark announced that, with a cumulative
follow-up of more than 18 patient years of observation (5 to 121
weeks), all 15 participants in the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical
trial of investigational SPK-9001 for severe or moderately severe
(FIX:C < 2 percent) hemophilia B, had discontinued routine
infusions of factor IX concentrates. Annualized bleeding rates for
all 15 participants was reduced by 98%, while annualized infusion
rate was reduced by 99%. None of the 15 participants experienced
serious adverse events, and there were no thrombotic events or
factor IX inhibitors, as of the May 7, 2018 data cutoff. Full
results of the study were presented at the World Federation of
Hemophilia World Congress on May 22, 2018.
-
Glasdegib (PF-04449913) -- In June 2018, Pfizer announced that
the FDA accepted the companys New Drug Application (NDA) and granted
Priority Review status for glasdegib, an investigational oral
smoothened inhibitor, being evaluated for the treatment of adult
patients with previously untreated acute myeloid leukemia in
combination with low-dose cytarabine, a type of chemotherapy. The
Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for a decision by the
FDA is in December 2018. The FDA grants Priority Review to medicines
that may offer significant advances in treatment or may provide a
treatment where no adequate therapy exists.
-
Lorlatinib (PF-06463922) -- In July 2018, the FDA notified
Pfizer that the review period for the NDA for lorlatinib has been
extended by three months to allow time to review additional
information recently submitted by Pfizer in response to an FDA
information request. The submission of the additional information was
determined by the FDA to constitute a major amendment to the NDA,
resulting in an extension of the PDUFA goal date by three months, from
August 2018 to November 2018. The FDA previously granted Priority
Review status to the lorlatinib NDA in February 2018. Lorlatinib is
Pfizers investigational next-generation ALK/ROS1 tyrosine kinase
inhibitor under regulatory review for the treatment of patients with
ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC, previously treated with one or more ALK
inhibitors.
-
PF-06482077 -- In second-quarter 2018, Pfizer achieved
proof-of-concept for PF-06482077, Pfizers next-generation
multi-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate. Results from
the recently-completed Phase 2 trial demonstrated that the vaccine
candidate was safe and well-tolerated and induced functional immune
responses that could kill all twenty serotypes. PF-06482077 is being
developed to potentially extend coverage beyond the thirteen serotypes
covered by Prevnar 13 to include seven additional serotypes prevalent
in causing pneumococcal disease in adults and children. Pfizer is
currently planning its Phase 3 program for PF-06482077.
-
Rivipansel (GMI-1070) -- In July 2018, Pfizer updated the
estimated completion date for the Rivipansel
Evaluating Safety,
Efficacy and Time
to Discharge (RESET) Phase 3 trial. Investigators in the U.S. and
Canada continue to enroll sickle cell disease (SCD) patients and study
completion is now expected in the second quarter of 2019. The study
was previously expected to be completed in late 2018. This update was
calculated based on historical enrollment over the last 12 months.
Rivipansel is being studied for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis
in hospitalized subjects with SCD.
-
Talazoparib (MDV3800) -- In June 2018, Pfizer announced that
the FDA accepted for filing and granted Priority Review status to the
companys NDA for talazoparib, an investigational, once-daily, oral
poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, for the treatment of
germline (inherited) BRCA-mutated, HER2- locally advanced or
metastatic breast cancer. The PDUFA goal date for a decision by the
FDA is in December 2018. The EMA has also accepted the Marketing
Authorization Application for talazoparib in this patient population.
-
Tanezumab (PF-4383119, RN624) -- In July 2018, Pfizer and Eli
Lilly and Company (Lilly) announced that a 16-week Phase 3 study in
patients with osteoarthritis (OA) pain evaluating subcutaneous
administration of tanezumab, an investigational humanized monoclonal
antibody, met all three co-primary endpoints. The study demonstrated
that patients who received two doses of tanezumab separated by eight
weeks experienced a statistically significant improvement in pain,
physical function and the patients overall assessment of their OA,
compared to those receiving placebo. Preliminary safety data showed
that tanezumab was generally well tolerated, with approximately 1% of
patients discontinuing treatment due to adverse events. Rapidly
progressive OA was observed in tanezumab-treated patients at a
frequency of less than 1.5%, and was not observed in the placebo arm.
There were no events of osteonecrosis observed in the trial. No new
safety signals were identified. Tanezumab is part of an
investigational class of pain medications known as nerve growth factor
inhibitors and in addition to OA pain, is being evaluated for chronic
low back pain and cancer pain (due to bone metastases). Pfizer and
Lilly expect to present the detailed efficacy and safety data for
tanezumab at an upcoming medical meeting.
-
Trazimera (biosimilar trastuzumab) -- In July 2018, Pfizer
announced that the European Commission has approved Trazimera, a
biosimilar to Herceptin(9), for the treatment of HER2
overexpressing breast cancer and HER2 overexpressing metastatic
gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. This approval
follows the recommendation from the CHMP in May 2018.
Corporate Developments
-
In July 2018, Pfizer announced that it will increase its commitment to
U.S. manufacturing with a $465 million investment to build one of the
most technically advanced sterile injectable pharmaceutical production
facilities in the world in Portage, Michigan. This U.S. investment
will strengthen Pfizers capability to produce and supply critical,
life-saving injectable medicines for patients around the world. Known
as Modular Aseptic Processing, the new, multi-story,
400,000-square-foot production facility will also support the area
economy by creating an estimated 450 new jobs over the next several
years. This expands Pfizers presence in Portage, located in Kalamazoo
County, where the company now employs more than 2,200 people at one of
its largest plants.
-
In July 2018, Pfizer announced that it will organize the company into
three businesses, including:
-
a science-based Innovative Medicines business, which will include
all of the current Innovative Health business units (except for
Consumer Healthcare) as well as biosimilars and a new Hospital
Medicines business unit that will commercialize Pfizers global
portfolio of sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines;
-
an off-patent branded and generic Established Medicines business
operating with substantial autonomy within Pfizer; and
-
a Consumer Healthcare business, for which Pfizer continues to
evaluate strategic alternatives, with a decision expected in 2018.
These changes will be effective at the beginning of the companys 2019
fiscal year. Pfizer will provide financial reporting to reflect this
reorganization beginning with the issuance of first-quarter 2019
earnings.
-
In June 2018, the FDA informed Pfizer that it has completed an
evaluation of corrective actions and closed out the February 2017
Warning Letter issued to Pfizers McPherson, Kansas manufacturing
facility after determining that Pfizer has addressed the violations
contained in the Warning Letter. Future FDA inspections and regulatory
activities will further assess the adequacy and sustainability of
these corrections. The site remains in Voluntary Action Indicated
(VAI) status.
-
In June 2018, Pfizer announced that it plans to invest $600 million in
biotechnology and other emerging growth companies through Pfizer
Ventures, the companys venture investment vehicle. In addition to
increased funding, Pfizer will extend its leadership as a venture
capital investor with an expanded team that leverages expertise across
venture capital investing, business development, drug discovery and
clinical development.
Please find Pfizers press release and associated financial tables,
including reconciliations of certain GAAP reported to non-GAAP adjusted
information, at the following hyperlink: https://investors.pfizer.com/files/doc_financials/Quarterly/2018/q2/Q2-2018-PFE-Earnings-Release.pdf
|
(1)
|
|
|
Revenues is defined as revenues in accordance with U.S. generally
accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Reported net income is
defined as net income attributable to Pfizer Inc. in accordance with
U.S. GAAP. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) is defined as
reported diluted EPS attributable to Pfizer Inc. common shareholders
in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
Adjusted income and its components and Adjusted diluted EPS are
defined as reported U.S. GAAP net income(1) and its
components and reported diluted EPS(1) excluding
purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs,
discontinued operations and certain significant items (some of
which may recur, such as restructuring or legal charges, but which
management does not believe are reflective of ongoing core
operations). Adjusted cost of sales, Adjusted selling,
informational and administrative (SI&A) expenses, Adjusted
research and development (R&D) expenses and Adjusted other
(income)/deductions are income statement line items prepared on
the same basis as, and therefore components of, the overall
Adjusted income measure. As described in the Financial
ReviewNon-GAAP Financial Measure (Adjusted Income) section
of Pfizers 2017 Financial Report, which was filed as Exhibit 13
to Pfizers Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2017, management uses Adjusted income, among other
factors, to set performance goals and to measure the performance
of the overall company. Because Adjusted income is an important
internal measurement for Pfizer, management believes that
investors understanding of our performance is enhanced by
disclosing this performance measure. Pfizer reports Adjusted
income, certain components of Adjusted income, and Adjusted
diluted EPS in order to portray the results of the companys major
operationsthe discovery, development, manufacture, marketing and
sale of prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare
(OTC) productsprior to considering certain income statement
elements. See the accompanying reconciliations of certain GAAP
Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted information for the second quarter
and first six months of 2018 and 2017. The Adjusted income and its
components and Adjusted diluted EPS measures are not, and should
not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its
components and diluted EPS.
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
Pfizers fiscal year-end for international subsidiaries is November
30 while Pfizers fiscal year-end for U.S. subsidiaries is December
31. Therefore, Pfizers second quarter and first six months for U.S.
subsidiaries reflect the three and six months ending on July 1, 2018
and July 2, 2017 while Pfizers second quarter and first six months
for subsidiaries operating outside the U.S. reflect the three and
six months ending on May 27, 2018 and May 28, 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
References to operational variances in this press release pertain to
period-over-period growth rates that exclude the impact of foreign
exchange. The operational variances are determined by multiplying or
dividing, as appropriate, the current period U.S. dollar results by
the current period average foreign exchange rates and then
multiplying or dividing, as appropriate, those amounts by the
prior-year period average foreign exchange rates. Although exchange
rate changes are part of Pfizers business, they are not within
Pfizers control. Exchange rate changes, however, can mask positive
or negative trends in the business; therefore, Pfizer believes
presenting operational variances provides useful information in
evaluating the results of its business.
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
The 2018 financial guidance reflects the following:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pfizer does not provide guidance for GAAP Reported financial
measures (other than revenues) or a reconciliation of
forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly
comparable GAAP Reported financial measures on a forward-looking
basis because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty
the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, unusual gains and
losses, acquisition-related expenses and potential future asset
impairments without unreasonable effort. These items are
uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material
impact on GAAP Reported results for the guidance period.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Does not assume the completion of any business development
transactions not completed as of July 1, 2018, including any
one-time upfront payments associated with such transactions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guidance for Adjusted other (income)/deductions(2) does
not attempt to forecast unrealized net gains or losses on equity
securities. Pfizer is unable to predict with reasonable certainty
unrealized gains or losses on equity securities in a given period.
Net unrealized gains and losses on equity securities are now
recorded in Adjusted other (income)/deductions(2)
during each quarter, reflecting the adoption of a new accounting
standard in the first quarter of 2018. Prior to the adoption of
the new standard, net unrealized gains and losses on virtually all
equity securities with readily determinable fair values were
reported in Accumulated other comprehensive income.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rates assumed are a blend of the actual exchange rates in
effect through second-quarter 2018 and mid-July 2018 exchange
rates for the remainder of the year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reflects an anticipated negative revenue impact of $1.9 billion
due to recent and expected generic and biosimilar competition for
certain products that have recently lost or are anticipated to
soon lose patent protection. Assumes no generic competition for
Lyrica in the U.S. until June 2019, which is contingent upon a
six-month patent-term extension granted by the FDA for pediatric
exclusivity, which the company is currently pursuing.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reflects a full year contribution from Consumer Healthcare. Pfizer
continues to expect that any decision regarding strategic
alternatives for Consumer Healthcare will be made during 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reflects the anticipated favorable impact of approximately $500
million on revenues and approximately $0.03 on Adjusted diluted EPS(2)
as a result of favorable changes in foreign exchange rates
relative to the U.S. dollar compared to foreign exchange rates
from 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guidance for Adjusted diluted EPS(2) assumes diluted
weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 6.0 billion
shares, which reflects share repurchases totaling approximately
$6.1 billion already completed in 2018. Dilution related to
share-based employee compensation programs is expected to offset
by approximately half the reduction in shares associated with
these share repurchases.
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
Given the significant changes resulting from and complexities
associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), the estimated
financial impacts associated with the TCJA that were recorded in
fourth-quarter 2017 are provisional and subject to further analysis,
interpretation and clarification of the TCJA, which could result in
changes to these estimates during 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
Neupogen® is a registered trademark of Amgen Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
Epogen® is a registered U.S. trademark of Amgen Inc.;
Procrit® is a registered U.S. trademark of Johnson &
Johnson.
|
|
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
Herceptin® is a registered U.S. trademark of Genentech,
Inc.
|
|
|
|
