finanzen.net
15.05.2020 14:00

Pfizers New Phase 1b Results of Gene Therapy in Ambulatory Boys with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Support Advancement into Pivotal Phase 3 Study

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced updated Phase 1b clinical data on PF-06939926, an investigational gene therapy being developed to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The preliminary data from 9 ambulatory boys with DMD, aged 6 to 12 (mean age: 8 years) indicate that the intravenous administration of PF-06939926 was well-tolerated during the infusion period, with encouraging efficacy and manageable safety events, even when considering those adverse events that were more severe in nature. The treatment provided durable and statistically significant improvements across multiple efficacy-related endpoints measured at 12 months post-infusion, including sustained levels of mini-dystrophin expression and improvements on the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) rating scale, which is a validated measure of muscle function. Three serious adverse events (SAEs) were recorded, two of which reflected likely complement activation. While these two SAEs were severe in nature, all three events fully resolved within 2 weeks, providing encouragement that close monitoring and early intervention can help mitigate the effects of complement activation. This new dataset, which includes updated 12-month results on safety, dystrophin expression, and exploratory functional endpoints for 3 additional boys, was presented for the first time during a virtual oral session today at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting.

DMD is a devastating and life-threatening X-linked disease that is caused by mutations in the gene encoding dystrophin, which is needed for proper muscle membrane stability and function. Patients present with muscle degeneration that progressively worsens with age to the extent that they require wheelchair assistance when they are in their early teens, and unfortunately, usually succumb to their disease by the time they are in their late twenties. It is estimated that there are ~10-12,000 individuals affected with DMD in the US.

"Based on the encouraging preliminary efficacy data and manageable safety events from our Phase 1b study, we believe we may have a potential breakthrough therapy for boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a devastating disease for which there remains a significant medical need, said Seng Cheng, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Pfizer Rare Disease Research Unit. " We are advancing our Phase 3 program as quickly as possible and plan to begin dosing patients in the second half of 2020 pending regulatory approval. Our program has the potential to be the first DMD gene therapy Phase 3 trial start using a commercial-scale manufacturing process. If the program is successful, this manufacturing capability is expected to help position us to deliver this medicine to patients quickly following regulatory approval.

Data presented at the ASGCT virtual meeting included results from the study of 9 ambulatory boys with DMD, aged 6 to 12 (mean age: 8 years). Three of those 9 patients received a one-time intravenous infusion of PF-06939926 at 1E14 vector genomes per kilogram (vg/kg) (considered to be the low dose) and the other 6 received a one-time intravenous dose of 3E14 vg/kg (considered to be the high dose).

Preliminary Safety Results

The primary endpoint of the Phase 1b study is to assess the safety and tolerability of this investigational gene therapy in ambulatory boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy through 12 months following treatment. Based on the data to date, the most common adverse events (AEs) suspected to be related to PF-06939926 (occurring in >40% of patients) were vomiting, nausea, decreased appetite, and pyrexia. There was no evidence of clinically relevant anti-dystrophin responses or hepatic dysfunction with the protocol-defined daily glucocorticoid regimen.

Among the 9 patients, 3 serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported in the first 14 days following administration, one more SAE than at Pfizers previous update. Importantly, each of these SAEs was fully resolved and at their last clinic visits, all patients were doing well. The first SAE involved persistent vomiting resulting in dehydration, which required admission for IV anti-emetics and fluids. The second SAE involved acute kidney injury with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS)-like complement activation, which required hemodialysis and treatment with eculizumab. The most recent SAE involved thrombocytopenia with aHUS-like complement activation which required platelet transfusion and treatment with eculizumab. Based on safety observations over the course of the study, Pfizer amended the clinical study protocol to include increased monitoring and management regimes, which helped enable timely intervention and mitigation in the case of the third SAE.

Results from Secondary and Exploratory Endpoints

Secondary endpoints of the clinical study included measurement of mini-dystrophin concentration by liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LCMS) and distribution within muscle fibers by immunofluorescence.

Dystrophin concentration

Dystrophin concentrations in healthy or "normal muscle, or muscle with no known disease, vary widely between samples and individuals, and no industry standard currently exists for defining a "normal level. Historically, dystrophin concentration was measured by Western Blot. However, due to limitations of this methodology, Pfizer leveraged its internal expertise in immuno-affinity mass spectrometry protein quantification and developed a proprietary assay to measure dystrophin concentration with a wide dynamic range and low variability. This novel LCMS assay is an anti-peptide antibody enriched, immunoaffinity liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (IA LCMS/MS) assay that has been validated by Pfizer in preclinical species and human tissues and discussed with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Using this LCMS assay, "normal concentrations of dystrophin were established to compare to secondary endpoint results in patients. These "normal reference levels were based on pooled skeletal muscle biopsies from 60 pediatric samples. In the Phase 1b trial, new results from open muscle biopsies of the biceps of the 3 patients in the low dose cohort showed that the mean percent normal dystrophin at 12 months was 24.0%. For the 3 patients in the high-dose cohort for whom 12-month data are available, the mean percent normal dystrophin at 12 months was 51.6%. Comparisons between baseline and post-treatment measures were significant (p < 0.005 at 2 months [N=9], and p < 0.05 at 12 months [N=6]). The increases in dystrophin levels observed at 2 months were generally sustained at 12 months, and 5 of the 6 boys showed an increase in mini-dystrophin concentration between the 2- and 12-month time points.

Dystrophin distribution

New results from open muscle biopsies of the biceps at both dose levels using an updated digital platform and analysis with a new quantitative imaging algorithm show dystrophin immunofluorescence, measured as the proportion of muscle fibers expressing dystrophin. Of the 3 patients in the low dose cohort, the mean percent positive fibers was 28.5% at 2 months and 21.2% at 12 months. Of the 6 patients in the high dose cohort, the mean percent positive fibers at 2 months was 48.4%. For the 3 patients in the high dose cohort for whom 12-month data are available, the mean percent positive fibers was 50.6% at 12 months.

Functional assessment

Functional assessments are considered exploratory in this study, due to the small number of planned patients and the risk for bias in an open-label study. However, preliminary results for the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) are available for the six patients with at least 1 year of follow-up, 3 of whom received PF-06939926 at the low dose and 3 of whom received it at the high dose. While baseline natural history NSAA scores are variable, generally scores are stable or decline in DMD patients over 6 years old, with the rate of progression associated with the baseline age and function. This pattern has been reported in a natural history database from the UK (Muntoni et al, PLoS ONE, 2019). The patients in Pfizers Phase 1b study, showed a significant functional improvement from baseline NSAA scores after one year, compared with the scores in an independent, external control group derived from recent prior clinical trials involving boys with DMD, who were matched specifically by age, weight and function (i.e. median loss of 4 points in NSAA total score for external placebo group [N=61] vs. improvement of 3.5 points in the Phase 1b patients [N=6], p = 0.003).

A second exploratory analysis using MRI showed a reduction in fat fraction in the thighs of boys treated with the high dose at 12 months post-treatment. Boys with DMD typically exhibit a progressive loss of contractile or lean muscle and replacement with fat and fibrotic tissue. In this study, a reduction in fat fraction was observed in boys from the high dose-treated cohort when compared to an external placebo group, suggesting that gene therapy may have improved muscle fiber health and quality in these boys. No reduction in fat fraction was seen in the low dose group.

"Taken together, we believe these data support the view that administration of PF-06939926 at a dose of 3E14 vg/kg can lead to expression of potentially therapeutic levels of mini-dystrophin that may translate to a measurable improvement in muscle function and health in DMD patients, said Cheng. "We also want to give our heartfelt thanks to all the patients, their families, the researchers, investigators, other clinicians and advocacy organizations for their passion, expertise and engagement in helping to advance clinical research and care for the Duchenne muscular dystrophy community.

About PF-06939926

PF-06939926 is an investigational, recombinant adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (AAV9) capsid carrying a shortened version of the human dystrophin gene (mini-dystrophin) under the control of a human muscle-specific promotor. The AAV9 capsid was chosen as the delivery vector because of its potential to target muscle tissue. Pfizer initiated the Phase 1b multi-center, open-label, non-randomized, ascending dose study of a single intravenous infusion of PF-06939926 in 2018. The goal of the study is to assess the safety and tolerability of this investigational gene therapy. Other objectives of the clinical study include measurement of dystrophin expression and distribution, as well as assessments of muscle strength, quality and function.

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a serious genetic disease characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. Symptoms usually manifest in early childhood between the ages of 3 and 5. The disease primarily affects boys. Muscle weakness can begin as early as age 3, first affecting the muscles of the hips, pelvic area, thighs and shoulders, and later the skeletal (voluntary) muscles in the arms, legs and trunk. By the early teens, patients typically lose their ability to walk and the heart and respiratory muscles are also affected, ultimately resulting in premature death. DMD is the most common form of muscular dystrophy worldwide with incidence of 1 in every 3500 to 5000 live male births.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

DISCLOSURE NOTICE: The information contained in this release is as of May 15, 2020. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about gene therapy and PF-06939926, an investigational gene therapy to potentially treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, including their potential benefits and a potential Phase 3 study for PF-06939926, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for our clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risks associated with initial and preliminary data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when regulatory authorities will approve the commencement of our planned Phase 3 study; whether and when drug applications may be filed in any jurisdictions for any potential indication for PF-06939926; whether and when any such applications may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the product's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product's efficacy and, if approved, whether PF-06939926 will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of PF-06939926; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizers Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10.05.20
Pfizer bereitet sich auf Impfstoff-Produktion vor (ARD)
05.05.20
BioNTech-Aktie deutlich fester: Pfizer und BioNTech machen bei COVID-19-Impfstoff weiteren Schritt (Dow Jones)
05.05.20
AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Anleger von Pfizer und Biontech hoffen auf Corona-Impfstoff (dpa-afx)
05.05.20
Opening Bell: Dow Jones vor Kurssprung; Disney, Peloton, Pfizer, Tesla, BioNTech, Starbucks, Microsoft (Der Aktionär)
05.05.20
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Impfstoffstudie in USA treibt BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktien (Börse Online)
30.04.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Pfizer-Aktie im April 2020 ein (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
Biontech und Pfizer impfen erste zwölf Probanden bei Covid-19-Studie (Dow Jones)
29.04.20
Pfizer legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pfizer News
RSS Feed
Pfizer zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.01.2020Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.01.2020Pfizer OutperformRBC Capital Markets
29.10.2019Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.08.2019Pfizer HaltenDZ BANK
05.08.2019Pfizer NeutralUBS AG
07.01.2020Pfizer OutperformRBC Capital Markets
18.06.2019Pfizer Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.06.2019Pfizer OutperformCredit Suisse Group
06.05.2019Pfizer OutperformCredit Suisse Group
27.11.2018Pfizer overweightAtlantic Equities
28.01.2020Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.10.2019Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.08.2019Pfizer HaltenDZ BANK
05.08.2019Pfizer NeutralUBS AG
01.08.2019Pfizer NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.05.2018Pfizer VerkaufenDZ BANK
16.05.2017Pfizer SellCitigroup Corp.
27.11.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
28.08.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
10.01.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pfizer Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Pfizer News

05.05.20BioNTech-Aktie deutlich fester: Pfizer und BioNTech machen bei COVID-19-Impfstoff weiteren Schritt
05.05.20AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Anleger von Pfizer und Biontech hoffen auf Corona-Impfstoff
28.04.20Pfizer mit Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang durch wachsende Konkurrenz - Pfizer-Aktie im Minus
29.04.20Biontech und Pfizer impfen erste zwölf Probanden bei Covid-19-Studie
28.04.20Ausblick: Pfizer stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
05.05.20Opening Bell: Dow Jones vor Kurssprung; Disney. Peloton. Pfizer. Tesla. BioNTech. Starbucks. Microsoft
30.04.20So schätzen die Analysten die Pfizer-Aktie im April 2020 ein
05.05.20Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Impfstoffstudie in USA treibt BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktien
10.05.20Pfizer bereitet sich auf Impfstoff-Produktion vor
29.04.20Pfizer legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Weitere Pfizer News
Werbung

Inside

Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik: Corona - eine Börsenkrise wie keine andere?
Exporo: Zahl der 20. Woche: 70+
Sorgen nehmen zu, FX-Volatilität fällt?
Vontobel: Coronakrise rückt die Healthcare-Branche in den Fokus
Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
EUR/USD  Unterstützung bei USD 1.077 im Fokus
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | DAX scheint entschieden - New York im finalen Kampf
DZ BANK - Bollinger Band löst Erholungsbewegung aus
Leoni überrascht in der Corona-Krise - folgt der Aktienkurs?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Pfizer-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Pfizer Peer Group News

13:45 UhrBayer: Daten. Zugeständnisse und eine Kaufempfehlung - das treibt die Aktie an
13:44 UhrAbbott Laboratories' Covid-19 antibody test approved by UK authorities
13:36 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für Roche auf 395 Franken
12:46 UhrFrench government’s Sanofi bashing smacks of hypocrisy
12:15 UhrAbbott-Aktie sinkt vorbörslich: FDA meldet Zweifel an Zuverlässigkeit von Abbotts Corona-Test an
11:34 UhrEvotec und Morphosys: Die deutschen Biotechs geben wieder Gas!
11:22 UhrBayer-Aktie fester: Elanco macht EU Zugeständnisse für Kauf der Bayer-Tiergesundheit
09:05 UhrAbbott unter Druck: Zweifel an Corona-Tests - jetzt verkaufen?
08:59 UhrNovartis CEO says any new coronavirus vaccine will take two years: newspaper
08:16 UhrCiti: Evotec - Warten auf den Befreiungsschlag!

News von

Mit der 1,5 Prozent-Regel sparen Immobilienkäufer Zehntausende Euro
Rasenkanten schneiden  So funktioniert es richtig
Rasen düngen - Das müssen Sie beachten
Aktien, Aktien, Aktien  nur so können Sparer ihr Vermögen noch mehren
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- EZB will wohl Karlsruher Urteil ignorieren -- BaFin: Kein Wirecard-Leerverkausverbot -- Varta übertrifft Erwartungen -- Aurora Cannabis, GEA, Aurubis im Fokus

Ryanair baut 250 Bürojobs ab. Schwierige Verhandlungen über Krisenopfer der Lufthansa-Flugbegleiter. BT verhandelt über Anteilsverkauf: Milliardenschwerer Geldregen winkt. Apple kauft VR-Unternehmen NextVR. Rocket-Internet-CEO: Derzeit kein Beschluss für Delisting. Elanco macht EU Zugeständnisse für Kauf der Bayer-Tiergesundheit. Fortum vollendet Übernahme von Uniper - Kauf drückt Ergebnis leicht. VW wegen Corona-Krise mit Absatzeinbruch im April.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/20: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 20/20: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Halten Sie die in Deutschland beschlossenen Lockerungen in der Corona-Krise für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:06 Uhr
DAX fester -- EZB will wohl Karlsruher Urteil ignorieren -- BaFin: Kein Wirecard-Leerverkausverbot -- Varta übertrifft Erwartungen -- Aurora Cannabis, GEA, Aurubis im Fokus
Ausland
14:01 Uhr
Insider packt aus: So könnte die Apple-AR-Brille aussehen
Standardwerte
14:07 Uhr
Immer mehr Spekulanten wetten auf Absturz der Lufthansa-Aktie
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
TUITUAG00
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Aurora Cannabis Inc Registered ShsA2P4EC
TeslaA1CX3T
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
Amazon906866