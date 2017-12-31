10.04.2018 14:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Pfizer announced that it has signed a 20-year lease for The Spiral, an office tower being built by Tishman Speyer, at 66 Hudson Boulevard at Hudson Yards of Manhattan. As part of its 20-year lease agreement, Pfizer will relocate its global headquarters from 235 East 42nd Street to The Spiral where it will occupy 15 floors, and expects to begin moving colleagues there in 2022.

"Pfizers history in New York City began in 1849, and we are proud to continue our commitment to the city with our move to The Spiral in Manhattan, said Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chief Operating Officer. "In relocating our headquarters, we sought to provide our colleagues a modern, state-of-the-art headquarters that would foster greater collaboration and innovation in a vibrant neighborhood in Manhattan.

Alicia Glen, Deputy Mayor New York City, said, "This is another great example of a major American company choosing to keep its headquarters  and thousands of good jobs  in New York City. We thank Pfizer, a key partner in our initiative to establish New York City as the global leader in a fast growing life sciences sector  and look forward to working with them as they deepen their commitment to New York and New Yorkers.

In addition, Pfizer made a contribution of $500,000 to the Hudson Guild, a multi-service community agency serving those who live, work, or go to school in Chelsea, with a focus on those in need. Pfizers donation being disbursed over five years will support Hudson Guilds ongoing programs and services to low-income residents of Chelsea and the West Side, including free and low-income pre-k, afterschool programs, college prep, career services to young adults, mental health counseling recreational activities and meals for older adults, as well as an arts and theater program, among others.

Ken Jockers, Hudson Guild Executive Director, stated, "The whole community benefits when companies like Pfizer step up with meaningful support. It strengthens our ability to strategically meet the needs of our constituents.

Pfizer is currently in the process of selling its headquarters property on East 42nd Street, which it has occupied since 1961.

About Pfizer Inc.

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products. Our global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's best - known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14:37 Uhr
BRIEF-Pfizer Will Relocate Its Global Headquarters From 235 East 42nd Street To Spiral (Reuters Business)
06.04.18
BRIEF-Pfizer Canada Says BESPONSA Approved By Health Canada For Treating Adults With A Type Of Leukemia (Reuters Business)
05.04.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Pfizer auf 'Equal Weight' - Ziel 38 US-Dollar (dpa-afx)
05.04.18
Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer (CNBC)
05.04.18
Pfizer Has Big Plans in Treating Lung Cancer (MotleyFool)
04.04.18
Attacke auf Celgene und Gilead: Pfizer mit Mega-Deal – darum explodiert AKTIONÄR-Tipp Cellectis um 25% (Der Aktionär)
04.04.18
Better Dividend Stock to Buy: AbbVie Inc. vs. Pfizer Inc. (MotleyFool)
03.04.18
Pfizer is in talks to sell consumer unit including Chapstick to Proctor & Gamble, CNBC says (Proactiveinvestors)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pfizer News
RSS Feed
Pfizer zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
05.04.2018Pfizer Equal weightBarclays Capital
31.01.2018Pfizer NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.01.2018Pfizer HoldSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.01.2018Pfizer buyUBS AG
31.01.2018Pfizer overweightMorgan Stanley
31.01.2018Pfizer buyUBS AG
31.01.2018Pfizer overweightMorgan Stanley
30.01.2018Pfizer OutperformBernstein Research
30.01.2018Pfizer overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.2018Pfizer overweightMorgan Stanley
05.04.2018Pfizer Equal weightBarclays Capital
31.01.2018Pfizer NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.01.2018Pfizer HoldSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.01.2018Pfizer HoldMorningstar
30.01.2018Pfizer NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.05.2017Pfizer SellCitigroup Corp.
27.11.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
28.08.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
10.01.2012Pfizer verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
07.05.2010King Pharmaceuticals neues KurszielGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pfizer Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Pfizer

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Pfizer News

03.04.18Pfizer verhandelt offenbar mit Procter über Gesundheitsgeschäft
03.04.18Pfizer verhandelt offenbar mit Procter über Gesundheitsgeschäft
23.03.18Pfizer erleidet Rückschlag mit Mittel zur Raucherentwöhnung
12.03.18Biogen kauft Pfizer Schizophrenie-Medikament in der Entwicklung ab
23.03.18Pfizer hält sich alle Alternativen für rezeptfreie Medikamente offen
04.04.18Attacke auf Celgene und Gilead: Pfizer mit Mega-Deal – darum explodiert AKTIONÄR-Tipp Cellectis um 25%
23.03.18ROUNDUP 2: Pfizer erleidet Schlappe bei OTC-Verkauf - Merck hält sich bedeckt
23.03.18Dividenden-Liebling GlaxoSmithKline: Kein Deal mit Pfizer – Aktie gibt Comeback
23.03.18Verkauf von Pfizer-Geschäft mit Gesundheitsmitteln auf der Kippe
23.03.18Verkauf von Pfizer-Geschäft mit Gesundheitsmitteln auf der Kippe
Weitere Pfizer News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: Peugeot - Eigene Entwicklungssparte für Elektroautos
HSBC: Automarkt in China - Daimler, BMW und VW im Fokus!
Anstieg des Brentölpreises auf fast 70 USD übertrieben
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX  Chance von 18 Prozent
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Nachlassende Sorge vor einem Handelskrieg treibt Märkte nach oben
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
DZ BANK  HeidelbergCement: Marktumfeld sollte positiv bleiben
ING Markets: DAX - Bemerkenswerte relative Stärke
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Pfizer-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Pfizer Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Jetzt LIVE  Bundesverfassungsgericht verkündet Urteil zur Grundsteuer
Wie China im Handelsstreit den Druck vom Kessel nehmen will
Das Ende der Grundsteuer ist gekommen
Bundesverfassungsgericht kippt voraussichtlich Grundsteuer
US-Sanktionen lösen in Moskau Börsencrash aus

News von

Rente sichern durch freiwillige Beiträge
DAX: Ab 12.500 wird die Luft dünn
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: Schöne Einstiegschance nach dem Rückschlag
Silberpreis: Mieseste Stimmung seit über 20 Jahren
Nordex-Aktie im Rallye-Modus: Strohfeuer oder Turnaround?

News von

Ex-Chefökonom der Deutschen Bank erklärt, welche Strategie Christian Sewing verfolgen könnte
Immobilien: Warum Bauen derzeit so teuer ist wie schon lange nicht
Wie ein deutscher Physiker dm, real und Kaufland im Kampf gegen Amazon fit macht
Amazon bekommt ernsthafte Konkurrenz - von einem Unternehmen, dem man das nicht zugetraut hätte
Wie die Bundesländer mit Bitcoin bei kriminellen Geschäften Kasse machen

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- Personelle Veränderungen: Volkswagen-Chef Müller vor dem Aus? -- Xi Jinping verspricht weitere Öffnung Chinas -- Spotify, Bayer, Monsanto, Steinhoff im Fokus

Nach Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG-Aktien knicken ein. ElringKlinger-Aktie nach Analystenkommentar schwach. Facebook-Chef Mark Zuckerberg demütig vor Anhörung im US-Kongress. Dior-Mutter LVMH steigert Umsatz kräftig. Investorenlegende George Soros steigt in den Krypto-Markt ein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
Nach über 40 Jahren: Die Meilensteine der Apple-Geschichte
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
KW 14: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Worin sehen Sie die wichtigste Aufgabe der neuen Regierung in Berlin?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:24 Uhr
DAX im Plus -- Personelle Veränderungen: Volkswagen-Chef Müller vor dem Aus? -- Xi Jinping verspricht weitere Öffnung Chinas -- Spotify, Bayer, Monsanto, Steinhoff im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:15 Uhr
Spotify-Aktie: War der 30 Milliarden Dollar Marktwert beim überschätzt?
Aktie im Fokus
14:32 Uhr
VW-Aktie legt zu: Volkswagen-Chef Müller muss wohl gehen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
EVOTEC AG566480
GAZPROM903276
TeslaA1CX3T
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400