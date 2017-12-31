Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan

Pfizer announced that it has signed a 20-year lease for The Spiral, an
office tower being built by Tishman Speyer, at 66 Hudson Boulevard at
Hudson Yards of Manhattan. As part of its 20-year lease agreement,
Pfizer will relocate its global headquarters from 235 East 42nd
Street to The Spiral where it will occupy 15 floors, and expects to
begin moving colleagues there in 2022.
"Pfizers history in New York City began in 1849, and we are proud to
continue our commitment to the city with our move to The Spiral in
Manhattan, said Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chief Operating Officer. "In
relocating our headquarters, we sought to provide our colleagues a
modern, state-of-the-art headquarters that would foster greater
collaboration and innovation in a vibrant neighborhood in Manhattan.
Alicia Glen, Deputy Mayor New York City, said, "This is another great
example of a major American company choosing to keep its headquarters
and thousands of good jobs in New York City. We thank Pfizer, a key
partner in our initiative to establish New York City as the global
leader in a fast growing life sciences sector and look forward to
working with them as they deepen their commitment to New York and New
Yorkers.
In addition, Pfizer made a contribution of $500,000 to the Hudson Guild,
a multi-service community agency serving those who live, work, or go to
school in Chelsea, with a focus on those in need. Pfizers donation
being disbursed over five years will support Hudson Guilds ongoing
programs and services to low-income residents of Chelsea and the West
Side, including free and low-income pre-k, afterschool programs, college
prep, career services to young adults, mental health counseling
recreational activities and meals for older adults, as well as an arts
and theater program, among others.
Ken Jockers, Hudson Guild Executive Director, stated, "The whole
community benefits when companies like Pfizer step up with meaningful
support. It strengthens our ability to strategically meet the needs of
our constituents.
Pfizer is currently in the process of selling its headquarters property
on East 42nd Street, which it has occupied since 1961.
