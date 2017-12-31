Pfizer to Build Cutting-Edge Sterile Injectable Facility in Michigan, Investing Nearly Half a Billion Dollars in U.S. Manufacturing, Creating More than 450 Jobs

Pfizer today announced it will increase its commitment to U.S.
manufacturing with a $465 million investment to build one of the
most
technically advanced sterile injectable pharmaceutical production
facilities in the world in Portage, Michigan. This U.S. investment will
strengthen Pfizers capability to produce and supply critical,
life-saving injectable medicines for patients around the world.
Known as Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP), the new, multi-story,
400,000-square-foot production facility will also support the area
economy by creating an estimated 450 new jobs
over the next
several years. This expands Pfizers presence in Portage, located in
Kalamazoo County, where the company now employs more than 2,200 people
at one of its largest plants.
"This investment is part of our overall plan announced in January to
invest approximately $5 billion in U.S.-based capital projects as a
result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. During the next
six years, we expect to invest approximately $1.1 billion in Kalamazoo
County which is in addition to the $1 billion we have invested in the
site over the past decade, said Ian Read, Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer. "Every day, we strive to enhance our ability to bring medicines
to the patients who need them, and the new facility we are building in
Michigan will help us continue to deliver therapies that significantly
improve people's lives.
"This investment will strengthen Pfizers leadership in sterile
manufacturing technology and help meet growing patient demand, said
Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and
President, Pfizer Global Supply. "It also will create hundreds of highly
skilled jobs, fortifying Michigans high-tech manufacturing environment.
Ron Perry, Site Leader for the Portage plant, said the new sterile
injectable facility will strengthen the sites role in Pfizers global
network. "Sterile drug product manufacturing is incredibly complex. This
contemporary facility will combine cutting-edge technology and a highly
talented workforce to assure we remain a trusted and reliable supplier
of these therapies to patients.
MAP will incorporate the most technically advanced aseptic manufacturing
equipment, systems and design, including multiple, self-contained
modular manufacturing lines. This allows the manufacturing line in each
module to be entirely separate from all other manufacturing lines.
Groundbreaking is planned for spring 2019, with construction expected to
be completed in 2021. After the facility is validated by regulatory
agencies, production should begin in 2024.
To glimpse the technology and talent involved, follow these links for
video interviews with Pfizer Global Supply colleagues based in Portage: Blanca
Ortiz-Skelding, senior process engineer; Amber
Witt, customer project manager; and Travis
Crose, machine repairman.
Pfizers
Portage site is a primary global supplier of sterile
injectable, liquids and semi-solid medicines, and active pharmaceutical
ingredients, producing more than 150 products. Its biggest product is
Solu-Medrol, a widely used injectable anti-inflammatory medicine. The
plant has been in operation since 1948, and Pfizer has had a presence in
the community through the legacy Upjohn Company since 1886. Pfizers
operations in Kalamazoo County generate an estimated annual economic
impact in west Michigan of $2.2 billion.
"Pfizers investment is a major boost to the states pharmaceutical
industry and further diversifies Michigans business environment,
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said. "I appreciate Pfizers long-term
commitment and the economic benefits this will bring to the region and
the people who live there.
About Pfizer Manufacturing:
Pfizer is a 168-year-old American company founded in Brooklyn, NY.
Pfizer is a proud U.S. based manufacturing and supply company with more
than 11,000 U.S. based employees. With 15 plants, the United States
hosts more Pfizer manufacturing sites than any other country in the
world.
