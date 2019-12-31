PGT Innovations Acknowledged With Workforce Innovation Award

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, recently received the Workforce Innovation Award from The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce during its annual Frank G. Berlin Sr. Foundation Small Business Awards.

PGT Innovations, including David McCutcheon, Brad West, Debbie LaPinska, Jeff Jackson, Brent Boydston, Sherri Baker and Bob Keller (Photo: Business Wire)"/> PGT Innovations, including David McCutcheon, Brad West, Debbie LaPinska, Jeff Jackson, Brent Boydston, Sherri Baker and Bob Keller (Photo: Business Wire)"/> From left to right: The leadership team at PGT Innovations, including David McCutcheon, Brad West, Debbie LaPinska, Jeff Jackson, Brent Boydston, Sherri Baker and Bob Keller (Photo: Business Wire)

Held August 28, the virtual event recognized 21 finalists across seven categories for their meaningful impact in the community.

As the award recipient, PGT Innovations was recognized for its commitment to creating world-class career opportunities in the region and strengthening their industry talent pipeline through programs and initiatives. The companys leadership was also commended for acknowledging the importance of upskilling workers, creating access points to career pathways, and recruiting through education and outreach.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized with this award, said Bob Keller, President of PGT Innovations Southeast Business Unit. "Our team members have always been the most important part of our company, which is why workforce development is a tremendous priority for our organization. We understand that if we can help our team grow personally and professionally, they have more opportunity to thrive within our organization and also as part of our local community. Through our ongoing partnership with CareerEdge, we have had the support and resources to make our workforce development programs possible. We look forward to continuing to attract talent to our region and contributing to the growth of our beautiful Sarasota County.

Recently, the manufacturer hired more than 200 new employees at its North Venice-based headquarters. PGT Innovations is still seeking talented team members for various roles, such as manufacturing technicians, material handling technicians and loading technicians.

"The culture of care and values of family, integrity and community have been rooted within PGT Innovations for almost 40 years, said Debbie LaPinska, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at PGT Innovations. Our workforce development initiative provides a variety of professional skills and personal development courses  from budgeting and financial planning to technical and leadership skills  to help our team members advance their talents, careers and lives. We explore their personal and professional growth goals, recommend courses and outline a career path with clear, defined steps for advancement. The overall atmosphere of family and inclusivity within the organization is what engages our team members. We empower our team members to bring forward new ideas with the goal of improving, growing, and shaping the future of our organization.

The business employs approximately 3,400 team members between its five facilities  located throughout Florida and in Arizona  and is the largest private sector employer in Sarasota County. PGT Innovations offers numerous employee-focused benefits and programs, including competitive wages, health care benefits, paid time off, profit sharing, personal and professional skills certifications, personal wellness programs, and employee assistance programs. The company also offers up to 100-percent tuition reimbursement for its team members and recently created the Inspire the Future scholarship program, which offers $1,000 per year toward continuing education for each dependent of team members. PGT Innovations Venice campus also offers a full-service café, wellness center, fitness center, and child care center.

In its 30th year, the Frank G. Berlin Sr. Foundation Small Business Awards recognizes member businesses with locally owned and operated businesses in seven categories. The awards are named in honor of the late Frank G. Berlin, Sr., whose legacy in the community and untiring support of The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce epitomized the hopes and dreams of contemporary business entrepreneurs.

