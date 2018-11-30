PGT Innovations Announces New Leadership Appointments

PGT
Innovations (NYSE:PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and
door category, today announced two executive appointments, naming Bob
Keller as Senior Vice President and President of the Southeast
Region and Scott Gates as Senior Vice President and President of
the Western Region, effective immediately.
"These appointments better align our leadership team with our expanded
national footprint after the recent addition of Western Window Systems,
said PGT Innovations CEO and President, Jeff Jackson. "This structure
facilitates the full integration of our organization, leverages our
technical expertise, customer focus, and operational capabilities, and
further solidifies PGT Innovations as a leading company with a national
portfolio of leading brands.
In his new role, Bob Keller will retain responsibilities over all
aspects of operations for CGI®, PGT® Custom
Windows + Doors, and WinDoor® brands in Florida as well as
expanded oversight of the business unit, including sales, marketing, and
customer service. The Southeast region includes the Southeastern U.S.,
Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, and the Caribbean. Mr. Keller joined
the Company in 2016 as Vice President of Operations, and prior to
joining PGT Innovations, he served as the Vice President of Global
Operations for Moen. Additionally, he spent several years at Therma-Tru
Doors in a variety of positions, including Senior Vice President of
Operations and Engineering, Plant Manager, and Senior Product Marketing
Manager.
Scott Gates will continue current responsibilities over the
Western Window Systems brand, including oversight of sales, marketing,
customer service, and all aspect of operations with expanded oversight
of PGTIs legacy brands CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows
+ Doors, and WinDoor® that are sold into the Western region.
In addition to the Western portions of the United States, the region
includes the Northeast U.S., Mexico, and Canada. He joined Western
Window Systems in 2011 as Director of Marketing and previously served as
Western Window Systems President and CEO from 2015-2018, prior to its
acquisition by PGT Innovations.
Additionally, Rob Moulds has been appointed Vice President of
Sales for the Southeast region, reporting to Mr. Keller. Mr. Moulds has
been at PGT Innovations for over three years and brings more than 25
years of experience in both manufacturing and distribution of building
material products and services throughout North America. In addition, Don
Vichitvongsa has been appointed Vice President of Manufacturing for
the Southeast region, also reporting to Mr. Keller. Mr. Vichitvongsa has
supported PGT® Custom Windows + Doors for over one year and
possesses more than 20 years of manufacturing and engineering
experience, including Lean Manufacturing and Six Sigma.
