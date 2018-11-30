finanzen.net
08.01.2019 23:24
PGT Innovations Announces New Leadership Appointments

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, today announced two executive appointments, naming Bob Keller as Senior Vice President and President of the Southeast Region and Scott Gates as Senior Vice President and President of the Western Region, effective immediately.

"These appointments better align our leadership team with our expanded national footprint after the recent addition of Western Window Systems, said PGT Innovations CEO and President, Jeff Jackson. "This structure facilitates the full integration of our organization, leverages our technical expertise, customer focus, and operational capabilities, and further solidifies PGT Innovations as a leading company with a national portfolio of leading brands.

In his new role, Bob Keller will retain responsibilities over all aspects of operations for CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows + Doors, and WinDoor® brands in Florida as well as expanded oversight of the business unit, including sales, marketing, and customer service. The Southeast region includes the Southeastern U.S., Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, and the Caribbean. Mr. Keller joined the Company in 2016 as Vice President of Operations, and prior to joining PGT Innovations, he served as the Vice President of Global Operations for Moen. Additionally, he spent several years at Therma-Tru Doors in a variety of positions, including Senior Vice President of Operations and Engineering, Plant Manager, and Senior Product Marketing Manager.

Scott Gates will continue current responsibilities over the Western Window Systems brand, including oversight of sales, marketing, customer service, and all aspect of operations with expanded oversight of PGTIs legacy brands CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows + Doors, and WinDoor® that are sold into the Western region. In addition to the Western portions of the United States, the region includes the Northeast U.S., Mexico, and Canada. He joined Western Window Systems in 2011 as Director of Marketing and previously served as Western Window Systems President and CEO from 2015-2018, prior to its acquisition by PGT Innovations.

Additionally, Rob Moulds has been appointed Vice President of Sales for the Southeast region, reporting to Mr. Keller. Mr. Moulds has been at PGT Innovations for over three years and brings more than 25 years of experience in both manufacturing and distribution of building material products and services throughout North America. In addition, Don Vichitvongsa has been appointed Vice President of Manufacturing for the Southeast region, also reporting to Mr. Keller. Mr. Vichitvongsa has supported PGT® Custom Windows + Doors for over one year and possesses more than 20 years of manufacturing and engineering experience, including Lean Manufacturing and Six Sigma.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nations largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows + Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, and CGI Commercial. The companys brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

