PGT Innovations Announces Ted Rock as Senior Vice President of Shared Services and Commercial, among Additional Leadership Appointments

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), the nations leading manufacturer
and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors, today
announced that Ted Rock has joined the company as Senior Vice President
of Shared Services and Commercial. In his new role, Mr. Rock will
oversee information technology (IT), strategic purchasing, field
service, PGTIs commercial division, as well as provide support for
future acquisitions.
With more than 20 years of leadership experience, Mr. Rock boasts an
extensive background in operations management, process improvement,
workforce development, strategic planning, revenue optimization, and
business development. Prior to joining PGT Innovations, Mr. Rock served
as Chief Operations Officer for Texas-based window manufacturer Atrium
Corporation, where he led operational advances contributing to company
earnings increasing from 5 to 17 percent, lowered turnover levels from
200 percent to 40 percent, and heightened the companys focus on
metrics, sales, operations planning, forecasting, and incentive
alignment.
"Were thrilled to have Ted Rock spearhead this role as the company
continues to elevate our internal and external service offerings, said
Jeff Jackson, CEO of PGT Innovations. "His proven track record in
working cross-functionally with executive leadership to improve
processes and establishing metrics of success will provide us with more
opportunities to grow and serve our customers and shareholders even
better.
In addition to the selection of Rock in this new role, PGT Innovations
appointed several other leaders in recent weeks to expanded
responsibilities:
John Bonacci has been appointed Vice President of Supply Chain and
Logistics of PGT Innovations. Mr. Bonacci will continue to maintain
strong business relationships with suppliers, find innovative solutions
to supply chain issues and manage warehousing and distribution methods
for the companys facilities.
Benji Hershberger has been appointed Vice President of Customer Care of
PGT Innovations. Mr. Hershbergers responsibilities include looking
after customers on a daily basis and ensuring their satisfaction.
Dean Ruark has been appointed Vice President of Product and Management
of PGT Innovations. In this role, Mr. Ruark will manage the strategic
product roadmap, product vision, research and design, testing, code, and
will execute the overall portfolio and product strategy that supports
customer and market requirements.
Kevin Huber has been appointed Vice President of Operations of CGI®. Mr.
Hubers responsibilities will include day-to-day operations for all
aspects of the companys facility in Miami, Florida.
"These new appointments reflect our companys commitment to recognizing
excellence, Jackson said. "Ted, John, Benji, Dean, and Kevin embody the
spirit of community and bring forward-thinking expertise and leadership
to all they do. We look forward to their additional contributions
serving our customers, team members, and partners.
