PGT Innovations Announces Ted Rock as Senior Vice President of Shared Services and Commercial, among Additional Leadership Appointments

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), the nations leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors, today announced that Ted Rock has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Shared Services and Commercial. In his new role, Mr. Rock will oversee information technology (IT), strategic purchasing, field service, PGTIs commercial division, as well as provide support for future acquisitions.

With more than 20 years of leadership experience, Mr. Rock boasts an extensive background in operations management, process improvement, workforce development, strategic planning, revenue optimization, and business development. Prior to joining PGT Innovations, Mr. Rock served as Chief Operations Officer for Texas-based window manufacturer Atrium Corporation, where he led operational advances contributing to company earnings increasing from 5 to 17 percent, lowered turnover levels from 200 percent to 40 percent, and heightened the companys focus on metrics, sales, operations planning, forecasting, and incentive alignment.

"Were thrilled to have Ted Rock spearhead this role as the company continues to elevate our internal and external service offerings, said Jeff Jackson, CEO of PGT Innovations. "His proven track record in working cross-functionally with executive leadership to improve processes and establishing metrics of success will provide us with more opportunities to grow and serve our customers and shareholders even better.

In addition to the selection of Rock in this new role, PGT Innovations appointed several other leaders in recent weeks to expanded responsibilities:

John Bonacci has been appointed Vice President of Supply Chain and Logistics of PGT Innovations. Mr. Bonacci will continue to maintain strong business relationships with suppliers, find innovative solutions to supply chain issues and manage warehousing and distribution methods for the companys facilities.

Benji Hershberger has been appointed Vice President of Customer Care of PGT Innovations. Mr. Hershbergers responsibilities include looking after customers on a daily basis and ensuring their satisfaction.

Dean Ruark has been appointed Vice President of Product and Management of PGT Innovations. In this role, Mr. Ruark will manage the strategic product roadmap, product vision, research and design, testing, code, and will execute the overall portfolio and product strategy that supports customer and market requirements.

Kevin Huber has been appointed Vice President of Operations of CGI®. Mr. Hubers responsibilities will include day-to-day operations for all aspects of the companys facility in Miami, Florida.

"These new appointments reflect our companys commitment to recognizing excellence, Jackson said. "Ted, John, Benji, Dean, and Kevin embody the spirit of community and bring forward-thinking expertise and leadership to all they do. We look forward to their additional contributions serving our customers, team members, and partners.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, headquartered in North Venice, Florida, with more than 2,800 employees statewide, creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of an industry, a drive to create the strongest, safest products on the market, and a commitment to always moving forward. The company's trusted brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows & Doors, and WinDoor®. PGT Innovations is the nations largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

