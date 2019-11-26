PGT Innovations Appoints Mike Wothe as President of Western Window Systems

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) today announced the appointment of Mike Wothe as President of Western Window Systems, effective December 2, 2019. In this role, Wothe will be responsible for all aspects of the business, including strategy, sales and marketing, operations, and P & L. Wothe succeeds Scott Gates, who is leaving the company on January 31, 2020, to form an entrepreneurial clothing company with the social goal of helping incarcerated individuals and those that have recently been released from prison. Gates and Wothe will work together over the next two months to help ensure the smooth transition we anticipate.

"Mike is a collaborative leader with a strong record of success, and we are pleased to welcome him to PGT Innovations, said Jeff Jackson, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Mike brings decades of operations and industry experience, as well as a strong understanding of customer relations.

"Im honored and excited to join the PGT Innovations family  both its executive management team as well as the strong team in place at Western Window Systems, Wothe said. "I look forward to helping the company achieve its strategic objectives  specifically, driving profitable growth through investments in talent and innovation, continued focus on operational efficiencies, and creating customer and shareholder value.

Jackson said, "I would like to thank Scott Gates for his dedication and leadership during his tenure as President of Western Window Systems, and I wish him all the best in his new endeavor.

Prior to joining PGT Innovations, Wothe was President at Cardinal LG Company, a leader in residential glass for windows and doors in the United States.

Wothe holds a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Washington.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nations largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, and CGI Commercial. The companys brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

