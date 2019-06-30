finanzen.net
03.02.2020 15:32
Bewerten
(0)

PGT Innovations Completes Acquisition of NewSouth Window Solutions

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) a national leader in the premium window and door category, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of NewSouth Window Solutions.

"We are pleased to formally welcome NewSouth into our family of brands, said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer of PGT Innovations. "With the completion of this acquisition, we believe PGT Innovations has taken an important step in enhancing our go-to-market strategy and has done so with a strong brand that leads in the direct-to-consumer channel. We look forward to implementing our geographic expansion plans for NewSouth Window Solutions and expanding the presence of PGT Innovations in areas outside of our core markets.

"Our entire team at NewSouth is incredibly proud to be joining the PGT Innovations family, said Earl Rahn, President and Co-Founder of NewSouth Window Solutions. "NewSouth Window Solutions has a history of strong growth demonstrated by nine factory showroom openings in eight years. Now, backed by the experience and industry leadership of PGT Innovations, we believe our coastal growth strategy outside of Florida can accelerate at an even more rapid pace.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly-engineered and technically-advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and unify indoor/outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nations largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary markets, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows & Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems®, CGI Commercial® and Eze-Breeze®. The Companys brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. The Companys high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with multiple dimensions that allow for greater design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meanings of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements are statements other than historical fact, and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "expected, "expect, "planned, "opportunity, "enable, "anticipated "should, "believe, "may, "forecasted, "guidance, "intend, "believe and similar terminology. These risks and uncertainties include factors such as:

  • our level of indebtedness, which increased in connection with our acquisition of Western Window Systems, and increased further in connection with our acquisition of NewSouth;
  • the effects of increased expenses or unanticipated liabilities incurred as a result of, or due to activities related to, our acquisitions of NewSouth and Western Window Systems;
  • the risk that the anticipated cost savings, synergies, revenue enhancement strategies and other benefits expected from our acquisitions of NewSouth and Western Window Systems may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected or that our actual integration costs may exceed our estimates;
  • changes in raw material prices, especially for aluminum, glass and vinyl, including, price increases due to the implementation of tariffs and other trade-related restrictions;
  • our dependence on a limited number of suppliers for certain of our key materials;
  • sales fluctuations to and changes in our relationships with key customers;
  • increases in bad debt owed to us by our customers in the event of a downturn in the home repair and remodeling or new home construction channels in our core markets and our inability to collect such debt;
  • in addition to the acquisitions of NewSouth and Western Window Systems, our ability to successfully integrate businesses we may acquire in the future, or that any business we acquire may not perform as we expected at the time we acquired it;
  • increases in transportation costs, including due to increases in fuel prices;
  • our dependence on our impact-resistant product lines and contemporary indoor/outdoor window and door systems, and on consumer preferences for those types and styles of products;
  • product liability and warranty claims brought against us;
  • federal, state and local laws and regulations, including unfavorable changes in local building codes and environmental and energy code regulations;
  • our dependence on our limited number of geographically concentrated manufacturing facilities;
  • risks associated with our information technology systems, including cybersecurity-related risks, such as unauthorized intrusions into our systems by "hackers and theft of data and information from our systems, and the risks that our information technology systems do not function as intended or experience temporary or long-term failures to perform as intended; and
  • the risks and uncertainties discussed under Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018.

Statements in this press release that are forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations regarding: (1) the impact of the NewSouth acquisition on our go-to-market strategy; and (2) NewSouths coastal growth strategy outside the state of Florida, including the pace of that growth. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances from the date of this press release.

Nachrichten zu PGT IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr PGT News
RSS Feed
PGT zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu PGT IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.08.2019PGT BuyGabelli & Co
28.02.2019PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
19.10.2018PGT BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.06.2018PGT HoldGabelli & Co
08.02.2018PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.08.2019PGT BuyGabelli & Co
28.02.2019PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
19.10.2018PGT BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.02.2018PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
15.11.2017PGT BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
14.06.2018PGT HoldGabelli & Co
22.02.2017PGT NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
26.10.2015PGT NeutralDougherty & Company LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PGT IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene PGT News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere PGT News
Werbung

Inside

Facebook vorerst gescheitert
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Erholung eingeleitet
SOCIETE GENERALE: Boeing - Short-Chance!
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Lufthansa, Infineon
Ölpreise rutschen weiter ab
DZ BANK - So schlagen Sie langfristig den DAX! Unser Chartprofi zeigt Ihnen wie.
Video: S&P500 bricht weiter ein
Nvidia  Aufwärtsbewegung auf dem Prüfstand
Die Hintergründe der quantitativen Investmentstrategie von Scalable Capital
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur PGT-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

PGT Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
Raus auf dem Vertrag? So kündigen Sie richtig
Finanztransaktionssteuer steht auf der Kippe
Das ist die perfekte Sparidee für die Generation 50plus
Soziale Marktwirtschaft wird jetzt zur sozialen Planwirtschaft

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Coronavirus-Sorgen lassen Anleger auch in der kommenden Woche nicht los
Drohen weitere Verluste? Bei der Varta-Aktie haben jetzt die Shortseller Blut geleckt
DAX wieder über 13.000 Punkten: Europas Börsen stabilisiert - Ryanair-Aktien heben ab
Jetzt ist das Strategiepapier der Bundesregierung da: So wichtig wird Wasserstoff für Deutschland
Muss sich Wirecard jetzt warm anziehen? Dieser Deal lässt jetzt riesigen Konkurrenten entstehen

Heute im Fokus

Dow startet erholt -- DAX etwas fester -- Siemens Healthineers verdient operativ weniger -- Bechtle, Infineon, Julius Bär, WACKER CHEMIE, Ryanair im Fokus

Deutsche Bank will 2020 mehr Anleihen ausgeben - und noch mehr zurückzahlen. FDA prüft Merck & Co-Mittel Recarbrio in neuer Indiaktion vorrangig. Milliardenfusion: Wirecard-Konkurrent Wordline will Rivalen Ingenico schlucken. Stabilus startet schwach ins Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020. Milliardendeal: Shell verkauft US-Raffinerie an PBF Energy.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich der Leitzins in der Eurozone ihrer Meinung nach bis zum Jahresende 2020 entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:33 Uhr
Dow startet erholt -- DAX etwas fester -- Siemens Healthineers verdient operativ weniger -- Bechtle, Infineon, Julius Bär, WACKER CHEMIE, Ryanair im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:38 Uhr
Flugverbot für 737 Max wirft Ryanair bei Wachstumsplänen zurück - Ryanair-Aktie legt dennoch zu
Aktie im Fokus
15:32 Uhr
WACKER CHEMIE-Aktie schwächer: Alphavalue senkt WACKER CHEMIE auf 'Sell'
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Lufthansa AG823212
XiaomiA2JNY1
CommerzbankCBK100