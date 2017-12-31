PGT Innovations Encourages Educational Growth with New Scholarship Program for Dependents of 2,800 Employees

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), the nations leading manufacturer
and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors, has
announced the "Inspire the Future Scholarship Program, a new, ongoing
scholarship program for its employees that will offer $1,000 per year,
per team member that will go towards their dependents secondary
education.
PGT Innovations began offering the scholarship program on February 1,
2018, which provides $1,000 annually to go toward any secondary
education pursuit, including technical school, certification program,
university, or community college until the education program is
complete. The "Inspire the Future scholarship is available to PGT
Innovations 2,800+ statewide employees across their three subsidiary
brands - CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows + Doors, and WinDoor® - who have been
with the company for at least one year.
"Family and community are at the core of everything PGT Innovations
does. This new initiative allows us to positively impact and support the
lives of our team members and their families, said Jeff Jackson, CEO of
PGT Innovations. "We recognize the rising costs of education and the
difficulty this causes many families. We want to help ensure that our
people and their children have every chance to excel in life. Seeing our
people and their families be the best they can be and opening doors for
advancement is fundamental to who we are as a company.
In addition to the new scholarship program, PGT Innovations also offers
extensive growth opportunities for its direct employees, including a
generous tuition reimbursement program, robust workforce development
program that provides access to advancing education and improving
skills, as well as financial planning and budgeting programs to help
employees make the most out of their paycheck.
PGT Innovations is committed to establishing viable pathways for its
workforce and their families across Florida. By leveraging this new
program, team members dependents can pave the way for upward mobility
with higher education opportunities.
About PGT Innovations
PGT
Innovations, headquartered in North Venice, Florida, with more than
2,800 employees statewide, creates value through deep customer
relationships, understanding the unstated needs of an industry, a drive
to create the strongest, safest products on the market, and a commitment
to always moving forward. The company's trusted brands include CGI®,
PGT®
Custom Windows & Doors, and WinDoor®.
PGT Innovations is the nations largest manufacturer of impact-resistant
windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market,
and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index. For additional information,
visit www.pgtinnovations.com.
