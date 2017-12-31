08.02.2018 22:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

PGT Innovations Encourages Educational Growth with New Scholarship Program for Dependents of 2,800 Employees

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), the nations leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors, has announced the "Inspire the Future Scholarship Program, a new, ongoing scholarship program for its employees that will offer $1,000 per year, per team member that will go towards their dependents secondary education.

PGT Innovations began offering the scholarship program on February 1, 2018, which provides $1,000 annually to go toward any secondary education pursuit, including technical school, certification program, university, or community college until the education program is complete. The "Inspire the Future scholarship is available to PGT Innovations 2,800+ statewide employees across their three subsidiary brands - CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows + Doors, and WinDoor® - who have been with the company for at least one year.

"Family and community are at the core of everything PGT Innovations does. This new initiative allows us to positively impact and support the lives of our team members and their families, said Jeff Jackson, CEO of PGT Innovations. "We recognize the rising costs of education and the difficulty this causes many families. We want to help ensure that our people and their children have every chance to excel in life. Seeing our people and their families be the best they can be and opening doors for advancement is fundamental to who we are as a company.

In addition to the new scholarship program, PGT Innovations also offers extensive growth opportunities for its direct employees, including a generous tuition reimbursement program, robust workforce development program that provides access to advancing education and improving skills, as well as financial planning and budgeting programs to help employees make the most out of their paycheck.

PGT Innovations is committed to establishing viable pathways for its workforce and their families across Florida. By leveraging this new program, team members dependents can pave the way for upward mobility with higher education opportunities.

For more information about PGT Innovations, please visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, headquartered in North Venice, Florida, with more than 2,800 employees statewide, creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of an industry, a drive to create the strongest, safest products on the market, and a commitment to always moving forward. The company's trusted brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows & Doors, and WinDoor®. PGT Innovations is the nations largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu PGT IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
01.11.17
Ausblick: PGT präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
04.08.17
PGT Innovations downgraded to market perform from strong buy at Raymond James (MarketWatch)
04.08.17
PGT Innovations downgraded to market perform from strong buy at Raymond James (MarketWatch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr PGT News
RSS Feed
PGT zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu PGT IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.02.2018PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
15.11.2017PGT BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
03.11.2017PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
22.02.2017PGT NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
22.02.2017PGT OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.02.2018PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
15.11.2017PGT BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
03.11.2017PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
22.02.2017PGT OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.06.2016PGT OutperformFBR Capital
22.02.2017PGT NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
26.10.2015PGT NeutralDougherty & Company LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PGT IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene PGT News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere PGT News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Wie funktioniert die Portfolio-Optimierung?
DAX, Bitcoin, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News & Analysen per WhatsApp!
Das sagen die Top-Trader zur Marktschwäche
UBS: Volkswagen AG - Rückeroberung des Aufwärtstrends möglich
BNP Paribas: Viermal klicken und GEWINNEN im Februar
Vontobel: Munich RE zahlt trotz hoher Hurrikan-Schäden stabile Dividende
HSBC: EURO STOXX 50® (Daily) - Toppbildung als Belastungsfaktor
ING Markets: DAX - Ist es doch noch nicht vorbei?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Bechtle - Der Favorit im IT-Segment!

Ein breit aufgestelltes, gut diversifiziertes Produkt- und Serviceangebot, eine solide Finanzbasis und ein gutes Gespür für chancenreiche Trends und wachstumsstarke Marktsegmente - diese Mischung ist das Erfolgsgeheimnis von Bechtle. Lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin die ganze Story über Bechtle.
Kostenfrei registrieren und dabei sein!

Mehr zur PGT-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

PGT Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Deutschen Bank bleibt nur noch ein Ausweg
Wie Markus und Willy den Bitcoin manipulierten
Europa sitzt auf einem Berg heimlicher Schulden
So wehren Sie sich erfolgreich gegen falsche Inkassoforderungen
In diesen Städten kann man besonders günstig kiffen

News von

Die stärksten Aktien: Qualität, keine Konkurrenz, niedrige Bewertung
DAX: Dreht der Trend nach unten?
Siemens-Aktie nach den Zahlen: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Steinhoff-Aktie: Ex-Vorstandschef angezeigt und Verdacht auf Insiderhandel
Daimler-Aktie nach den Zahlen: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen

News von

"Wolf of Crypto Street": Ein Teenager hat seine ganzen Ersparnisse in Kryptowährungen investiert und ist Millionär geworden
Warum die Produktion von Bitcoins aus wirtschaftlicher Sicht eine riesige Verschwendung ist
Ein Frankfurter begann mit 24, in Immobilien zu investieren - heute muss er nicht mehr arbeiten
Das sind die Gründe, warum sich viele Menschen wohl niemals eine Immobilie leisten können
Es könnte doch ein anderes Unternehmen als Apple der erste Eine-Billion-Dollar-Konzern der Welt werden

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tiefrot -- Ausverkauf an der Wall Street -- Twitter macht Gewinn -- Commerzbank überzeugt trotz Gewinnrückgang -- Tesla: Mehr Umsatz, mehr Verlust -- Swiss Re, UniCredit im Fokus

T-Mobile US mit Milliardengewinn. Geely-Tochter Volvo Cars verdient weiter prächtig an SUVs. Lufthansa-Aktie schwach - Kepler Cheuvreux stellt die Kostenfrage. Heidelberger Druck-Aktie im Aufwind: Steigende Nachfrage nach Digitaldruckern: TOTAL-Gewinn steigt dank Ölpreisanstieg.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 5: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 5: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
Die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt 2017
Welche Frau belegt den ersten Platz?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Geldvermögen weltweit: So viel besitzen die Bürger in verschiedenen Regionen
Wer hat das höchste Geldvermögen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welches Anlageprodukt weist Ihrer Meinung nach die höchsten Kosten pro Jahr auf?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08.02.18
DAX schließt tiefrot -- Ausverkauf an der Wall Street -- Twitter macht Gewinn -- Commerzbank überzeugt trotz Gewinnrückgang -- Tesla: Mehr Umsatz, mehr Verlust -- Swiss Re, UniCredit im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
08.02.18
Nach Rekordverlust: Tesla-Chef Musk optimistisch für 2018 - Aktie bricht ein
Sonstiges
08.02.18
Analysten überzeugt: "Am Bitcoin kann man ablesen, wie sich der Aktienmarkt entwickelt"
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
EVOTEC AG566480
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100
Siemens AG723610
GeelyA0CACX