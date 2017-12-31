PGT Innovations Encourages Educational Growth with New Scholarship Program for Dependents of 2,800 Employees

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), the nations leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors, has announced the "Inspire the Future Scholarship Program, a new, ongoing scholarship program for its employees that will offer $1,000 per year, per team member that will go towards their dependents secondary education.

PGT Innovations began offering the scholarship program on February 1, 2018, which provides $1,000 annually to go toward any secondary education pursuit, including technical school, certification program, university, or community college until the education program is complete. The "Inspire the Future scholarship is available to PGT Innovations 2,800+ statewide employees across their three subsidiary brands - CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows + Doors, and WinDoor® - who have been with the company for at least one year.

"Family and community are at the core of everything PGT Innovations does. This new initiative allows us to positively impact and support the lives of our team members and their families, said Jeff Jackson, CEO of PGT Innovations. "We recognize the rising costs of education and the difficulty this causes many families. We want to help ensure that our people and their children have every chance to excel in life. Seeing our people and their families be the best they can be and opening doors for advancement is fundamental to who we are as a company.

In addition to the new scholarship program, PGT Innovations also offers extensive growth opportunities for its direct employees, including a generous tuition reimbursement program, robust workforce development program that provides access to advancing education and improving skills, as well as financial planning and budgeting programs to help employees make the most out of their paycheck.

PGT Innovations is committed to establishing viable pathways for its workforce and their families across Florida. By leveraging this new program, team members dependents can pave the way for upward mobility with higher education opportunities.

