PGT Innovations, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2019 Results and host Conference Call on Thursday, May 2, 2019

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will release its financial results and
host a conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2019, to discuss the
company's first quarter 2019 results as well as other business matters.
The teleconference will begin at 10:30 a.m. eastern time and will be
hosted by Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sherri
Baker, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Brad West,
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Treasury. The company's
press release announcing the financial results will be issued pre-market
at approximately 7:30 a.m. on May 2nd and will also be
available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc.
website: http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/releases.cfm.
To participate in the teleconference, kindly dial into the call a few
minutes before the start time: 888-205-6786 (U.S. and Canada) and
786-789-4840 (U.S.). The conference ID is 987008. Please note that
these are new dial-in phone numbers. A replay of the call will be
available within approximately two hours after the scheduled end of the
call on May 2, 2019, through 1:30 p.m. on May 9, 2019. To access the
replay, dial 888-203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) and 719-457-0820 (U.S.) and
refer to pass code 2132984.
You may also join the conference online by using the following link:
https://services.choruscall.com/links/pgti190502D1RN8jkQ.html.
The webcast will also be available through the Investors section of the
PGT Innovations, Inc. website:
http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/events.cfm.
About PGT Innovations, Inc.
PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors.
Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand
some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing
the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.
PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships,
understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to
develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nations
largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the
leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P
SmallCap 400 Index.
The PGT Innovations family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows
& Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems and CGI Commercial. The
companys brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of
architects, builders and homeowners throughout North America and the
Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and
standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design
possibilities in residential, multi-family and commercial projects. For
additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005716/en/