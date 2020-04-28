  • Suche
09.02.2021 00:15

PGT Innovations, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results and host Conference Call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will release its financial results and host a conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, to discuss the company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results as well as other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 10:30 a.m. eastern time and will be hosted by Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brad West, Senior Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer. The company's press release announcing the financial results will be issued pre-market at approximately 7:30 a.m. on February 24th and will also be available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website: http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/releases.cfm.

To participate in the teleconference, kindly dial into the call about 10 minutes before the start time: 833-316-0547 (U.S. toll-free) and 412-317-5728 (International). A replay of the call will be available within approximately one hour after the scheduled end of the call on February 24, 2021, through approximately 12:30 p.m. on March 3, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. Only toll-free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Only toll-free) and 412-317-0088 (International) and refer to pass code 10152153. Other international replay dial-in numbers can be obtained at: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

You may pre-register for the call by using the following link. Please note that you will receive your dial-in number at the time of your pre-registration: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10152153/e22bde7324

You may join the conference online by using the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pgti2102249oBenJUO.html

The webcast will also be available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website: http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/events.cfm.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces. PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nations largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations family of brands include PGT® Custom Windows & Doors, CGI®, CGI Commercial®, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems®, NewSouth Window Solutions®, and Eco Window Systems®. The companys brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

02.08.2019PGT BuyGabelli & Co
28.02.2019PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
19.10.2018PGT BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.06.2018PGT HoldGabelli & Co
08.02.2018PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PGT IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
