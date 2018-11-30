finanzen.net
08.07.2019
PGT Innovations, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results and host Conference Call on Thursday, August 1, 2019

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will release its financial results and host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019, to discuss the company's second quarter 2019 results as well as other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 10:30 a.m. eastern time and will be hosted by Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sherri Baker, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The company's press release announcing the financial results will be issued pre-market at approximately 7:30 a.m. on August 1st and will also be available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website: http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/releases.cfm.

To participate in the teleconference, kindly dial into the call 15 minutes before the start time: 800-309-1256 (U.S. and Canada) and 786-789-4796 (U.S.). The conference ID is 940254. Please note that these are new dial-in phone numbers. A replay of the call will be available within approximately two hours after the scheduled end of the call on August 1, 2019, through 1:30 p.m. on August 8, 2019. To access the replay, dial 888-203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) and 719-457-0820 (U.S.) and refer to pass code 6331093.

You may also join the conference online by using the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pgti190801LQJTplcc.html

The webcast will also be available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website: http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/events.cfm.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nations largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows & Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems and CGI Commercial. The companys brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

