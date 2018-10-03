PGT Innovations Mobilizes During Hurricane Florence with Emergency Supplies

Just days after Hurricane Florence made landfall, PGT
Innovations (NYSE:PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and
door category, mobilized its team to deliver emergency supplies to the Federal
Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) distribution center at the
Brunswick County Government Emergency Services location in Bolivia, N.C.
as part of its Hurricane Florence disaster relief efforts.
PGT Innovations team members unloading supplies. (Photo: Business Wire)
With no accessible roads in Wilmington due to storm damage and flooding,
14 PGT Innovation team members transported the donated supplies as far
as Myrtle Beach, and then worked jointly with the Department
of Homeland Security to forge safe passage for the provisions to
Bolivia. From there, FEMA personnel boated the much-needed supplies into
Wilmington.
"It was a humbling experience to be able to provide essential supplies
and support to families in North Carolina during this extremely trying
time, said PGT Innovations CEO and President Jeff Jackson. "The
national agencies and local authorities on the ground did a phenomenal
job assisting folks with relief, supplies and rescue operations, and we
are incredibly pleased to have forged a partnership to support those
efforts.
PGT Innovations quickly pulled together supplies, including more than
600 tarps, over 1,700 batteries, more than 38,000 bottles of water,
generators, oil, coolers, chainsaws, flashlights and propane gas, among
several other items.
Prior to the storm, the company also reached out to its dealer partners
in the potentially affected areas and directed them to a form on the
companys website where they could request post-storm request
assistance, if needed.
"Its important to us as a company to not only protect people from storm
damage with our products but to also act as a trusted partner after the
storm passes to help rebuild our communities no matter where the storm
hits throughout the country, said Jackson.
About PGT Innovations, Inc.
PGT
Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors.
Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand
some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing
the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.
PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships,
understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to
develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nations
largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the
leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P
SmallCap 400 Index.
The PGT Innovations family of brands include CGI®,
PGT®
Custom Windows & Doors, WinDoor®,
Western
Window Systems and CGI
Commercial. The companys brands, in their respective markets, are a
preferred choice of architects, builders and homeowners throughout
North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are
available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that
allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family
and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.
