PGT Innovations Mobilizes During Hurricane Florence with Emergency Supplies

Just days after Hurricane Florence made landfall, PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, mobilized its team to deliver emergency supplies to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) distribution center at the Brunswick County Government Emergency Services location in Bolivia, N.C. as part of its Hurricane Florence disaster relief efforts.

PGT Innovations team members unloading supplies. (Photo: Business Wire)

With no accessible roads in Wilmington due to storm damage and flooding, 14 PGT Innovation team members transported the donated supplies as far as Myrtle Beach, and then worked jointly with the Department of Homeland Security to forge safe passage for the provisions to Bolivia. From there, FEMA personnel boated the much-needed supplies into Wilmington.

"It was a humbling experience to be able to provide essential supplies and support to families in North Carolina during this extremely trying time, said PGT Innovations CEO and President Jeff Jackson. "The national agencies and local authorities on the ground did a phenomenal job assisting folks with relief, supplies and rescue operations, and we are incredibly pleased to have forged a partnership to support those efforts.

PGT Innovations quickly pulled together supplies, including more than 600 tarps, over 1,700 batteries, more than 38,000 bottles of water, generators, oil, coolers, chainsaws, flashlights and propane gas, among several other items.

Prior to the storm, the company also reached out to its dealer partners in the potentially affected areas and directed them to a form on the companys website where they could request post-storm request assistance, if needed.

"Its important to us as a company to not only protect people from storm damage with our products but to also act as a trusted partner after the storm passes to help rebuild our communities  no matter where the storm hits throughout the country, said Jackson.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nations largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows & Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems and CGI Commercial. The companys brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

