PGT
Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) is partnering with the All-Star
Childrens Foundation, during the Community
Foundation of Sarasota Countys
Giving
Challenge on May 1 2 from noon to noon, to help fund a new 5-acre,
state-of-the-art campus that provides trauma-informed care for children
of abuse.
PGT Innovations donated windows and doors for the new campus and will
match up to $5,000 in contributions during the Giving Challenge.
Donations will help open the doors for children who have been victimized
by abuse and fund the facility that will provide children with
trauma-informed care in a setting where children can find refuge in a
place where healing occurs, hope is restored and spirits are renewed.
"PGT Innovations is proud to partner with the All Star Childrens
Foundation, said Danielle Mikesell, Vice President of Marketing and
Product Management at PGT Innovations. "Their mission to create
world-class facilities and programs that help children who have suffered
abuse and neglect by the hands of those they depended on to keep them
safe exemplifies what can happen when good people act in love and
compassion for those in need. Through our partnership, PGT Innovations
is honored to help make a positive impact on the lives of children in
our community as they are welcomed into the campus at All-Star
Childrens Foundation.
All-Star Childrens Foundations facility will include a center for
trauma-focused clinical services and provide children, from infants to
age 18, who have been victimized by abuse with a nurturing, family-style
home environment and comprehensive, trauma-sensitive treatment.
Developed in collaboration with Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital,
this program will become the gold standard in healing childhood trauma
and developing childrens skills necessary to build resiliency.
During this 24-hour community-wide event, participants have an
opportunity to be a hero. A $25 (or more) donation becomes $75 (or three
times its original value) when matched by The Patterson Foundation and
PGT Innovations. To support the All-Star Childrens Foundation, visit https://givingpartnerchallenge.org/npo/all-star-childrens-foundation-inc.
